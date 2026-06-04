Richmond Food News: June 4-10

× Expand We’re serving up a piping-hot edition of Food News below. (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Raising the Bar

Most people don’t expect bartenders to be clocking in during the a.m. hours, but at South Side’s Little Nickel, a tenured crew is proving there’s much more to the job than late-night drink slinging. Selling thousands of cocktails each week, the tropical-tinged restaurant relies on a team that spends hours, days and even weeks prepping those primo “On Holiday” sips. I spent a morning shadowing the team to learn how a beverage goes from an idea to an umbrella-adorned drink. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

It’s time for another edition of local dining inspiration, featuring a Middle Eastern dip that is equal parts sweet, savory and smoky; a vegan grab-and-go option that hits every time; and decadent bacon-wrapped Mexican “mummy shrimp.” (Richmond magazine)

24/7 Cake

Access to Shyndigz desserts at any and all hours? Meet you at the newly debuted vending machine outside the bakery, a portal to oatmeal cream pies, peanut butter treats and more. The chilled machine dispenses everything from cakes du jour to canned drinks, along with throwback menu items, currently Thin Mint cake. Lockers, designed to allow easy-peasy pickup for preorders, will be available soon.

ICYMI

A pop-up party series offers the nightlife without alcohol. Fun tidbit: I attended the first event, and not only was it poppin’, the founder also handed out a mix CD as a souvenir. (Richmond magazine)

Revisiting Frank’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, a multigenerational mainstay in local dining. (Richmond magazine)

Catch up with Dave Cuttino, a Richmond native and co-founder of Reservoir Distillery. (Richmond magazine)

Anchors Up: “We’re gonna need a bigger brunch.” Nautical-themed dive bar Brave Captain is raising the sails and launching an all-day Sunday brunch expedition, complete with mug-mosas. The kitchen is serving everything from battered and fried coffee cake French toast and a chicken-and-waffle sandwich to the caramelized banana and peanut butter-topped Jailhouse Burger and a potato, pepper and andouille Captain’s Bowl topped with a sunny-side-up egg and red devil aioli. P.S.: Crisp, cold, “Jaws”-themed Narragansett cans are stocked.

A Tipsy Take: “Drunk History,” but make it Richmond. The Comedy Central show was famous for chronicling historic events with a satirical spin enabled by a bit of imbibing. A local woman is gauging interest in launching an RVA version that follows the same premise. The first gathering is Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m. near Shields Lake in Byrd Park; for the introductory meeting, the request is no booze. Stay tuned for updates on future gatherings.

Come, Hang: The Lunch and Supper family has introduced a casual, wallet-friendly sibling to the bunch. Hang opened this week at 1215 Summit Ave. in Scott’s Addition and is taking inspiration from Tex-Mex cuisine, serving elote dip, beef barbacoa nachos and chile-lime shrimp tacos. P.S.: If you’re a budget-savvy sipper, all cocktails are under $10, with mules just $5.

End of One Era, Start of Another: A family-owned institution has relocated after nearly 75 years. Iconic Westhampton Bake Shop departed its original location on Patterson Avenue after the building was purchased to make way for a four-story mixed-use development. The bakery owners say they expect nothing to change except the address, and that customers can look forward to the same familiar menu. (Richmond BizSense)

Little Bites

A couple of years ago, I interviewed Will Hodges, co-owner of Troddenvale Cider in Warm Springs along with his wife, Cornelia, about their terroir-driven ethos: Let Virginia apples shine, and the less intervention the better. If super-singular varietals are your vibe, or you’re simply a fan of ciders with an origin story, Restaurant Adarra is hosting the duo for a special meet the maker event on Sunday, June 7.

Dinner and a show is a time-tested duo, and a local event series is combining them into a twofer with a stacked lineup for June, bringing together a meal and live music in one outing. The intimate six-person gatherings are geared toward folks looking to expand their social horizons. On June 11, enjoy a picnic at Garnett’s followed by a show at The Camel.

Attention, plant-based eaters looking for a dining experience with peak-season produce: Yummvees, the takeout eatery on Cary Street, is stepping outside the casual realm and throwing a multicourse vegan dinner party at The Workshop by T&D in Scott’s Addition on June 10.

Fast-casual small salad chain Roots Natural Kitchen is opening an Innsbrook outpost on June 6. (News release)

The Conscious Table, a dinner series driven by establishing connection and ending in guided meditation, is hosting its annual spring dinner Sunday, June 7, and it promises to be a plant-forward, hyperseasonal bash.

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