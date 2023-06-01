Richmond Food News: June 1-7

× Expand Head below for a fresh helping of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Next Act

A strip mall and a shuttered Cicis Pizza — not the setting of a ’90s movie, but part of a local husband-and-wife team’s sudsy success story. In search of more production space for their growing brewing biz, Intermission Beer Company owners Courtney and Justin White are set to introduce a new 5,100-square-foot taproom in Ashland complete with an arcade, fast-casual food concept and 20 taps. (Richmond magazine)

Hot and Heady

From subtly sweet to garlicky heat, hot sauces are a chameleon condiment, leveling up any food they’re added to, and among the few flavor enhancers that demand practically an entire row in the fridge door. In our latest 5 Faves feature, spice seeker Genevelyn Steele tracks down a collection of local bottles including a Kuba Kuba staple, a fermented selection and a blend inspired by global travels. (Richmond magazine)

What’s Old Is New

Just a quick hop outside the city, multigenerational operation Old Tavern Farm once served as a refuge for travelers between Richmond and Williamsburg. Built in 1693, it’s laden with history and in recent years has experienced a bountiful rebirth, raising livestock and produce for area markets and restaurants. Pro tip: Swing by on Wednesdays for a midweek bake — the wood-burning oven gets fired up for fresh-made breads, galettes and more. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Forget what you’ve heard about America’s favorite handheld; three local purveyors denounce hot dogs’ lowbrow reputation and declare them one of the most flavor-packed, if labor-intensive, offerings. (Richmond magazine)

Words I never thought I would say: Jägermeister is making a comeback. Peep the cocktail menus at Cobra Cabana, Hatch Local, and Pizza & Beer of Richmond for reimagined versions of the anise-spiked spirit. (Richmond magazine)

For those looking to socialize sans booze, Main Street’s KavaClub is calling. The newly opened spot specializes in nonalcoholic beverages made using a Polynesian root with relaxing effects. (Richmond magazine)

As zucchini starts to grace every farmers market table this summer, zhuzh up the seasonal staple with a Lebanese-inspired lamb- and rice-stuffed squash. (Richmond magazine)

The Emerald Lounge, the freshly minted, 1950s-esque watering hole from the crew behind The Jasper, is officially in action slinging tropical, mini umbrella-adorned libations in Union Hill. (Richmond magazine)

Calling all Richmonders who love to rally for a good cause — and enjoy intriguing libations — Dine Out for Pride is right around the corner. From June 5-11, over two dozen participating restaurants including ZZQ, Restaurant Adarra, The Locker Room and SB’s Lakeside Love Shack will donate $1 from sales of each signature cocktail to VA Pride and the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.

Kudos to the standout squad of food and beverage professionals selected for Style Weekly’s annual Top 40 Under 40 (and a few who also made our People to Watch list earlier this year): Taylor Scott of RVA Community Fridges, Chef Emmanuel “Manny” Baiden of Penny’s Wine Shop, Executive Chef Leah Branch of The Roosevelt and Hannah Pollock of Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches.

With James Beard Award-winning founder Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group at its helm, Shake Shack is preparing to make its Richmond debut on June 9. Located at 5400 W. Broad St., the outpost touting crinkle-cut fries and Shack Sauce is the state’s only drive-thru location. (News release)

A multidimensional dessert that transcends textures, Shagbark’s sticky toffee pudding has been crafted into a summertime classic: Sticky Toffee Cake ice cream as part of Gelati Celesti’s recently launched collaborative flavor series. (News release)

Devil’s Backbone Distilling Co. and our favorite local alien rock gods, GWAR, have teamed up for a rum-based cocktail — the first in the company’s Smash lineup — just in time for summer. The GWAR Smash is inspired by a drink originally served at the band’s namesake Jackson Ward bar. (News release)

If you are in need of a spaghetti-related chuckle, I suggest clicking here and checking out the latest from local online pop culture purveyor RVA Coffee Stain and his comical rendition of the pasta plate at Joe’s Inn.

Upcoming Events