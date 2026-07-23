Richmond Food News: July 23-29

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Spotlight: Jessica Wilson

In the Near West End, chef Jessica Wilson has been sharing her singular vision for the seasonally focused, veg-forward restaurant Grace. With a long culinary journey and a deep-rooted adoration for the land, Wilson is the star of our latest Spotlight feature. (Richmond magazine)

Fire It Up

Stoke up the grill, ping the pals and prepare for a serious backyard feast. Summer and barbecue sessions go hand in hand, and writer Genevelyn Steele has compiled a list of local spots for securing grill-worthy goods, from prime cuts to fresh catches and classic veggies. (Richmond magazine)

‘Richmond Pride’

For those of us who have been here a while, there’s a level of respect — perhaps a nod of approval — for those who claim the title of Richmond lifer. One of those lifers is Jeff Gray, taking orders for the past decade behind the counter of Carytown’s Coppola’s Deli. Learn more about Gray’s restaurant resume, his time growing up in the city and his standing order. (Richmond magazine)

Tomato Time

Tuesday, July 28, is officially Tomato Tomfoolery Day at Birdhouse Farmers Market. In addition to offering locally grown ’maters from purveyors such as Tomten Farm and Amy’s Garden, the market (a favorite among local chefs) will be showcasing tomato-themed specials. P.S.: Sub Rosa Bakery has been selling a tomato urfa (Turkish chile pepper) croissant.

A few days remain in the Not D*ke’s Hot Tomato Summer event hosted by Fat Rabbit, Smashed RVA and 1115 Mobile Kitchen. Through July 26, the businesses are featuring tomato-centric specials, followed by a culminating event at the Union Hill bake shop on the 26th.

Juicy homegrown dinners continue during Summer Supper Somm, the annual tour de tomato at Virginia restaurants with the humble fruit farmed by Village Garden front and center. Still on the itinerary: evenings at Lemaire and Acacia; travels to Bristol’s Hickory at Nicewonder Vineyards, Barboursville Vineyards and Zoe’s Steakhouse in Virginia Beach; and dinners at Pinky’s, Yellow Umbrella and Lehja.

For an easy road trip July 28, Charlottesville’s Little Market at Lampo is throwing its annual Tomato Tomato Fest. Expect a spread of locally grown tomatoes, competitions for home gardeners (Richmond chef Laine Myers of Oro is a judge), tomato dishes and more.

ICYMI

Longtime brewer Nick Walthall is launching a two-day pizza residency dubbed Danger Pie. (Richmond magazine)

Mexican heritage comes alive in Abuelita’s aguas locos. (Richmond magazine)

Old Way Farm is a family-run meat purveyor founded by a Chesterfield native. (Richmond magazine)

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