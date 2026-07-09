Richmond Food News: July 9-15

× Expand Head below for a fresh helping of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Candy Land

Prepare to enter a world with nearly 100 sweet, sour and chewy confections. Pick-and-mix shop Trolley Car Sweets and Treats is now open in the Fan, and it’s stocked with thousands of pounds of candies from around the globe including mango-cola chews, sour peach ovals, salty licorice and more. (Richmond magazine)

Brewing Relationships

For a cafe-less coffee operation that focuses on roasting, there can be a bit of mystique surrounding the buzzy business. We sat down with the husband-and-wife team at Recluse Roasting Project, responsible for the thoughtfully sourced beans at Sugar & Twine, Julio’s Bagels, and other local spots, to discuss the ethos behind their operation: a dedication to the people behind the beans. (Richmond magazine)

Mint Mojo

Herbaceous, bright and the perfect accent to a cool drink, mint is a cocktail’s best friend — especially during Richmond’s sweltering summers. Beverage writer Bird Cox has the lowdown on where to find refreshing sips, from an island-inspired mojito to a twist on the julep, a Tiki tipple and more. (Richmond magazine)

Tomato Tour

Last week was the launch of the annual tour de tomato, Summer Supper Somm. (If you’re new around here, check out our write-up from 2023.) The vine-ripe series spotlights Village Garden’s Hanover heirlooms as restaurants and chefs reimagine the juicy fruit’s vast potential and pair them with Virginia wines. The kickoff event at Grace presented everything from tomato salt and fermented tomato butter to vine vermouth, crudo, salads and even tomato ice cream. Whether you’re looking for a local dinner or an out-of-town trip, stops on the tomato tour include Richmond’s Shagbark, Penny’s Wine Shop, Acacia, Pinky’s and Lehja, along with The Shack in Staunton, Zoe’s in Virginia Beach, Barboursville and Crimson Lane vineyards, and many others.

Good Vibes

Saturday, July 11, is Richmond nonprofit the Positive Vibe Foundation’s biggest fundraiser. Craving a walk-around tasting? Beach-bash-themed Positively Delicious has a stacked lineup of food and beverage businesses and chefs including Jason Alley (formerly of Comfort and Pasture), Stanley’s, Lehja, Yellow Umbrella, Shyndigz and more dishing up small plates, along with bevs from bar pro Beth Dixon. Tickets are $125.

Cou Cou for RVA

A nonnegotiable stop for me when visiting Charlottesville: Cou Cou Rachou. The whimsical French bakery helmed by Rachel Du Jong (alum of The Inn at Little Washington) is heading to Richmond for a Sunday pastry pop-up at Spacebomb Studio on July 12. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or sellout. There is also mention of “surprise cold treats” along with their classic offerings.

ICYMI

Fuel up the car and dust off that suitcase: Stephanie Ganz and I share destinations in Virginia and beyond that blend eating and adventure. (Richmond magazine)

A Goochland restaurant has been serving up family-style Southern food for decades. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites is back with more dishes we can’t stop dreaming about. (Richmond magazine)

Little Bites

The former Heritage space is being revived and is weeks away from making its debut. Helen and Trieu Tran, owners of Vietnamese eateries Pho Thien Phat and Rice Fields, plan to introduce Pho Heritage at 1627 W. Main St. in August.

Morty’s Market & Deli is expanding its North Side space to include a whole lot of bubbles and bitters. Stay tuned for a forthcoming spritz garden, set to debut this fall. (Richmond BizSense)

Antonelli’s Deli is inching closer to completion, and baker Giustino Ricco has been working tirelessly to perfect his signature bread. According to owner Taylor Antonelli, the restaurant is awaiting an ABC hearing July 15 and will have updates soon after.

One of the city’s OG pizza purveyors is back at it. Billy Pie, previously a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Patterson Avenue (also a frozen pie brand), is preparing to heat up the ovens again this month at a 700-square-foot shop in the Ridge Road Shopping Center. (CBS 6)

Oui, chef. Parisian energy is permeating Blue Atlas the day after Bastille Day, July 15. The Fulton Hill hideaway is boasting a brasserie-themed menu complete with France’s most striking blue cheese, chicken liver mousse and steak frites.

Another friendly reminder to check your favorite restaurants’ Instagrams or other socials before heading in for a visit. July (particularly post-Fourth) is a popular time of year for the industry to take a much-needed break.

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