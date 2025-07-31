Richmond Food News: July 31-Aug. 6

× Expand Find a crispy compilation of the latest Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Snack Attack

Richmond is a serious snack hub, home to big brands such as Sabra, Oreo and Maruchan Ramen as well as beloved and wildly successful local companies like Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches. Writer Genevelyn Steele and I explore the economic allure of Richmond and why the region is a hotbed for global firms and hometown labels. We also dive into Nightingale’s road to $25 million in projected revenue and its newly minted factory, chat with the mastermind behind Keya’s Snacks about her viral potato chips, and break down the nibbles by the numbers. (Richmond magazine)

Sunny Days

As summer sizzles on, we tapped Sunny Baweja — chef and owner of Lehja in Short Pump, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year — to share one of his favorite recipes starring a familiar seasonal favorite: Hanover tomatoes. Offering a true taste of his culinary background, the Indian street food gets a dash of Southern hospitality in Baweja’s fried green tomato chaat, an absolute banger of a dish that is destined to shine at your next summer soiree. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

We’re closing out the month with a bit of RVADine inspiration, including one of my favorite foods: al pastor tacos, featuring meat shaved straight from the spit, complete with slivers of pineapple and swaddled by fresh tortillas. Feeling hungry? Follow me to a family-owned taqueria in Midlothian, while my hungry colleagues shout out a Greek-ified gelato from a Richmond favorite and steamed pork buns served with a side of people-watching. (Richmond magazine)

Bold Moves

A cafe from the 757 has made its way to the 804. Norfolk-based Coalescence Coffee Company will host its grand opening at 23 W. Broad St. on Friday, Aug. 1. During the event, the cafe will offer a limited menu and specialty sips. The concept joins a slew of newer coffee shops in the area, including Le Cache Dulcet and Mudhouse Coffee Roasters, and established spots Lift and Birdie’s. Fun fact: Coalescence also operates a cafe and hotel in Kigali, Rwanda.

Blanchard’s Coffee is graduating from grocery and independent market shelves to big-box stores. The Richmond-based roaster founded by David Blanchard hit 20 years of beans in 2025 and is taking the business to the next level. Starting in August, secure bags of Blanchard’s at Target retailers throughout the mid-Atlantic. (News release)

ICYMI

Peterburg’s Griffin Lounge is a destination cafe in a historic former bus station. (Richmond magazine)

Boasting big Cheez-It energy, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Feed More, Commonwealth Crackers are a snack that gives back. (Richmond magazine)

Revisit casual West End eatery Palani Drive in the latest edition of Remember That Place? (Richmond magazine)

With plant-based packaging products, Richmond-based Terravive hopes to make the food industry greener. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts and Adieus

Known for its grab-and-go Greek selections, loads of local products and hot prepared foods, Stella’s Grocery is heading to Chesterfield. The multilocation, family-owned market will open its first outpost outside city limits at 14310 Winterview Parkway in Winterfield Crossing this fall. (Richmond BizSense)

A reminder that Elegant Cuizines, the West African-inspired restaurant from Liberia native Theresa Headen, hosts its last service at the Grace Street eatery Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Be sure to secure your final flame-kissed skewers and a cold one before Nokoribi’s last service on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The Japanese izakaya-inspired concept inside The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition from chef Andrew Manning will be replaced by a new restaurant to be announced. On the Grill RVA takes up a temporary residency at the brewery starting Aug. 20.

Oui, S’il Vous Plait: Downtown French restaurant Chez Foushee is leaning into its Parisian aesthetic, hosting a soiree Thursday, Aug. 7, that draws inspiration from 17th- and 18th-century Salonnières, pioneering French women who hosted salons for artists, writers, thinkers and drinkers. Expect a backdrop of candles and piano music, vibey vintage glassware — owner Whitney Cardozo is a collector — a specially curated cocktail menu, and snacks. On a related note, Chez Foushee features an all-women kitchen.

Vino Voyage: Speaking of France, Booth Hardy, owner of Patterson Avenue wine shop Barrel Thief is heading to l’Hexagone from Feb. 8-14, 2026, and is calling on fellow oenophiles to join. The itinerary for the six-day trip includes a deep dive into tannat and petit manseng varietals, with stops in wine country including Bordeaux, Pau and Madiran. Interested in tagging along? Hit up Hardy for the details.

Puffed Up: Pizza heads, a new player has entered the chat. Drawing inspiration straight from Italy, wood-fired “neo-canotto” pizza pop-up Craftsbury Pizza will be at Bellevue’s Up All Night Bakery on Sunday, Aug. 31. For ’za fans who are unfamiliar, canotto translates from Italian to “inflatable boat,” and the style earns its name due to the fluffy, puffed up crust. The project is helmed by pizzaiolo Christian Luder, who says the eventual plan is for Monday nights to be a regular residency at the bakery.

