Richmond Food News: March 13-19

Get those noodles while you can; Slurp Ramen (pictured above) plans to close its doors March 30. Find details and more of the week's Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Mindful Meals

For many, stress, anxiety and the go-go-go lifestyle have become the norm. The Conscious Table, a mindful dinner series launched by a group of wellness-focused, food-loving friends, hopes to change that. Through the events, intended to be a unique third space, the founders aim to nourish the body and mind during a seasonal multicourse meal interspersed with group discussion and mediation. (Richmond magazine)

Quiche Me

A flaky, buttery, eggy creation, quiche has a history as diverse as the ingredients it encases. A peasant food turned beloved breakfast option, the savory French tarts are a springtime favorite. From a lofty, indulgent slice at a Carytown brasserie to Southern-style slab in Ashland, writer Genevelyn Steele has tracked down some of the top options in town. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Ellyn Hopper

In our latest Spotlight feature, we spring into the kitchen with Ellyn Hopper, owner of Fat Rabbit bakery in Union Hill. From her bucket-list bakeries to her go-to album when icing a wedding cake, we chat about all the fun little details. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

The Giavoses, one of Richmond’s most iconic restaurant families and the force behind Stella’s, Little Nickel, Sidewalk Cafe and more, have unveiled plans for a classic American restaurant called Lafayette Tavern. (Richmond magazine)

Taking inspiration from the sea, nautical-themed dive bar Brave Captain has set sail on Cary Street. (Richmond magazine)

From thoughtfully chosen tunes to elegant glassware and moody lighting, the dining details add up. (Richmond magazine)

Eat It Up: Encouraging diners to visit Black-owned businesses throughout the region and highlighting Black operators and chefs, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is underway and continues through Sunday, March 16.

Dear Diners: Bingo Beer Co. is rolling out an in-house concept celebrating the potential of pizza. This week, the brewery introduced Yours Truly, Pizza, a hand-tossed love letter to the perfect food. The menu promises pillowy Detroit-style pizzas and thin bar pies, along with parlor bites including calzones, wings and garlic knots. The neighborhood-pizzeria-inspired project is the brainchild of Bingo co-owner Jay Bayer and General Manager Adam Stull of Royal Pig, who are also collaborating on the forthcoming North Side sandwich shop Morty’s Market & Deli. Fun fact: The Detroit-style pies are hydrated completely with Bingo Lager.

Last Call: Union Hill’s Slurp Ramen will serve its last bowl of noodles March 30. After two years, the restaurant from the owners of adjoining cocktail bar The Emerald Lounge and sister spot The Jasper plans to shut its doors.

Sayonara: After almost 20 years in business, Carytown Sushi has closed.

Welcome to the Club: On March 15, Supper Club’s new second location at 1428 Ewing Park Loop in Midlothian hosts its grand-opening celebration. Led by chef and proprietor Carlisle Bannister, the neighborhood market is a nod to the past and pays homage to the traditional 1960s supper club Bannister’s grandfather ran in downtown Richmond. Find grab-and-go meals, a well-stocked butcher and seafood counter, freshly made deli sandos, pantry staples and snacks, and lots of local love.

Take Me to Abruzzo: For $55, imbibers can get transported to Abruzzo, the mountainous Italian region known for its hilltop towns, gorgeous coastline and iconic wines. On March 19, Second Bottle Wine and Snack Shop is hosting a tasting event that will explore the full-bodied Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (red), refreshing Trebbian (white) and unique Cerasuolo (rosé). Three producers, nine wines and snacks courtesy of pasta purveyor Oro. Cin cin!

Going Green: A growing hub for national chains — Torchy’s Tacos, Jeni’s Ice Creams and Nothing Bundt Cakes, for example — the western side of Carytown is adding another well-known concept to the mix. Sweetgreen, the Washington, D.C.-based salad company 200-plus outposts, is introducing a Richmond location (3502 W. Cary St.) on March 18. The debut comes fresh off the launch of the chain’s Ripple fries. P.S.: For every meal purchased, Sweetgreen will be donating a meal to Feed More. (News release)

Pi(e) in the Sky: On Friday, March 14, aka Pi Day, Richmond celebrates the mathematical constant with special offers and celebratory add-ons at local restaurants and bakeries. At Pies & Cakes Bakery, they’re slinging slices including cherry, key lime, coconut cream until sellout, while vegan favorite Minglewood Bake Shop is offering cream pie slices for $3.14. The crew at Garnett’s Cafe will serve up vegan and gluten-free varieties, and, of course, Church Hill pie hole Proper Pie Co. will be participating and selling its annual Pi Day mug, an RVA collectible.

Fish Fridays (and Saturdays): Every Friday and Saturday through April 18, Belmont Butchery will be offering a select number of sustainable and line-caught fish options in its cold case. Even if you don’t observe Lent, it’s a prime opportunity to switch up the pescatarian options in the kitchen.

Pistachio Dreams: St. Patrick’s Day is swiftly approaching, and while bangers and mash and Guinness are typical ways to celebrate, Lakeside vegan gelato shop Davvero Gelato is leaning green in its own sweet way, with pistachio panini, shakes and Irish coffee affogatos.

