Richmond Food News: June 5-11

Discover a carb-y trio of new bakery concepts below, along with a fresh batch of the week's Food News. (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Opening Soon: Slack Tide Fish Co.

Years in the making, Slack Tide Fish Co. is finally setting sail. The raw bar and restaurant from the owners of Yellow Umbrella Provisions opens this Friday, June 6, in Scott’s Addition, part of the new Ballast development. Incorporating coastal and other culinary influences from across the globe, the new venture is steered by a tenured team under former Dutch & Co. chef Caleb Shriver. (Richmond magazine)

Bakery Boom

Bouncy focaccia, flaky croissants, chewy cookies, custardy canelés — the Richmond baking scene has undoubtedly been on the rise in recent months. We caught up with a trio of flour-dusted dough experts making a carb-y name for themselves, including a French-inspired walk-up window in the Fan, a forthcoming Manchester bakery and a semi-incognito pop-up slinging a mix of savory and sweet creations. (Richmond magazine)

Mix Master

Patrons of Carytown cocktail spot The Jasper surely will recognize Bar Manager Brittany Jones. We check in with the whiskey lover and mobile mixologist to talk about her road to Richmond, how she keeps the creative juices flowing and what she likes to do on days off. P.S.: The Jasper just dropped its Taste the Rainbow Pride menu, available all month long. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

A clever technique used to impart flavor, fat washing results in some unforgettable libations at local watering holes. (Richmond magazine)

A top-notch seeded boule, a flaming dessert and a pup cup round out our latest edition of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

In Season: The RVA Black Farmers Market makes its seasonal comeback this Sunday, June 8, at Shalom Farms. Started in 2020 by founder Navi Johnson, the biweekly market highlights Black growers and purveyors from around the region. Check out Healing Hope Urban Garden, helmed by Army veteran Natasha Crais, and Cocogin Juice, a women-owned beverage company squeezing fresh-pressed sips.

Coming Round: Nate’s Bagels is inching closer to completion of its second outpost in Scott’s Addition at 1219 High Point Ave. The pop-up turned Cary Street bagel shop has been drawing lines since it debuted in 2018, and the new space aims to bring more bagels for all.

Come on In: When I think of Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream, I think of comfy couches, a bulletin board pinned with flyers and that casual atmosphere — think Central Perk in “Friends” — that often feels lost in this third-wave era of coffee. Since the pandemic, however, the Forest Hill Avenue cafe and community hub had been operating solely as a walk-up window operation with seating on its patio — until now. After five years, Crossroads is inviting guests back inside again.

By the Seashore: Seashell Saturdays are back at Brenner Pass. On Saturday, June 7, chef-owner Brittanny Anderson is taking to the patio for her Tidewater-inspired pop-up. The menu teases tuna nachos, sangrita oyster shooters, a grilled fish sandwich and spicy Modelitos.

Berrylicious: Bring on the berries! An assortment of fruit-forward ciders will be on full display June 7 during the return of the Virginia Berry Cider Jam. During the daylong festival, Blue Bee Cider is inviting cider makers from across the state to pour their berry-infused selections. The event also marks the first bottling of Fanfare, a 100% locally foraged mulberry cider from Blue Bee that is one of the few like it in the country. Bonus: An appearance from Nam Prik Pao, Kwam’s Chicken Project and Karmalita’s Confections. (Richmond magazine)

What Would Grandma Do? The Veil Brewing Co. recently tapped a fresh release dubbed 100% Grandma. Channeling all the Nannies, Nonnas, Omas and Meemaws, the crisp, clean and hop-forward pale ale was devised by women and nonbinary employees of the brewery. Part of a six-year-long tradition at The Veil, a portion of proceeds benefits the Richmond chapter of the nonprofit Pink Boots Society.

Let It Roar: Laughs are always welcome, and Second Bottle Wine presents a prime opportunity not only to let out a chuckle but to talk about the stuff we find silly, with an interactive comedy hour on June 30. The event is part of the shop’s series Second Opinions Culture Club, a monthly gathering blending wine and pop culture, whether it’s diving into the art of soundtracks or gossiping about “The White Lotus”; $20 gets you the discussion, a welcome glass of wine and snacks.

Level Up: Little Mexico on Cary Street is breaking in its newly upgraded bar and patio in the most appropriate way possible: throwing a party. On Sunday, June 8, the family-owned restaurant from sisters Karina and Rosio Garcia (who also own Lolita’s in Carytown) is hosting a brunch gathering complete with a DJ and cocktails from Richmond’s own Mosto Tequila.

Upcoming Events