Richmond Food News: March 12-18

× Expand Another sweet sampling of the latest Food News awaits below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Decade of Dining

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is celebrating 10 years of uplifting the region’s Black culinary community. What began as a restaurant week featuring about 20 businesses has grown into a regional celebration of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and chefs. Now, as the initiative hits the decade mark, organizers are reflecting on its impact — and looking ahead. (Richmond magazine)

Crystal Clear

The city’s cocktail scene has received an icy upgrade, thanks to Lady Chiller. If you’ve ordered an Old-Fashioned at The Jasper or sipped a cocktail at Lost Letter and noticed a perfectly transparent cube revealing the napkin beneath, you’ve already encountered the work of Caitlin Pierce. From a chilly HQ in Manchester, she has emerged as the city’s premium ice purveyor of choice. (Richmond magazine)

Slam Dunk

I come from a family that is pro dip. A special occasion? Dip. Super Bowl Party? Dip. Packing the beach bag? Dip. Dunkable, shareable and perfect for this March Madness season, dips are the focus of our latest 5 Faves. From smoky and garlicky creations to a seven-layer fiesta, dip your little heart out. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Utah natives are on the brink of introducing their drive-thru dirty soda concept, Sippa. (Richmond magazine)

A 250-square-foot Italian grocer, Giorno Market packs a lot into petite quarters; discover some of its must-grab finds. (Richmond magazine)

Nocturnal noshers, we’ve tracked down a selection of spots serving up late-night eats, satisfying all fourth-meal cravings. (Richmond magazine)

Stay Peachy: I’m saddened to share that Jackie Cherry, aka “Peaches,” one of the most beloved faces of VCU Dining Services, has died. Cherry held her post for nearly two decades, swiping in countless students during her tenure and becoming a familiar, comforting presence on campus. Always greeting her guests with a smile and lovingly referring to them as her “babies,” she formed lasting bonds with students and staff. I sat down with Cherry last year to talk about her life, her connections with the VCU community and the positive outlook she carried with her every day. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched on behalf of the Cherry family.

Opening Day: Downtown fixture and decades-old food cart Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay is making its seasonal return March 16. Find them posted up at 10th and Main, 12th and Main, and 12th and Marshall streets, ready to satisfy that chicken and pasta salad fix.

After Hours: Night owls, industry folks and diners determined to keep the party going, take note: Starting this weekend, Beaucoup, the oyster bar and baby of the Grisette-Jardin crew, is launching Late Night on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. until .... Modeled after the packed, dimly lit bars of Paris, Beaucoup will serve French classics (including their celebrated burger) alongside cocktail specials and tunes to keep the evening alive.

Pasta Prevails: This mention is a bit of a tease since seats sold out within an hour, but consider it a notice to put Oro, the forthcoming restaurant from pop-up chef and pasta purveyor Laine Myers, back on your radar. The double dose of dinners represents Myers’ first events in more than a year. Stay tuned for Oro’s opening this spring in Union Hill.

Bakery Shuffle: After more than a decade on Strawberry Street, Idle Hands Bread Company is making a move. Last week marked the bakery’s finale in its longtime spot as owner Jay Metzler prepares to relocate from the pint-sized shop to 404 N. Robinson St. in the Fan. The new digs — complete with fresh signage from Sure Hand (featured in our March issue) — promises plenty more space and, honestly, probably a little easier street parking (anyone who’s hunted for a spot on Strawberry Street knows the struggle).

Code Words: Did you know you can drop the phrase “Make it a Social, please?” and your sandwich from Truckle Cheesemongers will transform into a shareable, whole-dang-baguette situation? Owner Maggie Bradshaw encourages the decision for the approaching al fresco season.

Put It in Park: Starting March 13, food truck Wumami is partnering with Carytown wine bar Nouveau Provisions for a sit-down experience offered Wednesday-Saturday. Think fried oyster mushrooms, tamarind-glazed wings and jerk-butter shrimp.

Spring Shifts: Tiny Vegan, the chartreuse-colored, daisy adorned eatery in Carytown, is switching up the flow. Starting next week, the small-but-mighty carryout spot will introduce a walk-up window aimed at shortening wait times, streamlining pickups and paving the way for delivery.

The Time Is Ripe: You Matter, the Bellevue juice bar from owner Tricia Walker, is expanding with a second location. The new outpost will take over the corner of Clay and Adams streets in Jackson Ward, a space that has sat vacant for years.

St. Patty’s Parties

Go big and go green is the attitude at Black Lodge. Through March 31, the bar is boasting Green Lodge energy with Guinness on tap, Jameson galore and a creme de menthe-spiked Negroni. On the food front: colcannon croquettes, the Dublin Spice Bag (chicken tenders and chips with curry sauce), a corned beef toastie and more.

For two days, Slack Tide Fish Co. is inviting imbibers into the the doors of its speakeasy dubbed Paddy’s — aka “the worst bar in Richmond.” Themed food and drink specials await.

Jane Dough, the not-so-anonymous pop-up and forthcoming Bellevue brick-and-mortar bakery, is popping up at Celladora Wines March 14 with Irish Coffee Croissants, a buzzy and boozy treat featuring Jameson ganache, coffee pastry cream and Jameson mascarpone whip.

Serving creamy pints of Guinness before it was cool, O’Toole’s will forever be Richmond’s OG hangout for St. Patrick’s Day. The city’s oldest Irish restaurant and pub — since 1966 — will be hosting live music, slinging corned beef and undoubtedly keeping the party raucous.

Upcoming Events