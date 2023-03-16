Richmond Food News: March 16-22

× Expand Snacks, sips and other sustenance await — head below for all the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Little More Soul

The neighborhood food shop Soul N’ Vinegar is ready to reintroduce itself. After shifting focus to catering during the pandemic and pausing public operations, the Church Hill North eatery is back in action in a fresh, new space at 2910 Q St. Need a reminder of their fare? Health-centric, but not over the top, with influences from owner Michelle Parrish’s African American and Korean ancestry. Pro tip: Order the falafel bowl and grab a pack of spring rolls with housemade chile oil to go for a no-regrets snack for later. (Richmond magazine)

A Sip in Time

Channeling our friends from across the pond, Monroe Ward will soon welcome a new tea house offering an “English High Tea Experience.” Aiming to share the stories of tea harvesters from around the world, The Queen’s Library Tea Room is set to open in May with classic petite bites, English-style scones and cucumber sandwiches. (Richmond magazine)

Pantry Goals

From squeezable bottles of olive oil to vitamin-packed ghee and savory condiments, local boutique shops are stepping up their pantry goods game, marrying food and lifestyle flawlessly. Writer Stephanie Ganz caught up with the owners of a few local specialty stores to discuss the shift toward stocking goods that align the mind and body. (Richmond magazine)

The Community Diva

Natasha Carrington, aka John Jessie

A Richmond icon and the baddest diva ever to rock a Duke’s Mayo dress, dining industry veteran John Jessie, also known by their stage name, Natasha Carrington, died this week. The onetime general manager of Pasture and Comfort was a lover of show tunes, Broadway and anything entertainment-related. In 2019 they were nominated for an Elby Award for Most Valuable Staffer, an honor given to a restaurant team member who is the glue, be it in the kitchen, in the dining room or at the host stand. Known for their star power at Godfrey’s, Carrington will be remembered for their vivacious energy, their longtime activism for the gay community and mental health awareness, and strutting the hell out of a pair of sparkly heels. Godfrey’s is currently hosting a weeklong “Celebration of Our Diva” in Carrington’s honor. A live auction will be held on March 25 to benefit Side by Side Virginia. During a 2019 interview, when I asked Jessie if they had a personal mantra, they replied, “Can I show you what it is? It’s a mug that says, ‘Be a nice human.’ It’s gold and sparkly and just my reminder that everyone goes through something. I may be tired, or my feet may hurt because I had three shows the day before, but you have to be a nice human. It’s real.”

RVADine Debuts

It’s snowing in Carytown! New Orleans-inspired Suzy Sno is officially slinging sno-balls in flavors from mangonada to blue raspberry at its new location. (Richmond magazine)

The owners of Vietnam 1 have introduced a second concept in the former Crazy Greek space at 5905 W. Broad St. Opening earlier this week, 88 Street Food promises banh mi sandwiches, milk teas and grill bowls.

After a year of waiting for approval, the team behind New York Deli has gotten the green light from City Council to move forward with their forthcoming concept, The Byrd’s Nest. (Richmond BizSense)

Husband and wife Karen and Matt Verdisco, owners of Brew in Chesterfield, plan to open Local Craft Pizza & Beer, a Neapolitan-style pizza spot with housemade brews, at 6921 Commons Plaza. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Perfecting a recipe for the classic cheesy bar snack, mozzarella sticks, the owner of Sergio’s pizza spot has launched a frozen food business. (Richmond magazine)

Jam-maker Andy Waller not only makes a mean, punny fruit spread, they have established a support system for trans people throughout the community. (Richmond magazine)

We chatted with Kismet Modern Indian chef Ajay Kumar about the relationship between food and art, settling into Richmond, and custom spice blends. (Richmond magazine)

Imbibers, mark your calendars for an “Iron Chef” meets March Madness boozy throwdown. On March 28, the local chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild will host its first ever RVA Bartender Brawl, featuring 16 competitors. The challenge: Create cocktails using a spirit and two randomly chosen ingredients in just six minutes. The prize: 500 bucks and bragging rights.

Beckoning spring with a juicy new release, Belle Isle Moonshine has introduced its latest infusion, Mango Tangerine. I envision tropical libations with crushed ice or a jazzed-up mimosa.

Chicken processor Tyson Foods Inc. announced it will be closing its Glen Allen plant in May, resulting in the layoffs of nearly 700 employees. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Monopoly — yes, the “Do not pass go, do not collect $200” Monopoly — is making a Richmond edition of the timeless board game, looking to highlight the region’s favorite landmarks, outdoor spaces and popular businesses. Suggestions are encouraged via email.

“Ted Lasso” fans can now watch their sitcom and eat biscuits with the boss, too. For the remainder of the series’ final season, Fat Rabbit bakery will offer boxes of shortbread available for preorder online.

RVA Love

There’s no denying that Blanchard’s Coffee is a Richmond roasting pioneer, with classic offerings including Dark as Dark and Black Dog, a tenured crew, and a trio of modern cafes. Food & Wine has taken notice, naming them the best coffee shop in the state.

Richmond got another shout-out from Food & Wine this week, dubbing the city a culinary powerhouse thanks to local chefs’ recent appearances on food competition shows, the growth of Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and a bevy of new additions.

Speaking of local chefs on food competition shows, an interview with Daniel Harthausen of the pop-up Young Mother on the “Taste” podcast hit streaming platforms this week, and Harthausen talks “The Big Brunch,” bucket list destinations and his diverse culinary background.

