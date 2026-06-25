Richmond Food News: June 25-July 1

× Expand Read on for a decadent dose of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Hook, Line and Sinker

The local seafood scene has a new sustainability-focused purveyor. East End Fish Co. is aiming to bring mid-Atlantic catches to an underserved side of the city since launching in March. Learn about the founder’s connection to the water and how he brought his fishmonger vision to life. (Richmond magazine)

Say Cheese

From identifying creations by aroma to cutting a precise quarter-pound and crafting the perfect bite, three local cheese experts are taking their skills to the “Olympics of cheesemongering” in New York this weekend for the ultra-competitive annual event. Get acquainted with the triple-threat crew from Truckle Cheesemongers that will rep RVA. (Richmond magazine)

Bananarama

Certain ingredients can be a bit polarizing; banana is one of them. Beverage writer Bird Cox tell us the tropical fruit is having a hot moment in cocktails and might just be the life of the party this summer. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

After a monthslong closure following a staff walkout, Museum District smoothie and juice spot North End has reopened under new ownership. (Richmond magazine)

Lisa Catalone Castro of Lisa Makes Pie is a design wizard, using pastry as her medium. (Richmond magazine)

Get acquainted with local honey purveyor Edgewood Apiaries & Farm. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Adieus and Debuts

After 35 years in business, Africanne on Main will close Saturday, June 27. Led by chef-owner Ida MaMusu, the seminal restaurant was the first in Richmond to specialize in West African cuisine, introducing diners to pay-by-the-pound, vegetarian-friendly dishes ranging from jollof rice and peanut stew to curry-fried chicken wings. “It’s been a blessing to have cooked for you all these years, and we are humbled,” a notice on the front door of the business reads. MaMusu is retiring and returning to her native Liberia. The note also says, “a cooking show video will be coming soon.”

Coffee, community and a little Richmond history are coming to the East End. Sarah & Co. Cafe opens July 1 as the latest project from Urban Hang Suite owner Kelli Lemon and Virginia Black Restaurant Experience, in partnership with Bon Secours’ Sarah Garland Jones Center for Healthy Living. Located inside the center on Nine Mile Road, the cafe is named for pioneering physician Jones, the first African American woman licensed to practice medicine in Virginia. Jones also helped found the city’s first hospital that allowed African American doctors to practice medicine.

Another week, another move for Lindsey Food Group. The company helmed by Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey recently debuted Love’s Public Kitchen on Grace Street. The duo also shared plans for a new sandwich shop in the space where they operated Frostings bakery. (Richmond BizSense) And on Friday, LFG, in partnership with Charles Wilson and Ray Daniels of Exitoso Cigars, hosts the grand opening of The Foundation Supper Club & The Executive Lounge at 401 E. Grace St. The vision: fine dining, live entertainment, premium cigars and Yemeni coffee. (News release)

Pizza Parties: A pair of parlors are preparing to party this weekend, celebrating half a decade of ’za. At Zorch on June 26, hop in the pizza time machine, cause they’re taking it back to 2021 with prices from yesteryear. The good times roll from noon to 1 a.m., and include karaoke and an appearance from a lobstah-topped pizza (melted butter included). In Union Hill on June 27, Pizza Bones from baker Ashley Patino is keeping it classic via a dunk tank, magicians, live music and a limited supply of pizza bagels.

Mater Mania: Prepare for juice-dripping, Hanover-grown heirloom beauties in all shapes and sizes. Summer Supper Somm, the tomato showcase with produce from Village Garden paired with Virginia wines, is back for another year. Grace, the seasonally driven Patterson Avenue restaurant from chef Jessica Wilson, is hosting a kickoff dinner for the series July 1.

Royally Hungry: After a multimonth hiatus, Cambodian pop-up Royal Pig is returning June 30 as its fried chicken alter ego, King Kaiju. Adam Stull and Vanna “V” Hem are slinging whole and half birds with summery sides to boot, including fried green tomatoes with kimchi remoulade and peach cobbler panna cotta.

A New Batch: On June 26, Westhampton Pastry Shop will reopen its doors in a new neighborhood after an address shuffle. Open since 1952, the local institution was forced to relocate from its original Patterson Avenue shop after developers purchased the property. Pop by the new digs at 8903 Three Chopt Road, where patrons can expect the same danishes, coffee cakes and classic treats.

Vegan Empire: Chef-owner Tracy Flitcraft of vegan takeout spot Yummvees is taking over a building with a long history in plant-based dining. She plans to revive the former Fresca on Addison and reintroduce Yummvees as a sit-down restaurant complete with bar. This marks a fresh yet familiar chapter for the business, which was previously a dine-in eatery but struggled after the pandemic.

Lean on Me: After a turbulent few years in the brewing industry, two pioneers of Richmond craft beer are joining forces, with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery taking over production and distribution of Legend Brewing Co.’s flagship beer, Legend Brown Ale. (Richmond BizSense)

Little Bites

The final days of Dine Out for Pride are upon us. Participating establishments (everywhere from L’Opossum to Nouveau Provisions to The Veil Brewing Co.) are offering select cocktails and menu items with $1 from each going to VA Pride.

Next month, TBT El Gallo is launching a weekly Dinner and Provisions Club, offering freshly made tortillas and salsas and seasonal off-the-menu dishes from chef Carlos Ordaz-Nunez. The monthly feast is meant to feed two to four people, and membership registration is open now.

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