Richmond Food News: March 19-25

× Expand Scroll below for a fresh-baked batch of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Dry Society

Mocktails and other nonalcoholic sips have become more commonplace in recent years, but for local teetotalers, a sans-booze space has been hard to find — until now. SoBar, a 100% alcohol-free speakeasy, made its debut a couple of weeks ago. Founded by Bobby Kruger, owner of Alchemy Coffee and Brambly Park winery, the weekend-only concept is redefining “going out for drinks.” (Richmond magazine)

Batting Cleanup

The late chef, irreverent wordsmith and world traveler Anthony Bourdain once said, “Everything important I learned, I learned as a dishwasher,” a nod to one of the restaurant industry’s most overlooked roles. Stationed in the back and out of sight, the job demands a leave-your-ego-at-the-door attitude. Meet the backbone of operations at Church Hill’s Grisette: dishwasher Lillian Thorne. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight Keya Wingfield

Chip queen and flavor maven Keya Wingfield is the latest star of our Spotlight feature and the girlboss behind her namesake company, Keya’s Snacks. We caught up with Wingfield to talk about her fave dining spots in the city, the essentials she swears by and more. P.S.: She recently dropped her latest chip flavor, Golden Ranch, and it just may be the mashup you’ve been waiting for. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Marking its 10th year, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience looks to the future. (Richmond magazine)

Premium ice artisan Lady Chiller is the purveyor of choice for Richmond’s craft bartenders. (Richmond magazine)

Celebrate March Madness with these crowd-friendly dips. (Richmond magazine)

High Kicks Forever: Larry Davis, owner of High Kick Pimento Cheese, has died. Davis was known for his warm presence at the West End Farmers Market, often sporting a bubblegum-pink polo shirt and a wide smile. Friends and customers remember him for the laughter he brought and as “a bright light.” A memorial table will be set up at the market in his honor from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

More Mead: Raise a glass of honey wine to 11 years of Black Heath Meadery. Avid music fan and Black Heath founder Bill Cavender has scheduled an extended lineup of celebratory events, including a comedy night, a ticketed tasting of 12 meads, a pizza party with special releases and a live jam session to close out the festivities (never miss a Sunday show!). Cavender says, “This anniversary is really a celebration of the community that helped build Black Heath.” (News release)

On the Horizon: The Berkeley Hotel is becoming part of the Hilton family and, with it, getting a major upgrade that includes a new in-house restaurant. Parlor Bistro is described as a Vietnamese-influenced take on American comfort foods from local couple and prior restaurateurs (they owned three in Vietnam) Adam and Luong Betz. (Richmond BizSense)

Blended Bevs: Longtime bar pro and Studio One Twenty owner Beth Dixon is teaming up with Allie Smith of wine and charcuterie bar Vineyard Fare to launch a new collaborative series dubbed Cellar to Shaker. Each month, the pair will pick a specific wine varietal and showcase its potential in three different cocktails. Dixon brings the mixing knowledge, and Smith brings the bottles. The first class kicks off on March 21 with two sessions at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Bonus: bottomless charcuterie.

Day to Night: This Sunday, March 22, Abuelita’s in South Side is throwing a Día a Noche Festival, calling on Salucita Mobile Cantina for aguas locas — aguas frescas spiked with Mosto Tequila. Fun fact: Abuelita’s owner Karina Benavides and Mosto co-founders (and owners of multiple Richmond eateries) Nelson and Paulo Benavides are siblings. Expect a lively mix of local vendors, Latin art, sweet treats and live DJs, and plenty of reasons to linger from day into night.

RVA Love

Big ups to Blue Bee Cider. Last week, the OG Richmond cidery took top honors at the Virginia Governor’s Cup, with its 2024 Hewes Crab earning Cider of the Year. Led by partners and proprietors Mackenzie Smith and Taylor Benson, the duo got their start as employees before taking ownership in 2023. The team is deeply committed to the craft, and the win is a testament to their dedication to keeping Virginia apples front and center. Visit the cidery to check out the winning pour, featuring “the most celebrated Southern cider apple.”

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