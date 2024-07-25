Richmond Food News: July 25-31

× Expand Head below for a fresh serving of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Burger Boom

Burgers are iconic. They evoke nostalgic flashbacks of drive-thru visits with the family, memories of grease-stained paper bags and visions of summertime cookouts. Some might claim burgers are having a mainstream resurgence, while others would say their juicy momentum never faltered. Find these blank canvases all over Richmond, sizzling on griddles at divey holes-in-the-wall, dressed up with caviar or cornichons, reimagined for plant-based eaters, and always serving up simple joy. From straight shooters to beefy bargains, lacy smashed patties and alternative takes on the classic, we’ve compiled a local lineup of 14 must-tries (including a map to get you there). We also feature crispy sides and fresh-made buns, trace the lineage of an enduring Lakeside mainstay, find a Venezuelan spin on the burger, share road-trip patty stops and more. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

A favorite for bikers on the Capital Trail, meat church for devotees of smoke and home to nationally recognized ribs, The Original Ronnie’s BBQ is a long-standing hit. In our latest shout-out to local spots in business longer than 15 years, we head to Varina, where the pits at the family-owned operation are cranking Thursday through Sunday. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

In a city bursting with potential dining picks, we provide some culinary clarity with our latest collection of staff favorites that keep us coming back for more. This time around: a sourdough bagel with that classically crisp exterior, a cheesy happy hour deal and a stellar Southern-style banana pudding. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

The flavors of the Philippines abound at EJ’s Bistro Manila in Hopewell, a newly opened restaurant and extension of the neighboring market. (Richmond magazine)

Serving handmade frozen concoctions, water ice truck Good Vices is on a roll around Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

Golden-fried fish sandwiches are readily found in water towns across Virginia, but these locally made sizzlers are right at your fingertips. (Richmond magazine)

Upcoming Events