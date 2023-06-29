Richmond Food News: June 29-July 5

× Expand Feeling like a taste of summer? Scroll below for all the tasty RVADine happenings, from new spots to seasonal eats and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Opening Soon: Smoke & Barrel

A corner spot in the Fan remembered for its step-down entrance, ghost stories and, most recently, Cajun cuisine, is coming back to life. After purchasing the shuttered Lady N’awlins space last year, the owners of New York Deli approached seasoned employee and veteran bartender Kevin Sheffield, who also worked at the Cajun cafe for seven years, about helming a new concept there. Sheffield and his business partners (and longtime friends) Joe Hadad and Jordan Noble plan to introduce Smoke & Barrel in the coming months. (Richmond magazine)

More Cheese, Please

Hailing from Staunton but making a big impression in RVA, Ballerino Creamery is known for drawing hungry crowds on market mornings, and with good reason. Relying on organic milk from nearby farms and crafting with seasonality and story in mind, cheesemaker Louella Hill — once dubbed “The Milk Maid of San Francisco” — says she offers “a truly local product that’s influenced by everything in the natural world around me.” (Richmond magazine)

Easy Peasy

After immigrating to the U.S. from India, Nav Swatch pulled out an apron and began to cook as a way to stay connected with her homeland. Through R&D in the kitchen, and a helpful tip from her husband, she ended up creating Savory Cooking Paste, a jarred concoction that packs the flavors of northern India into a spoonful. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Adieus and Debuts

Continuing on their “can’t-stop, won’t-stop” journey, restaurateurs and spouses Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey officially opened Rams House this Wednesday. Exuding casual vibes and serious college spirit, the pizza place and brew pub at 2035 W. Broad St. marks the couple’s eighth venture.

Traveling meat-free food cart Tiny Vegan is making things a bit more permanent. The plant-powered concept announced plans for a brick-and-mortar launch in 2024.

The fate of Carytown Burger & Fries, a Richmond classic for 25 years, is uncertain after owner Mike Barber listed both locations for sale. (Richmond BizSense)

Pickleball is definitely having a moment, and while you won’t catch me on the court, you might catch me in line for snacks at Bangers and Dinks. The indoor pickle ball facility opens July 1 in Bon Air, complete with beer, wine, seltzer and nosh.

Torchy’s Tacos fans in South Side will no longer have to cross the river for their queso fix. The Austin, Texas-based company will open its second area location on July 5 at 1315 Huguenot Road.

In other taco news, fast-growing Washington, D.C., mini-chain (there are 10 locations, with five on the way and one debuting today) Taco Bamba will introduce an outpost at Willow Lawn in winter 2024. (News release)

The owners of potato-centric food truck Southern Spud are putting the vehicle in park and introducing Southern Serenity Cafe and Tea Room in Midlothian. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Goatocado owner Ian Newell has rolled out a farm-to-table dinner series at Celeste Farms in Varina. Bonus: Meals are served in a field with wildflowers as far as the eye can see. (Richmond magazine)

Spiked iced tea, chips and dip, and family togetherness are hallmarks of summers at the shore. (Richmond magazine)

Level up your cantaloupe with a spicy, tangy, sweet salad recipe that is ready to be the talk of the barbecue. (Richmond magazine)

Zucchini is an abundant — and adaptable — summer staple. (Richmond magazine)

Last weekend, employees of Mom’s Siam held a workers rally in front of the Carytown restaurant, citing demands including an increase in hourly wages, third-party accounting, room for growth and a fair distribution of tips. As of June 29, the restaurant remains “temporarily” closed, and workers say there has been no communication from the owner regarding a reopening. Stay tuned for more details.

The statewide tour de tomatoes and Virginia wine, Summer Supper Somm, is in full swing, with upcoming stops including the Church Hill Tomato Crawl, a brunch at Lehja (see you there!) and a seafood soiree at Acacia.

Virginia State University College of Agriculture was recently awarded $4 million in grants to help battle food insecurity. Regionally, they will launch a pilot project to develop a model National Urban Farmer Program. (News release)

Last month I shared the story of Ty Walker, who revived an old trout hatchery in Craig County and has been wowing chefs across the state with his superior product. Storytellers of Appalachia recently scored three Emmy Awards for their short film about Walker, “The Trout Farmer.”

Every year Wawa devotees await the faithful return of Hoagiefest, a monthlong discount on sandwiches a staple of the Northern-born convenience store. Getting in the spirit, Richmond’s own Philly and New Jersey-inspired hoagie shop, Stanley’s, is offering a discount on cheesesteaks and cutlets through Saturday.

For nearly 60 years, McLean’s Restaurant has been serving unfussy, country-style fare in the form of biscuits and gravy and fatback, and diners know to get there before 3 p.m. or they’re out of luck. But starting Sept. 5, the Broad Street favorite will extend its hours to include dinner service.

During Shift Meal’s inaugural service, the pop-up promised a menu of “anything but pizza,” and the wild brains behind the concept weren’t lying. Evoking familiar flavors in unfamiliar ways — calzones with tomato consommé, gnudi dumplings and smoked prosciutto and a soda with cinnamon-infused Fernet Branca and Coke — the multicourse experience was as playful as it was intriguing. Next up: a more casual, no-resos-required affair on July 3, featuring food and drinks inspired by classic American cookout fare.

The week of July Fourth is prime time for dining industry staff to take a break, reset and perhaps even get in a vacay. So, friendly reminder, before making any moves, check restaurants’ websites and Instagram stories for the most up-to-date hours.

RVA Love

Shout-out to eight area restaurants for rocking some seriously wow-worthy wine lists: NAPA Kitchen and Wine, Buckhead’s, Shagbark, Lehja, Hondo’s, Longoven, Lemaire, and Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood and Steakhouse all earned the coveted Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

Upcoming Events