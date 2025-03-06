‘Truly Timeless’

× 1 of 2 Expand Lafayette Tavern will open inside the former Lafayette Pharmacy space at 1011 Lafayette St. (Photo by Constantine Giavos) × 2 of 2 Expand Construction inside the forthcoming Lafayette Tavern (Photo by Constantine Giavos) Prev Next

Sometimes, the next step can be right under one’s nose. For the Giavoses, perhaps Richmond’s most venerated restaurant family, the next step happened to be on the same block. After purchasing the former Lafayette Pharmacy building at 1011 Lafayette St. last October, the tenured proprietors are preparing to embark on their next venture.

Aiming for an early fall debut, the team behind the iconic Greek restaurant Stella’s, its string of namesake neighborhood markets and many other beloved Richmond dining establishments plans to introduce Lafayette Tavern.

Located across the street from Stella’s and next door to the first Stella’s Grocery, Lafayette Tavern will be a tribute to the classic American restaurant, its founders say — a balance of nuanced sophistication and seamless comfort — with its own distinct identity. Taking cues from vintage chophouses, the restaurant aims to blend the rich traditions of iconic Chicago and New York dining rooms with a modern sensibility.

Constantine Giavos, creative director for the prolific family of restaurateurs, says they originally considered adding to the Stella’s brand, but upon stepping into the historic space, the concept presented itself. Drawn to the building’s mirrored facade and ageless architecture, Giavos says, they are seizing the opportunity not only to honor the space’s character and its past, but also to enhance them.

“There’s something about this building — the black glass, the history of the pharmacy, the way it stands on the street — that just feels special. I’ve always thought it felt like the facade of a restaurant in a Scorsese movie,” Giavos says. “We wanted to create a concept that fits seamlessly into that story, one that feels like it’s been here forever.”

The journey to this point began back in 1983, when the late Stella Dikos, an immigrant from Greece and Giavos’ grandmother, introduced her namesake restaurant in the current Edo’s Squid space in the Fan. Her food, and her kindness, quickly captivated the hearts of diners. While she may not have known it at the time, she was laying the foundation for her family’s budding restaurant empire. Stella and her husband, Stavros, sold the restaurant in 1995.

In 2010, Dikos drove down Lafayette Street in Richmond’s Malvern Gardens neighborhood, a few blocks from her home, and saw a for-sale sign. The following year, at 70, she reopened Stella’s and went into business with her daughter, Katrina, and her son-in-law, Johnny. Five years later came Stella’s Grocery, a neighborhood market and a natural extension of the Greek restaurant that has grown into a mini chain of family-owned stores. The Giavoses also own or co-own Sidewalk Cafe, Galley, The Continental Westhampton, The Continental Manchester, Little Nickel, Kuba Kuba and Perly’s.

Expand Image courtesy Constantine Giavos

The vision for the forthcoming Lafayette Tavern: a moody, warm and swanky restaurant where guests can immerse themselves in an elevated yet approachable experience. The menu will be centered around refined takes on classic American fare – enduring dishes and drinks such as a New York strip, crisp wedge salad, chicken paillard and a perfectly stirred martini.

“I’ve been quietly working on the creative for a while, and we’re excited that construction is finally underway,” Giavos says.

In terms of design, Giavos says, Lafayette Tavern will channel the atmosphere of a midcentury supper club, featuring rich wood tones, checkerboard marble flooring, leather banquettes and an intimate bar where guests can enjoy an expertly crafted Manhattan, alongside glasses of Old World Burgundy or new-school Sicilian reds. He envisions the restaurant being a destination for power lunches, elegant evenings out and well-poured drinks at the bar — a lasting addition to Richmond’s dining scene.

Having spent decades in the dining industry, the Giavoses are natural-born bestowers of hospitality. Their roots extend through Richmond restaurant’s scene, and the masters of their craft are keen to continue making their imprint on the local culinary community.

“It’s an atmosphere and concept our family has always been passionate about, and one that I think absolutely belongs in Richmond,” Giavos says. “This city has such an incredible energy and a deep appreciation for great food, and we wanted to create something that felt truly timeless — like it’s been here for a while, even if it’s brand new. Lafayette Tavern blends the soul of a classic American steakhouse with a space that felt like home for it.”