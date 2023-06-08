Richmond Food News: June 8-14

× Expand From the kickoff of the RVA Black Farmers Market to sudsy celebrations and the return of a coveted a la carte menu, head below to feast on this week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Welcome, Neighbor

Neighbor is now open in Bellevue from husband-and-wife duo and North Side residents Rawleigh and Jaya Easley, exuding an approachable and easygoing vibe and aiming to gain a steady stream of regulars. Menu items include snacky apps, pork chops and steak, and sandwiches named for famous neighbors, including the Kramer French dip, a nod to the zany “Seinfeld” character, or a classic turkey-and-cheese BLT on sourdough dubbed the Kimmy Gibbler, after the quirky “Full House” sidekick. (Richmond magazine)

Smörgåstårta

There are sandwiches, there are cakes, and then there’s Scandinavian sandwich cake. In our latest Specials feature, we explore the inspiration and origin behind the shrimp- and smoked salmon-studded delicacy smörgåstårta. Decorated with greens and pretty freakin’ cute, the savory works of art from Axelsdotter Bakery will soon be available to order for a limited time. (Richmond magazine)

Sweet Heat

Life is all about balance, and in the food world, sweet and spicy combos are a classic example of edible equilibrium. Also, why choose between the two? In our latest 5 Faves, we track down bites that boast both characteristics, from a chamoy-spiked mangonada to a maple-sriracha vegetarian breakfast sandwich and a kicky kombucha. (Richmond magazine)

Pride and True

Glitter bombs, ROYGBIV-swirled straws and libations that give back — yass, queen. Over two dozen local restaurants are participating in Dine Out for Pride, continuing through June 11. A dollar from each cocktail sold benefits Virginia Pride and the OutRVA program at the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.

In a monthlong celebration, the lady-led bar squad at The Jasper has created a Taste the Rainbow cocktail menu, listing a smoky sipper dubbed the “Leather Daddy,” the rum-heavy, swizzle-inspired “Queen of Filth,” and more. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the drinks will be donated to Virginia Pride.

Mark Those Calendars

Calling all oenophlies and grape gurus: Jardin is throwing its second annual Blind Tasting Championship on June 25, and the bottle-fueled battle will put wine drinkers to the test during a 12-minute battle. Stay tuned for more details.

Sidecar Cocktail Lounge is inviting imbibers for an educational evening of tastings and a lesson on creating rum-centric sips on June 25.

A sudsy party with a purpose, the Forever Summer Festival from The Veil Brewing Co. returns to the ChildSavers Overlook on July 22. Tickets for the sampling event featuring out-of-town taps and nosh with a view are currently on sale.

ICYMI

A mother-daughter baking duo from Richmond are competing in Fox’s “Crime Scene Kitchen,” which premiered on Monday. (Richmond magazine)

The husband-and-wife team behind Intermission Beer Company are spilling into Ashland with a new taproom-barcade-restaurant venture. (Richmond magazine)

With family roots in farming, John Bryant is spreading the gospel of local food at Old Tavern Farm in New Kent County. (Richmond magazine)

Fermented and funky, piquant and peppery, or bright and herbaceous, we’ve got a collection of local hot sauces to savor. (Richmond magazine)

Following service on June 24, the crew at Longoven will be putting a pause on their transportive tasting menu until September. Although the prix fixe menu is off the table, diners can still visit the rustic, Italian-forward concept in the front half of the restaurant, Lost Letter — Piedmontese ragu and Spumoni Sunday, anyone? There are also whispers of dessert classes, wine soirees and guest chef appearances this summer.

Heritage a la carte is back, baby. Sticking with a three-course prix fixe menu since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, chef-owner Joe Sparatta is letting loose and welcoming summer with a more casual, commitment-free return to the restaurant’s roots — including a boatload of produce. For those who have missed snagging a seat at the Fan eatery for a snacky app and drink, the smoked fish dip and a cocktail, or two, are calling.

Stay tuned for Lindsey Food Group, the ever-growing portfolio of concepts from husband-and-wife duo Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey, to debut Rams House in the coming weeks. Classic bar bites await: chicken wings, plenty of taps and all the ’za.

Located next to Sine Irish Pub, Luxe opened recently at 1331 W. Cary St. in Shockoe Bottom from chef-owner Princess Harris.

The forthcoming Willow Lawn Shake Shack has shifted its opening debut to Monday, June 12. (News release)

After seven years in Richmond, Citizen Burger Bar has shuttered. However, the abrupt shutter has caused online chatter centered on how much notice employees received. The day before its closure, the casual Carytown joint had posted a message on social media stating that they were closing for cleaning. Taking over the space: Naveen Sadana, co-owner of Jannat Indian Cuisine, who will introduce Carytown Indian Cuisine in the coming months. (Richmond BizSense)

Sear Burger, the employee-run venture that took over Jackson Ward’s Soul Taco, has closed after reaching the end of its lease. (Axios Richmond)

Scott’s Addition has become a hub for caffeinated apartment complexes. Mobile purveyor Parousia Coffee is set to open at brick-and-mortar at 2900 W. Clay St. inside the VIV at Scott’s Collection building. Down the street, Charlottesville-based Grit Coffee has added to its RVA portfolio with its latest cafe at the Otis development at 1601 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition. (Richmond BizSense, news release)

