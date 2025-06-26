Richmond Food News: June 26-July 2

× Expand Bagels abounding: Get the deets on the new Nate’s location and more of the week’s Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Opening Soon: Auntie Ning’s Filipino Food

After years of operating as a food truck, Auntie Ning’s Filipino Food finally has a forever home. In a twist of fate and faith, chef-owner Frederico Enriquez is partnering with a local couple to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant serving up Filipino specialties, including chicken adobo, pancit and lumpia, on Brookland Park Boulevard this summer. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Michael Smith

A sucker for rosé and an encyclopedia of wine knowledge, Michael Smith of Native Selections is the star of our latest Spotlight. We caught up with the longtime food and beverage pro to find out his ultimate kitchen staples, most underrated grapes and favorite local hangouts. (Richmond magazine)

Fruits of Labor

If you’re a farmers market regular, appreciate a seasonal pastry and frequent restaurants that celebrate local, you’ve likely eaten produce from Agriberry Farm. The region’s premier fruit purveyor has become a household name, and for many the summer is incomplete without berries or peaches from the family-run operation. Learn more about operations at the juicy Hanover County venture. (Richmond magazine)

Another Round

Nate’s Bagels 2.0 is live. The bagel shop, helmed by owner Nate Matthews and known for drawing lines of carb enthusiasts down Cary Street, introduced its second outpost this week. Head to 1219 High Point Ave. for a familiar menu, extended hours (open daily), an espresso bar and a Scott’s Addition exclusive: pizza bagels. (Richmond magazine)

Stella Forever

The legacy of late chef and Richmond dining icon Stella Dikos lives on. Multilocation Stella’s Grocery and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture have teamed up to refresh the museum’s Commonwealth Cafe, introducing staples from the market including salads and sandwiches and adding a touch of Greece to the aesthetic. Check out the display case dedicated to the dining matriarch, featuring some of Dikos’ most cherished objects. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

A transgender- and Mexican-led mobile matcha cart supports a larger mission. (Richmond magazine)

In our latest edition of Remember That Place?, revisit West End breakfast and lunch joint Boychik’s Deli. (Richmond magazine)

Juneteenth gives Richmond chef Leah Branch a moment to reflect and celebrate. (Richmond magazine)

Alpine Adieu: After an eight-year run with Brenner Pass, chef-owner Brittanny Anderson has made the decision to call it. The restaurateur, also behind Black Lodge, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Pink Room, says she’s ready to switch things up and bid farewell to the Alpine-leaning restaurant. Anderson has partnered with designers Studio Tarea on the TBA concept and says to stay tuned for more info. Brenner Pass’ last day of service is Aug. 30.

Tomato Tour: Village Garden farmers and local tomato royalty David and Barbara Hunsaker are ready to show off the fruits of their labor. Now in its fifth year, Summer Supper Somm, the annual dinner series dedicated to elevating heirloom tomatoes and Virginia wine, kicks off June 30 and continues through Aug. 25. The series travels to South Carolina, Georgia and across the commonwealth, with plenty of Richmond stops along the way, including Pinky’s, The Roosevelt, Yellow Umbrella Provisions, Acacia Mid-town, Lehja and more.

So Long, Styrofoam: Four years after a ban was approved by state lawmakers, styrofoam is officially getting the boot. On July 1, Virginia food businesses — restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks and caterers — with 20 or more locations will no longer be allowed to use containers made of the nonbiodegradable polystyrene foam. In July 2026, the ban extends to all food vendors. (Virginia Mercury)

Cruel Summer: This can’t-leave-the-house-without-melting heatwave has been rough, and while we may be avoiding cooking by eating out, here is a friendly reminder that restaurant employees and their equipment are working extra hard. Businesses including Zorch Pizza, SB’s Lakeside Love Shack, Scott's Shawarma, Susie’s and Charlotte’s Deli have had to close various days this week due to excessive heat or issues with their AC. Be sure to check restaurants’ socials for the most up-to-date information, be patient with staff and drink plenty of H2O. A number of area restaurants are also hitting pause for summer break.

Dynamite Deal: Peel-and-eat shrimp are a classic get-your-hands-dirty summer tradition, and Brave Captain is calling with its The Pound and Penny promo. Score a pound of peel-and-eats, a shot, and a beer for $23. Grab the wet wipes and go.

RVA Love

French restaurant Chez Foushee graced the pages of June’s Bon Appetit in a piece titled “We Need to Talk About How Dark Restaurants Are” to discuss an underrated and highly critical component of dining — lighting. (Bon Appetit)

The grand dame of Virginia cooking is finally getting her flowers — in the form of an Emmy. Last week, the first episode of “Finding Edna Lewis,” a documentary chronicling the chef’s life and culinary imprint, was awarded a 2025 Capital Emmy Award. Since its debut the series, produced by local food historian Deb Freeman and local documentarians Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren, has aired at The James Beard House and Museum of Food and Drink in New York, as well as on screens in Chicago and San Francisco, and has been featured on “The Today Show.” (VPM)

Upcoming Events