Richmond Food News: July 27-Aug. 2

Summer Bounty

It’s that time of year again, and produce is poppin’. Farmers market devotees and diners know the season signifies a feast of locally grown food, and in our latest cover story, we get the dirt on how it all happens. From migrant workers who are the backbone of a longstanding organic farm to RVADine’s can’t-miss summer bites and a look at the seed-saving movement, it’s a bumper crop of coverage. We also check in with area chefs to ask summer’s most serious question: How do they tomato sandwich? (Richmond magazine)

New Oyster Cult

Entering the soon-to-open Oyster Society in Petersburg feels like stumbling into a velvet-tinged museum of oddities — a little Rest in Pieces, a little L’Opossum — and that’s exactly what the owners are going for. Expected to open in the coming weeks, the fine-dining concept will offer oysters all ways, a seasonal focus, craft cocktails, gothic-revival decor and an air of secrecy. (Richmond magazine)

Preaching Probiotics

Kombucha’s cooler cousin, the beverage of the future, a probiotic soda — water kefir is gaining a reputation as a smoother, less astringent and arguably more fun ferment. We caught up with probiotic purveyor Owl Spoon Water Kefir Co., offering flavors from grape to tangerine-mango, to talk about the beverage’s growing potential, gut health and more. (Richmond magazine)

The Passing of a Culinary Titan

A pioneer of fine dining in Richmond, Chef Paul Elbling has died at 82. The owner of the landmark La Petite France, which opened in 1971 and had a nearly 40-year run, Elbling introduced French cuisine to the city. He also founded the French Food Festival and was the namesake of The Elbys, Richmond magazine’s regional dining awards. Look for a remembrance in our September issue, and check out this video profile of the master chef from the first Elby Awards.

Smashing Success

In its first year, Positively Delicious — the chef-centric fundraiser from the minds of longtime friends and change agents Jason Alley and Michele Jones — not only attracted over 300 guests, it raised over $54,000. Funds benefit The Positive Vibe Foundation, a nonprofit helmed by Jones that mentors, trains and helps young adults with physical and cognitive disabilities find employment and lead more independent lives.

On the Horizon

The former Blue Bee Cider space won’t sit vacant for long. Patterson Avenue seafood market and grocer Yellow Umbrella Provisions plans to introduce a new concept in the space, outfitted with a tasting room from Cirrus Vodka and an in-house restaurant. P.S. Look for a Q&A with longtime Yellow Umbrella employee Dave Graziano in our August issue. (Richmond BizSense)

Chocolate and ice cream chain Kilwins recently signed a lease for a future space to be built near Route 288 and Genito Road, with plans to open in late 2024. (Richmond BizSense)

An entire storefront dedicated to homemade oatmeal cream pies? Yes, please. With farmers market roots and a local following, OMG OCPs plans to introduce a brick-and-mortar space at 3 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.

ICYMI

With sunshine and sweltering days in the forecast, channel big-swig energy with frozen sips at Little Nickel’s Snack Bar, Blue Habanero, The Lilly Pad, River City Roll and Fat Kid Sandwiches. (Richmond magazine)

In the coming weeks, Church Hill will welcome the spooky, gothic-inspired bakery Honey Baked Bee. (Richmond magazine)

If I had known ice cream flavor artist was a potential gig, I might have approached my life a smidge differently. We caught up with the mastermind behind the array of unique flavors at Scoop. (Richmond magazine)

Cantaloupe can often be overlooked, but the mild, sweet melon is ideal in seasonal dishes. (Richmond magazine)

Frozen pizzas just got a lot more local — and vegan — thanks to Udderless, a side project from the owner of The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer. (Richmond magazine)

Scott’s Addition worker-owned coffee shop Afterglow Coffee Cooperative is staying up a little later on Friday and Sunday nights, extending its hours until 8 p.m. for Afterglow After Hours. Pop in for spritzes and snacks or pop a bottle of wine and cozy up to a cheeseboard.

While flannels and folk music seem like a distant dream, the cool-weather combo is closer than we think. Tickets for the annual Folk Feast, an outdoor small-plate smorgasbord prepared by top chefs from around the region and benefiting the Richmond Folk Festival, will go on sale soon. Snag ’em quick; the event can sell out Swiftie style.

The owners of Pig & Brew BBQ and the shuttered Poor Boys restaurant have joined forced to unveil the fast-casual Red Hibachi and Beer at 1011 Hull St. in Manchester.

Kasama Collective will host its latest event July 29 at The Answer Brewpub. The Saturday celebration marks the third anniversary of Filipino food truck Ato’s Sisig & Grill and features a curated lineup of Asian American and Pacific Island vendors. Bonus: Mix Mix RVA will offer a limited-edition ube cashew butter dessert (a vegan take on traditional ube halaya, a Filipino treat with purple yam and ice cream) in collaboration with Davvero Gelato.

Speaking of birthdays, punny jam and pickle purveyor Dayum This Is My Jam is turning 8 and throwing a big ol’ queer party to celebrate on Sunday, July 30, at Diversity Richmond.

Is lunch making a comeback? Last week we shared that Celladora Wines is launching Thursday and Friday service with bites from Olivia Wilson, and this week it’s a walk-up window at Acacia Midtown. The Libbie Mill restaurant’s Side Door Lunch offers gazpacho, fried soft-shells, lobster rolls and more for pickup or patio consumption.

An annual weeklong ode to the season’s most dynamic duo — tomatoes and mayo — Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer Tour continues through July 30 with specials at over 75 area restaurants.

Lost Letter, the rustic Italian restaurant in the front half of Longoven, is inviting guests to enjoy the Italian tradition of aperitivo, with rotating libations and snacks from 5 to 6 p.m.

Love Club founders Constantine Giavos, son of Richmond restaurateurs Katrina and Johnny Giavos, and Alex Delany, a food and beverage consultant formerly with Bon Appetit, are pairing groovy tunes and special cocktails at The Jungle Room this weekend.

