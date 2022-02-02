Love Is in the Air

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Looking to sink your teeth into Valentine’s Day the way Richmonders know best, aka eating and imbibing? From a brewery dinner to multicourse meals and plenty of chocolate, head below for lovely ways to feast this Feb. 14.

Neighborhood market Stella’s Grocery offers a mix-and-match menu of appetizers, salads and mains, from seared duck breast to bacon-wrapped filet and harissa cauliflower steaks, as well as two chocolate-covered strawberries and a bottle of wine.

Order: Online by Feb. 7

Pickup: At the Malvern Gardens location on Valentine’s Day

Cost: Dinner for two $130; add dessert — hello, strawberry prosecco cake — for $10 each

With a heavy hand in vegan nosh, this mobile food truck venture that dabbles in both plant-based and carnivorous fare is cracking out a four-course dinner perfect for sharing, in addition to a la carte options.

Order: Online ordering begins Feb. 4

Cost: TBD

Nigiri and fresh fish fans, Fighting Fish is calling. The cozy sushi den on Arthur Ashe Boulevard plans to offer seatings at 6 and 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day and present a four-course chef’s tasting menu with a la carte beverages.

Order: Make reservations online

Cost: $75 per person

Unsurprisingly, wine is the true showstopper at Secco, with hand-picked pairings by grape guru Julia Battaglini specially matched with each of chef Julie Heins’ creations. Select from three inviting options for a four-course romantic feast at the cozy wine bar.

Cost: $80 per person; additional $50 for wine pairings

If you’re over the whole romance thing, grab your girlfriends and head to JewFro on Sunday, Feb. 13, for a Galentine’s Day drag brunch. And if you’re booed up, JewFro is still celebrating couples with an interactive Valentine’s dinner experience on Feb. 14.

Cost: Brunch $30; four-course dinner $75; five-course dinner $90

It’s an all out love fest at The Lobby Bar this Valentine’s weekend. There will be a special dinner menu Feb. 11-14, a brunch with live cello music Feb. 12 and the launch of the latest vintage of Quirk Rose. Plus, for the entire month of February, try out the Love Potion Latte at the Quirk Barista.

Cost: Prix fixe three-course dinner $55 per person with optional wine pairing

If coffee is your love language, Perk! is the place to be Valentine’s weekend, celebrating both the holiday and the shop’s seventh anniversary with orange-ricotta scones, raspberry and coconut shortbread, and vegan donuts. Pro tip: Grab a mimosa kit or a latte jug for brunching with your other half.

Cost: $14-$22

Looking for a classic combo? Wine and cheese double up via a heart-shaped charcuterie box from RVA Cheese Girl and a bottle of “The Strange Couple,” chosen by the team at RichWine. Bonus: Among the accoutrements is a mini jar from local purveyor Dayum That's My Jam.

Order: By Feb. 8

Cost: $60; wine $29.99

Shagbark is cooking up a seasonally focused tasting menu from chef-owner Walter Bundy on Feb. 14, with reservations available for inside and patio seating at this ticketed dinner.

Cost: $90-$93 per ticket

At Hardywood, there is no better way to say “I love you” than with a pint or three. Enjoy a multicourse spread prepared by Hardywood Pizza Kitchen Executive Chef Dave Draper, each course served with a Valentine’s Day brew.

Cost: $60 per person

Mike Ledesma’s Perch is serving up an intimate, island-influenced dinner on Valentine’s Day that is sure to make you feel the love. With vegan and gluten-free options, there is something for everyone in this five-course culinary extravaganza featuring everything from pork gyoza and paella to vegan crab cakes.

Cost: $75 per person

Quit playing games with your lover’s heart and head to Scott’s Addition’s shuffle board club Tang & Biscuit for a romantic cocktail hour followed by a five-course dinner, held Feb. 11 in the Shuffler's Suite. Each course will be paired with wine.

Cost: $125 per person

Whether you’re dining with your sweetheart or with the whole family, Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse has you covered. Enjoy an elegant dinner all weekend long, featuring crab-stuffed halibut, prime New York strip steak, zucchini linguine and a bevy of heavenly desserts.

Cost: $80 per guest

Indulge your sweet tooth and start the week off right this Valentine’s Day Monday with a towering treat, aka a Shyndigz cake. Choose from a collection of decadent flavors including salted chocolate caramel, fresh fruit and truffle.

Order: Online for Valentine's Day pickup

Cost: $29.99 per cake; add decoration and chocolate-covered strawberries for $10.