Richmond Food News: July 30-Aug. 5

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Cool Collective

There are few staples more iconic in summer than ice cream. Just in time for the dog days, a team of fellow food writers and I have compiled a collection of the city’s greatest ice cream hits beyond the standard cups and cones. Meet restaurant chefs channeling nostalgia and their culinary expertise to create fine-dining desserts, visit scoop shops (including a vegan gelateria) serving signature specialties, nerd out over the science of ice cream, and track down top toppings and other treats. Now that’s something to scream about. (Richmond magazine)

‘Good Food Is Good Food’

The Hatch Local space in Manchester, empty since the food hall’s 2024 closure, has a new tenant. A pair of hospitality industry veterans from Turkey have opened their second outpost of the Charlottesville-based Otto, offering the same Mediterranean menu of wraps, pitas and bowls, plus cocktails and a selection of bar bites. (Richmond magazine)

Cream of the Cone

In their latest foray into the past, writers Anne McCrery and Matthew Guillen chronicle Richmond’s ice cream history, from oyster-flavored scoops — yes, really — to the modern era. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Each month, we spotlight an eatery that has been in business 15 years or longer; the latest is Shockoe Bottom stalwart Addis Ethiopian Restaurant. Opening its doors nearly 20 years ago, Addis has become a local beacon of global dining. (Richmond magazine)

Down and Dirty

It’s officially time to get dirty. The Utah-born craze for dirty sodas — aka soft drinks spiked with flavored syrups and creams — has arrived in Richmond, thanks in part to a pair of Salt Lake City natives. On July 31, drive-thru concept Sippa is set to begin serving its pebble-iced custom sodas. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Get acquainted with Jessica Wilson, the chef and owner shaping seasonally driven restaurant Grace. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond lifer and longtime Coppola’s Deli staffer Jeff Gray shares his background and approach to service. (Richmond magazine)

Embrace backyard barbecues with these grill-ready greats. (Richmond magazine)

Baltik’s 2.0? The terra-cotta-hued, 500-square-foot Southwestern-esque building in Union Hill that formerly housed Alamo BBQ, sitting vacant for years, finally has a new owner. Yero Rudzinskas, owner of Baltik’s Bagel in Stratford Hills, has purchased the property, which may or may not become a second bagel shop. (Richmond BizSense)

Farm Fresh: The annual al fresco feast and fundraiser for a beloved local market is approaching. Ticket sales for the Sept. 13 Birdhouse Farmers Market Farm Dinner go live July 31. Set that friendly reminder on your phone, because tickets go quickly and the cast of chefs is top notch, featuring Leah Branch of The Roosevelt, Laine Myers of Oro, Evrim Dogu of Sub Rosa Bakery, Ryan Jones of 8 1/2 and more.

RVADine Debuts

Slay Burger, the smash-patty spot whose original location is in North Side, has introduced a Chester outpost at 12519 Route 1.

Billy Pie is back at it. After bowing out of a brick-and-mortar in 2022 to focus on frozen pizza production, owner Billy Fallen has refired the ovens and found a new 700-square-foot home at 403 N. Ridge Road.

Little Bites

Return of the power lunch? If Lemaire has anything to do with it, the answer is yes. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, the fine-dining institution is pouring up to two $5 martinis with the purchase of a lunch entree. Prepare to have a midday “Mad Men” moment.

Monroe Ward wine bar Chez Nous is expanding. The business is updating its second floor to transform the apartment into “Chez Vous,” a snapshot of Paris with space to host private wine dinners and events.

I always tell people that if I’ve lived in Richmond this long and am still tatt-less, it ain’t gonna happen, but Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches has me rethinking. To celebrate 10 years in business, the company is hosting a themed flash tattoo event at Black Rabbit Tattoo (a fellow woman-owned biz) on Aug. 2. On the card: a strawberry, Nightingale logo, a Chomp-sized sandwich and more.

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