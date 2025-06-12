Richmond Food News: June 12-18

× Expand Keep cool and carry on with a fresh edition of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

In the Bag

Whether you’re rock-hopping at the river or hanging poolside with the crew this summer, we all know snacks are as essential as sunnies and sunscreen. Check out our top picks for munching on the go this season — perfectly portable, easy to find and seriously local — including grown-up riffs on lunch box treats, thirst-quenching sips, protein-packed bites and more. (Richmond magazine)

The Cool Down

Temps are hovering around 90, sweat is inevitable, and, if you’re like me, you’re not-so-patiently waiting for those invites to the pool. One way to curb the heat is with slurpable, slushy-style sips: Cool off with these frozen cocktail options from The Emerald Lounge, Laura Lee’s and Beauvine Burger Concept. (Richmond magazine)

By the Bushel

Summer’s approach promises an abundance of produce, but for fruit fans, it marks a particularly sweet and juicy moment: the return of berry season. From a salad that salutes an iconic artist to a fruit-studded cinnamon roll and a colorful margarita, find five ripe and ready bites and beverages that showcase berries. (Richmond magazine)

Melting Pot

After relocating to the United States from her native Ghana, Amma Gatty found herself immersed in American culture. Looking to help others forge connections as she had, Gatty founded the local nonprofit Culture Encounters, which focuses on weaving together culture, the community and, often, the culinary world. Among the group’s programs is the Eat.Talk.Connect. series, featuring interactive dinners at local restaurants. Want a seat at the table? The next event takes place at Irie Ting on June 25, featuring Jamaican fare, music and plenty of conversation. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Relying on fresh catches and coastal influences, Slack Tide Fish Co. — a restaurant and raw bar from the owners of Yellow Umbrella Provisions, with chef Caleb Shriver in the kitchen — is now open in Scott’s Addition. (Richmond magazine)

Meet a new class of local bakers who are rising to the occasion. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know Bar Manager Brittany Jones of The Jasper, a fan of whiskey and four-legged friends and a pivotal force behind the well. (Richmond magazine)

Crystal Clear: Amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdowns, many local food and beverage businesses have begun displaying signage in their front windows with a clear message: “ICE is not welcome here.” The posters, printed and distributed by Richmond Legal Fund, also highlight human rights and have been spotted at 8 1/2, Cobra Burger, Cobra Cabana, Hot for Pizza, The Beet Box, Gold Lion Community Cafe, Minglewood Bake Shop, Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. and beyond.

Amphitheater Eats: Last week, the highly anticipated Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront welcomed patrons for the first time. So, let’s talk about the snack situation: For each event, the venue will host a number of local vendors (Timber Pizza Co. and Goatocado held it down for the inaugural night; Jiji Frozen Custard and 1115 Mobile Kitchen were there last night), so expect to spot some familiar options. On the beverage front, you can score bottles from Charlottesville-based Blenheim Vineyards, mixed cocktails in souvenir cups and a variety of beers, plus the off-menu steal: $5 cans of Miller High Life.

Do It for Dad: Julio’s Bagels is launching Sunday service, fittingly, on Father’s Day. The Brookland Park Boulevard shop was named for owner Ashley Patino’s father, Julio. P.S.: Espresso limonatas — a slushy coffee beverage spiked with lemon — are swirling in the frozen drink machine; it’s the tart and buzzy summer sipper you need.

Bubble Bash: Oregon Hill’s Restaurant Adarra is hosting wine rep Grace Under Pressure for a serious Champagne takeover on June 12. In an Instagram post, Adarra shared, “Over the years, we have amassed the largest grower champagne portfolio in the state and the majority of the east coast.” While the event is sold out, word in the dining room is there will be more like it in the future.

‘Soul Symphony’: Arts District restaurant Sweet P’s, helmed by chef-owner and Richmond native Antonio Owen, is hosting a five-course Juneteenth tasting event on June 19. The communal meal will highlight dishes that honor the Black culinary legacy, with the option for wine and cocktail pairings.

Get Crackin’: Fresh Chesapeake blue crabs, steamed corn and ice cold buckets of Natty Boh — Get Tight Lounge is welcoming summer in true Baltimore fashion. On June 29, the Main Street hangout will host its first crab feast of the season. Secure some pals, a mallet and way more wet wipes than you think you need for the al fresco feast.

Cold Cargo: Limited release, online exclusive, special drop ... it might sound like we’re talking about shoes, but this is even cooler. Scoopy Sorbet crafts spiked icy treats, and on June 12, the local maker is dropping a new flavor. This latest offering — a pear, absinthe and pomelo-citrus concoction — was created with the help of Richmond’s Brainstorm Brewhouse.

Tasty Tourism: If you’ve ever thought of basing an entire trip around cheese, you aren’t alone. Truckle Cheesemongers is going abroad, and they’re searching for fellow travel-loving turophiles to join. From Oct. 12-19, owner Maggie Bradshaw and crew are embarking on a cheese-filled journey across the pond, where attendees will learn from renowned UK cheesemakers, explore Neal’s Yard Dairy, visit Bath and more.

