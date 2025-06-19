Richmond Food News June: 19-25

× Expand Visit your local farmers markets for a bounty of seasonal produce, and head below for a bumper crop of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Vehicle for Resistance

Popping up around town with his matcha cart, The Exit Plan, Jace Camarillo is unapologetically trans, Mexican and queer. While the mobile beverage stand has been attracting customers seeking its strawberry matcha lattes, at the core of Camarillo’s business is a much larger, life-changing mission: raising funds to emigrate from the United States. (Richmond magazine)

Imparting Stories

Leah Branch didn’t learn about shoebox lunches — a way for Black people to eat safely on the road during the Jim Crow era — until just a few years ago. But as a Black woman and an executive chef leading a modern revival of Southern food at The Roosevelt in Church Hill, she felt an innate connection to the story of both sustenance and survival. This Juneteenth, the Chesterfield native has crafted pay-what-you-can shoebox lunches as an ode to the holiday celebrating freedom. P.S.: The Roosevelt is also offering prix fixe Juneteenth dinners on June 20 and 21. (Richmond Magazine)

Remember That Place? Boychik’s Deli

Next up in our series highlighting longstanding Richmond-area restaurants is Innsbrook’s Boychik’s Deli. The old-school, New York-inspired breakfast and lunch spot has been in business since 1990, when Short Pump was still just a two-lane road. For longtime patrons, it’s been a beloved destination for classic matzo ball soup and sturdy Reubens, a spot to satisfy pregnancy cravings, meet with pals and see familiar faces. (Richmond magazine)

Celebrate Juneteenth

Ruby Scoops has been crafting flavors influenced by cultural heritage and owner Rabia Kamara’s culinary training for 10 years. This year, Juneteenth-inspired flavors (available from June 19-21) include Black Joy, Black Folk Chocolate, Plantains Foster and vegan options Jubilee Punch Sorbet, Mango Habanero Sorbet and Peach Berry Cobbler.

Arts District restaurant Sweet P’s, helmed by chef-owner and Richmond native Antonio Owen, is presenting a five-course Juneteenth tasting event on June 19. The communal meal will highlight dishes that honor the Black culinary legacy, with optional wine and cocktail pairings.

Carytown’s Dinner Party is hosting a wine tasting, pouring vintages from Black-owned wineries and winemakers. The June 19 pop-up is free and, bonus, features snacks from RVA-based sauce company Ting A Ling.

The Beet Box is hosting Beets and Bangers, a day hang with DJ from noon to 3 p.m. on June 19 at its Cary Street juice bar.

’Tini Time

Nitro cold brew on tap is a rare caffeinated treat, only offered at a few coffee shops in town. A nitro cold brew espresso martini? Now that’s a one and only. The OG Joe’s Inn is boasting the boozy and buzzy cocktail, dispensed from the tap like a bev of beauty and featuring Tito’s vodka, Kahlua, bourbon vanilla syrup and Rostov’s cold brew.

If you’re more of a dry or dirty martini drinker, Pink Room is calling. On little Friday, aka Thursday, the Union Hill hangout is slinging $6 tiny ‘tinis. The less-than-pint-sized versions are on trend with a national shift in the cocktail landscape as people are drinking (and spending) less. They’re also pretty stinkin’ cute.

ICYMI

Frozen cocktails have a time and a place — it’s right now. Find three spots to score an icy little something. (Richmond magazine)

Secure our must-have snacks for summertime, including a grown-up chewy granola bar, amped-up potato chips and a produce-packed green juice. (Richmond magazine)

Ripe summer berries make their way into local bevs and bites. (Richmond magazine)

Espresso Oreo Forever: A Richmond ice cream legend has passed. Bev Mazursky, namesake and founder of Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream in Carytown, died earlier this week at 87. A Culinary Institute of America grad, she opened the iconic ice cream shop in 1998, amassing decades of devotees and establishing one of the most sought-after local flavors, Espresso Oreo. Check out this interview from 2017, where Mazursky shares a number of tidbits, from her most-chosen ice cream flavor to the best day of her life.

Sunday Schemin’: The bakeries and bagel shops are hearing our desperate calls for carbs on Sunday. Last week Julio’s Bagels announced they were adding Sundays to the schedule, and this week, Petit Four is also extending its hours to include the last day of the weekend.

Hot and Spicy: Mechanicsville is now home to a Sichuan-style noodle house. Mela Cafe recently opened at 7999 Creighton Parkway and, according to its website, is helmed by a chef who has been cooking for 40 years, 20 of them spent in China. With housemade noodles a specialty, the menu features dumplings and wontons, dan dan noodles, beef and noodle soups, and sides including scallion pancakes and house-pickled peanuts. Mela Cafe is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

RVA Love

Before his smashburger and butcher shop days, Cobra Burger co-founder Joshua James Franklin was a cheesehead. The Fluvanna native gained his chops at the Whole Foods cheese counter in Short Pump over a decade ago, and has since spent time apprenticing at Caromont Farm, becoming a certified cheese professional, and leading dozens of charcuterie classes and dinners — he’s also gained quite a following on Instagram via his cheesy alter ego, Lucio, after his moody board-building videos went viral. This week, Franklin landed on Culture magazine’s hot list, an annual compilation of cheese industry trailblazers. (Culture)

