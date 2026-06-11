Richmond Food News: June 11-17

× Expand Scroll below for a succulent sampling of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

'Little Escape'

For Joseph Gleeson, opening Deeper Dive is about more than ice cream. After years spent in professional kitchens, a cross-country culinary career and a series of life-altering events, the chef found himself craving something simpler. His new downtown shop pairs inventive, small-batch flavors with a family-first philosophy — and aims to give customers a brief escape from the day. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh Air

The season of dining during sunset, sipping patio pounders and gathering the pals for an al fresco feast complete with Vitamin D is upon us. Before we enter the dog days of summer, we suggest capitalizing on the weather by taking a peek at our patio list. Find five spots around the region that are calling your name. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Nikki and Paul Polk

Housemade breads, soothing sounds and plants galore, Charlotte’s Southern Deli is a midday spot downtown serving a focused menu of sandwiches and housemade fare. We caught up with the owners — the two-person team behind the sandwich shop — to talk about their kitchen essentials, summertime musings and the music they like to play through the speakers. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Coffee is proving to be the fuel for Richmond entrepreneurs looking to double down on their dreams. (Richmond magazine)

Hop behind the well with the bar maestros of Little Nickel to see the prep that goes into making thousands of cocktails each week. (Richmond magazine)

Discover the dishes we can’t stop dreaming about. (Richmond magazine)

A pop-up party series offers the nightlife without alcohol. (Richmond magazine)

Loud, Proud (and Fed): June is National Pride Month and Richmond is celebrating the way it knows best — pulling up to restaurants. OutRVA's annual Dine Out For Pride event is back June 21-27 with over two dozen participants ranging from whimsy-bound L’Opossum to neighborhood hub Laura Lee’s and Liberty Public House, lovingly dubbed the city’s Lesbian Pancake House, along with Birdie’s, Kahlo’s Taqueria, Nomad Deli & Catering and many more. Best part: A dollar from each drink and dish sold benefits Diversity Richmond and the OutRVA project of the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.

Hot For Hybrids: Crossing a doughnut and a buttermilk biscuit and born in Petersburg, Beanuts — the pop-up helmed by former Oyster Society chef-owner Ernie Labrecque that mixes two Southern favorites — is making a sweet comeback. Pull up to 111 Market St. at 7 a.m. for hot and fresh delights (before they sell out).

Big Efforts: Cue the Sesame Street theme song and prepare for a dose of community joy. Nonprofit RVA Community Fridges has unveiled its latest fridge at Studio Two Three, and it’s a “Hooper’s Store”-themed hub on 15th Street in Manchester. Taking inspiration from the iconic shop on Sesame Street, the mutual aid pantry is stocked with free food and drinks.

Little Bites

*The Butch Aunt (a riff on the Fan sandwich shop The Dutch Aunt) may take the crown as the most tongue-in-cheek sandwich name I've heard in a while, and just in time for Pride Month. It’s a current special at Garnett’s and stacked with turkey, bacon, Gouda, and topped with tomato, caramelized onion, a squirt of spicy mustard on rye, and grilled — a buck from each sandwich will be donated to Side by Side, a nonprofit that supports LGBTQ youth and young adults.

*Na Nin is hosting their annual warehouse sale June 13-14, and among the apparel and houseware is a plethora of food pop-ups. Expect whimsical treats from Freelance baker Olivia Wilson, sourdough bagel sandwiches from Sunday Bagel, sips from Kyru Matcha, affogatos from West Cape and coffee from Ace Outpost.

*Richmond-based spirit brand Mosto Tequila won big during a blind judging at one of the toughest competitions in the agave world. Owned by a powerhouse of area food and beverage pros, including Nelson and Paulo Benavides of Y Tu Mama and Cochiloco, and Matt Tarpey of The Veil Brewing Co., their Jalisco-made Reposado received a 95-point score at the 2026 Agavos Awards. Even in my days of school, that's an A-plus.

*Cider fans thirsty for a taste of summer, Blue Bee Cider is hosting a party this weekend with berries in mind. Their annual Virginia Berry Cider Jam promises a prime opportunity to sample and sip selections that showcase berry-bursting sips from across the state, including pours from Potter’s to Slyde Clyde to Cider from Mars. Fun fact: Blue Bee is the first (and currently sole) producer of mulberry-flavored hard cider in Virginia, and one of the few cideries in the country to use the fruit.

*A dedicated gluten-free bakery is almost live in Bellevue. Kickshaws, a Fredericksburg-based mini chain is currently in its soft opening phase, with the grand opening slated for June 27. Pop by the shop at 4028 MacArthur Ave. for a sneak peek.

*In the mood for a little farm foray? Autumn Olive Farms, nestled in the mountains of the Shenandoah Valley, is inviting folks to the property for a meet-and-greet. The pork purveyors partner with some of the best restaurants in the city and beyond, and if you’ve been pro-local for the past decade, you've surely seen their name.

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