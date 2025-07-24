Richmond Food News: July 24-30

× Expand Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer, where local restaurants combine mayo and ’maters with delicious results, continues through July 27. Find more details and all of the week’s Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Coffee Stop

A Petersburg cafe is attracting guests with its experience-driven coffee tastings, Middle Eastern-inspired treats and stay-awhile attitude. Owner and Yemeni native Faris Sanabani has tapped into his heritage to bring to life Griffin Lounge, a unique hub for coffee and community in a historic former bus station and civil rights landmark. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Commonwealth Crackers

A new, perfectly portable, take-me-to-the-river or bring-me-on-your-road-trip snack has entered the local culinary arena: Welcome Commonwealth Crackers. Devised by a mother-son duo, the squares are giving adult Cheez-It energy in all the right ways. Bonus: A percentage of sales from each package benefits Richmond-based hunger relief nonprofit Feed More. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

In our latest ode to local eateries that have been in business for 15 years or longer, we visit Palani Drive. Opened nearly three decades ago, the wrap and smoothie hangout in the Libbie & Grove area embraces approachable, veg-forward fare, influenced by West Coast cafes and named after the homestretch of a famous triathlon. (Richmond magazine)

Wingin’ It

The title of best wings is a hot and highly debated topic, and last year, RVA Wing Wars set out to find the top local contenders during its sold-out inaugural competition. From flats to drums, fried versus baked, sauced versus dry rubbed, dozens of area restaurants delivered takes on the classic bar bite. Bust out the wet wipes once more, because the event returns Oct. 18, and tickets (starting at $40 to sample each competitor’s creation) are currently on sale. P.S.: I’ll be putting on a serious face to judge.

ICYMI

Get to know Layne Montgomery, the flavor artist and owner at pint-sized Lakeside scoop shop Davvero Gelato. (Richmond magazine)

Explore the juicy lore of the Orange Crush cocktail, from seaside sip to summer must. (Richmond magazine)

Clams come out of their shells in an array of dishes at local restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

Hot Ticket: Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer, the annual twangy mashup between mayo and ’maters, continues through July 27. Writer Stephanie Ganz confirms that Fat Rabbit bakery’s tomato elote galette is “insanely good and giving Cool Ranch Dorito,” and I snagged a BLT bowl — with lettuce, local tomatoes, cornbread croutons and Autumn Olive Farms pork belly — over the weekend from Yellow Umbrella Provisions that was a flavor bomb of fun.

RVADine Debuts

In the next few weeks, prepare for The Smoky Mug to reintroduce itself in its new digs at 2930 North Ave., complete with a coffee lounge and housemade baked goods, cocktails devised by mixologist Beth Dixon, dinner service, and extended hours.

Soon, very soon, follow the smell of fresh-baked bread to Janet’s Cafe & Bakery in South Side. The new venture is preparing to open in the coming weeks with a menu of fluffy focaccia, sourdough breads and classic treats including croissants.

Book It: Longtime nonprofit Richmond Food Not Bombs has introduced a cookbook zine featuring two of Church Hill’s finest in food. Leah Branch, executive chef of The Roosevelt, and Adam Musselman, owner of Cobra Burger, both contributed recipes to the collection highlighting creative ways to use an assortment of ingredients. To score a copy, contribute to the organization by Aug. 15.

Seafood Sampler: I am still riding the high that comes with having secured a Siren Song from Alewife — a smorgasbord of seafood dishes with ever-changing selections, from oysters spiked with hot sauce to a bright tomato toast and meaty cobia collar, for $60. Grab a pal, go halfsies and save room for the corn pudding, a cool summer stunner studded with puffed sorghum and fresh blackberries.

Buenos Dias: If starting the day with tres leches pancakes, a concha burger or corn cake rancheros piques your interest, listen up: This weekend, Juan More Taco, the family-owned, veg-friendly eatery in the Museum District will host its inaugural brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RVA Love

Let’s give a big round of applause to Reservoir Distillery Director of Education Shelly Sackier. The whiskey connoisseur, published author and founder of the Virginia Heritage Grain Project has been named one of the 2025 Drink Innovators to Watch, recognized for her pro-local approach and dedication to uncovering the potential of Virginia’s heritage grains. (SevenFifty Daily)

Hike Hopped Seltzer, a local brand helmed by Ryan Coleman, got a huge shoutout from Forbes highlighting its innovation in the nonalcoholic beverage game. As the article points out, “Hike is one of the only hop seltzers that’s actually a brand of hop seltzers and not just a line extension by a beer conglomerate.” P.S.: Check out Hike’s tangy passion fruit flavor, introduced earlier this year.

Upcoming Events