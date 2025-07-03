Richmond Food News: July 3-9

× Expand Get cracking on a delicious holiday weekend; find Fourth of July dining and more of the week’s Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Big Dill

July is National Pickle Appreciation Month, the ideal time to share the nearly 150-year-old story of RVA’s own pickle queen. Meet Ellen Kidd, a Richmonder who turned her knack for pickling into a wildly popular briny business. Learn more about the tangy, salty saga of Pin Money Pickles, a 20th-century local brand with global reach. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Mitchell’s Gut

When you’re a fermenter, your brain is always bouncing with ideas on how to provoke bacteria. After years of experimenting, Brett Nobile, owner of Richmond’s Ninja Kombucha, has introduced a line of drinking vinegars dubbed Mitchell’s Gut, named for a section of rapids on the James River. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

Our latest dose of local dining inspiration, aka Best Bites, has arrived, and it clearly reveals our current cravings. An everything bagel devotee, I recently discovered my new standing order, while my magazine cohorts are hunting down a special turned standby at Kuba Kuba and a Mexican dessert at Lolita’s. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts and Adieus

Cold-pressing juices and relying on organic ingredients since 2019, Juice Life opened softly last week at 1912 E. Main St., a venture from former firefighter Ryan Williams.

Stony Point Fashion Park is welcoming a sweet addition to the outdoor mall: For the Love of Flour bakery will debut on July 5, specializing in cookies, cinnamon rolls and custom cakes.

Steampunk Pizza recently opened in Ashland, serving Italian grinders, classic pies and pizza by the slice.

After opening early last year following major delays and then experiencing continued regulatory hurdles with the state, KavaClub has closed. The Fan hangout was considered a sober gathering space and specialized in kava, a Polynesian root known for its relaxing effects.

ICYMI

Auntie Ning’s Filipino Food is preparing to introduce a brick-and-mortar restaurant in North Side later this summer. (Richmond magazine)

Take a juicy look into operations at local berry producer Agriberry Farm. (Richmond magazine)

Pop a bottle with Native Selections wine guru and rosé devotee Michael Smith in our latest Spotlight. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh Delivery: Starting this month, Richmond-based food justice advocate and farmer Duron Chavis will deliver locally grown produce directly to your door, within 25 miles of the city. Continuing to expand his vision for a more resilient food system, the Black Farmer CSA features produce grown by Black Farmers across Central Virginia and offers monthly, biweekly and weekly deliveries. South Side’s Sankofa Orchard, also operated by Chavis, has a bounty of red seeded watermelons.

Secure the Goods: Whether you’re stoking the grill, floating in the pool or posting up at the river during the extended holiday weekend, local purveyors are here to stock your celebrations:

Peep the case of steaks, brats and wagyu dogs at meat haven Belmont Butchery, open July 4-5 with limited hours.

The Mayor is offering a Grill Pack featuring all the classics — buns included.

I’ve been loving a little fun sip that doesn’t pack a buzz, and High Score Beverage Co. is calling. In May, Bingo Beer Co. released a line of cocktail-inspired, nonalcoholic, THC-infused sips, and the Paloma is an uber-refreshing, bright and bubbly option to have in the cooler.

Tuckahoe Seafood is steaming crabs on Thursday for those looking to snag a bushel or two.

Salad Days: If there were one timeless dish to define a Richmond summer, many would argue it’s the Country Greek Salad at Joe’s Inn. A crowd favorite for decades, it’s a true sign of the season, bringing together thick hunks of Hanover tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, feta and kalamata olives, swimming in a secretly seasoned herby vinaigrette.

Sober Experience: Local group Riffs & Recovery is hosting a series of events at Gallery5 this month highlighting musicians and artists who are on sober journeys. Bonus: The shows will feature a “Dry July” menu of music-inspired sans-booze sips, including the Limewire, with alcohol-free tequila, agave syrup, lime juice and sea salt, using products from Richmond-based drinking vinegars Mother Shrub and nonalcoholic bottle shop Point 5.

’Tis the Season: Channeling all the holiday energy, minus the twinkly trees and decorations, Ruby Scoops is hosting its annual Christmas in July event. The cool summertime ode to the holidays returns July 5-12, with wintertime flavors including chocolate orange and the signature Atlanta Santa, and vegan offerings including coquito, gingerbread and more.

Summer Break: Another friendly reminder that many folks in the restaurant industry are chilling at home in the AC and hitting pause for the week. Be sure to check businesses’ Instagram pages for the most up-to-date details.

