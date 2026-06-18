Richmond Food News: June 18-24

× Expand A bounty of Food News awaits below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Fresh Start

After being closed since October, Museum District smoothie and juice shop North End has reopened under new ownership. A husband-and-wife duo with ties to the food and beverage world has stepped up and reintroduced the walk-up concept with a face-lift and menu refresh. (Richmond magazine)

Pie Design

Local baker Lisa Catalone Castro views dessert as both a craft and a canvas. From the Richmond skyline to a gubernatorial portrait in pie, the designer, pastry artist and founder of Lisa Makes Pies is whipping up delectable works of art. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Edgewood Apiaries & Farm

What began with a fascination for bees has blossomed into something much bigger. Meet the family behind Edgewood Apiaries & Farm, a local operation creating a buzz beyond the hive. (Richmond magazine)

New Brews

Taking cues from his homeland and heritage, engineer turned barista Piyush “Pi” Jessani is opening his Indian-inspired cafe, Pi’s Coffee, at 123 E. Main St. on June 24 after years of cruising the city in his mobile cafe operation. Pull up to the downtown coffee shop for a desi mocha or spicy thundai latte. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

After decades in the dining industry and achieving sobriety, a former chef has launched Deeper Dive Ice Cream. (Richmond magazine)

’Tis the season to do some dining outdoors — check out five prime patios worthy of an al fresco session.

Charlotte’s Southern Deli owners Nikki and Paul Polk are the latest stars of our Spotlight series. (Richmond magazine)

The Joys of Juneteenth

Every Juneteenth, Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops serves a lineup of flavors inspired by the holiday, from the uber-refreshing Jubilee Punch Sorbet to Black Folk Chocolate. This year, the Brookland Park Boulevard ice cream maker is introducing Suya Peanut Butter Crunch, with ingredients imported from Africa including Mauritian tea, Ghanaian hibiscus and Sierra Leonean spices.

Down the block, family-run Nomad Deli & Catering Co. is not only boasting a snazzy new patio seating area offering a view of the neighborhood, but also serving a special menu. Soul Food Week, happening through June 19, is a down-home taste of their favorite Southern dishes, featuring everything from chitlins in a tangy broth to smothered catfish, rice pudding and hibiscus punch.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is hosting a screening of “Finding Edna Lewis,” the award-winning documentary exploring the life of the Virginia native and pioneering chef. Other activities during the free community day on June 19 include a presentation by Michael Carter Jr. of Carter Farms and food truck appearances from Philly Vegan, Lib Taste and Ruby Scoops.

World Cup Watch Parties

The Brooklyn in Scott’s Addition will be streaming matches throughout the tournament. If it’s been a while since you’ve popped by, or you’re looking for a more casual visit, this may be the time. Check their stories for the schedule.

Morty’s Market & Deli will be broadcasting games with the U.S. and the Balkan countries that inspire their menu. Expect drink specials and check out one of their new summer focaccia sandwich additions.

Nuna, the pop-up from bar pro power couple Sophia Kim (Alewife) and Andrew Rhea (Lafayette Tavern) that takes cues from Korean culture, is making a return just in time for a major match. South Korea kicks off against South Africa June 24 at 9 p.m., and the party is unfolding at Susie’s.

Other places perfect for viewing: Wood & Iron, Gus’s Sports Bar & Grill, Penny Lane Pub, Parlay, River City Roll, and the newly opened House of Futbol

Beard Awards: Sending big congrats across the country and raising a glass of bubbles to my predecessor, Stephanie Breijo. The Los Angeles native and former Richmond magazine food editor took home the Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award at this year’s James Beard Media Awards. Richmond Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo was a fellow nominee for the honor.

Good Times: Brogan Rogers, former longtime manager of North End Juice Co., is branching out with a venture of her own. Welcome Somewhere Good, a smoothie and juice pop-up making its inaugural appearance June 20 at Westwood Athletic Club from 3 to 7 p.m.

Little Bites

June is Pride Month, and Richmond is celebrating the way it knows best — pulling up to restaurants. OutRVA’s annual Dine Out for Pride event is back June 21-27 with over two dozen participants.

Frostings, the Short Pump cupcake and treat shop featured on “Cupcake Wars” and owned by Lindsey Hospitality Group, has shuttered. The husband-and-wife team took over the business at the end of 2023. A lawsuit was filed against the Lindseys earlier this week for rent due on the shuttered Rams House on Broad Street. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Buskey Cider founder Will Correll is stepping back from day-to-day operations after more than a decade as longtime team member Kevin Pusak transitions to CEO and partner.

Popular Arizona-based drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros is planning an area debut at 5816 W. Broad St. (Richmond BizSense)

Midlothian has a new ice cream shop. Tifa Chocolate & Gelato (15729 WC Main St.) opened this week at Westchester Commons. This marks the second location in the state for the California-born chain.

A juicy Bellevue venture has made its way to Jackson Ward. You Matter Juice Bar is now open at 100 W. Clay St., serving fresh-pressed juices and smoothies.

Upcoming Events