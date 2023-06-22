Richmond Food News: June 22-28

× Expand From a Fan farewell to slushy o’clock and a number of spirited events, head below for the latest edition of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Slice of Heaven

Often seen rocking a straw hat, Ian Newell, owner of fast-casual, health-focused Goatocado, has championed sustainable business practices for over a decade. His latest project: an agricultural venture in Varina that weaves together preserving and celebrating the land, connecting diners with their food sources, and establishing a regenerative ecosystem. Located just 10 minutes outside the city, Celeste Farms kicks off its inaugural farm-to-table dinner series next month. (Richmond magazine)

Summer at the Shore

Every year, I can count on a vacation to the Jersey Shore with my pops and other family from up north. For several days each summer, it’s where I indulge my slightly subdued lowbrow side, sipping spiked iced teas and chippin’ and dippin’ the days away. Head with me to Wildwood as I take a trip down memory lane and reflect on Mellon family vacays. (Richmond magazine)

Slice It Up

Cut-up chunks of cantaloupe aren’t going to garner much attention at a backyard barbecue hang, but add a little sumac, jalapeno and lime, and boom, you’d better scoop some up while you can. Former fine-dining chef Stephanie Ganz is back with a simple fruit salad recipe that features the mild summer melon. (Richmond magazine)

Abundant and Adaptable

Visit any local farmers market, and you’ll find zucchini sprawled across the tables at nearly every vendor stand. And while the squash can get a little shade for being so productive, it deserves some credit for its sheer versatility. In our latest Ingredient feature, we explore the summer staple, even tracking down a cheesy griddle cake that levels up the veg. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Adieus and Debuts

Shortly after announcing the closure of breakfast-focused Biscuits & Gravy, which took over the former Dairy Bar space last summer, sister concept Tang & Biscuit shared that it is following suit. Open since 2018, the indoor shuffleboard club in Scott’s Addition hosted lively brunches, trivia nights and musical events. Earlier this week, Richmond BizSense reported that there are plans for Henrico-based Capital Square to redevelop the parcels.

The Fan will bid farewell to a neighborhood mainstay with a lust for local, Commercial Taphouse, on June 25. Originally making its debut in 1993 and changing hands a couple of times, it was known for its easygoing atmosphere, Maria’s tamales and some heady taps. Be sure to swing by for a final sendoff.

Over the weekend, Dayum This Is My Jam introduced a mobile venture that relies on jams and ferments from their line of goods, including hot dogs such as the “The Big Dill” and grilled “jamwiches” such as The WAP (whiskey-apple-pear). Look for Haute Dayum to pop up around the city.

There’s a stirring in the shuttered Lady N’awlins on Main Street; stay tuned for more details on Smoke & Barrel Kitchen and Bar.

Carytown welcomed Burton’s Grill & Bar, a New England-based chain with local ties and an affinity for gluten-free fare, over the weekend. The restaurant is owned by Tazza Kitchen co-founder and Richmond resident John Haggai. Also joining the Carytown Exchange development is Pure Green, a smoothie and cold-pressed juice company. It marks the New York-based chain’s only Virginia location.

ICYMI

It’s slushy o’clock at Little Nickel’s pint-sized, pool party-inspired outdoor watering hole, Snack Bar. (Richmond magazine)

Benefiting The Positive Vibe Foundation, an inaugural food soiree from the nonprofit promises a night of bites from top local chefs, along with cocktails and wine a-flowing. (Richmond magazine)

Find out Beet Box owner Ashley Lewis’ go-to ingredient, her pick-me-up tunes and more in our latest Spotlight. (Richmond magazine)

Slinging meaty lobster rolls and other seafood-centric snacks, food truck Saltys Lobster & Co. is drawing crowds and eyeing expansion. (Richmond magazine)

A traveling supper movement, Social Club RVA aims for attendees to leave feeling satiated and, perhaps, with a new pal. (Richmond magazine)

KavaClub in the Fan has been forced to delay its opening after the Virginia Department of Health denied the business’s operating permit application. The hangout specializes in kava, a Polynesian root known for its relaxing effects, and the agency has dubbed it a food additive that lacks FDA approval. (Richmond BizSense)

Is this the ultimate RVADine side dish? A onetime secret ingredient at shuttered sandwich shop Pop’s, grinder salad serves as the key ingredient in this pasta salad with flair. (Axios)

Get ready to spot a familiar face on the second season of the captivating Netflix series “Is This Cake?,” which premieres on June 30. Heralded for her nostalgic lookalike creations, from a neon green Gameboy controller to a Blockbuster video case, Layers Cake Studio owner Danya Smith is set to compete.

While wine and cheese get most of the press as a dynamic duo, there’s plenty of room for beer in the mix. Meadow Creek Dairy in Galax recently rolled out its famed Grayson — a washed-rind cheese — in mini form that’s been aged for two months with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s Singel blond ale.

RVA Love

What’s better than a Richmond shout-out on one of my favorite podcasts? A shout-out for Virginia on the same show. On the latest episode of “This Is Taste,” co-host Aliza Abarbanel praised the cool treats from Richmond’s own Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches, ranking them in the top three in deliciousness among her most recent bites. And when asked what wine regions are getting him excited, without pause, Nils Bernstein, food editor for Wine Enthusiast, replied, “Virginia.”

On Monday, James Beard Award-winning journalist Hanna Raskin explored the role of restaurants and their owners during the Juneteenth holiday in her weekly newsletter, The Food Section. Raskin caught up with Leah Branch of The Roosevelt and food historian Deb Freeman, who paired up for a sold-out Juneteenth dinner highlighting pivotal Black culinary figures John Dabney, Edna Lewis, James Hemings and Juba Gart.

In a Punch article titled “Is This Even Wine?,” Richmond-based group InWine, along with area organizations Oenoverse and Commonwealth Crush, are recognized for their focus on diversity and inclusion in the wine community.

Upcoming Events