Richmond Food News: July 20-26

From summertime sips to a bounty of tomato-related adventures, head below for all the juicy details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Sweet and Spooky
Helmed by an owner born on Halloween, with a ghostly mascot named Gary and a menu that includes half-pound cookies, Honey Baked Bee is bringing a dose of sweetness to Church Hill. Taking over the onetime Anthony’s on the Hill space, the gothic-themed bakery from a new Richmond resident is aiming for a September debut. (Richmond magazine)
Chill Pills
It’s freakin’ hot out there. Is there a better way to curb the dog days of summer than by sipping a slushy-style something through a straw? In this month’s 5 Faves, we take a polar plunge into cool pools of frozen beverages. From a frosty Painkiller to an Arnold Palmer prime for slurping, prepare yourself for a brain freeze. (Richmond magazine)
Inside Scoop
Blood Orange Creamsicle, Vegan Chocolate Sesame, Tahini and Halva — these creative ice cream flavors are inspired by the childhood memories and grown-up travels of Scoop flavor artist Jody Spraker-Pozen. We caught up with the amateur turned connoisseur, who concocts signature favorites for the Strawberry Street ice parlor along with dozens of seasonal creations each year. (Richmond magazine)
Life of Pie
After the Fan’s Hop Craft Pizza & Beer was unable to source vegan cheese from its usual source, owner Evan Byrne began to make his own. Now, he’s taken his handmade, plant-based Udderless pies to the freezer sections of local grocers. (Richmond magazine)
Round and Ripe
People may overlook cantaloupe, but the underdog of fruit is actually a mutable melon deserving swaddles of prosciutto and a starring role in desserts. In this month’s Ingredient column, Stephanie Ganz explores the fibrous fruit in all its glory. Bonus: a cantaloupe beer, seasonal recipe and more. (Richmond magazine)
ICYMI
Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey are back at it again — stay tuned for the husband-and-wife team to debut Red Bird Social, a multifaceted event space downtown, in the coming weeks. (Richmond magazine)
Impress the pals by stocking the cooler with this lineup of local canned options. (Richmond magazine)
Known for her art that showcases the beauty of flora and fauna, Richmond illustrator Molly Reeder tells us about her collaboration with James Beard Award-winning author Samin Nosrat. (Richmond magazine)
Last month, “Setting the Table” podcast host Deb Freeman joined Roosevelt Executive Chef Leah Branch to host a sold-out multicourse Juneteenth event honoring prominent Black Virginia culinarians of the past. Weeks later, the two were invited to donate a copy of the menu from the Juneteenth dinner to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
Lombardy Street wine lair Celladora is launching lunch. On Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m., the cozy cafe will host Olivia Wilson — baker and former owner/pastry chef at Brenner Pass — with nosh that leans “very vegetarian/pescatarian/gluten-free friendly.” Fun fact: Wilson is also an incredible painter; peep the psychedelic wall-sized mural inside the dining room at Celladora.
If you’re sick of hearing about tomatoes, I suggest you keep scrolling, and maybe speak softly. For those inhaling heirlooms and averaging a tomato sandwich a day, we’re coming in hot — Hot Tomato Summer, that is. The weeklong ode to ’maters and Duke’s mayo is back from July 24-30. Nearly 80 restaurants, pop-ups and boozy establishments are getting in the spirit, offering specials that showcase the delectable duo.
I spy with my little eye some bottles of spirits behind the pint-sized bar at Zorch Pizza. The Carytown pie shop promises a new cocktail menu dropping soon.
Closed since last spring, the Max’s on Broad building is being converted for a new concept. While the details are minimal at the moment, RVA Hospitality Group has plans to debut And Dim Sum at 305 Brook Road. (Richmond BizSense)
The Jewish-Mediterranean pop-up Susie’s is holding a weekly residency at Pizza Bones; swing by on Tuesdays for bright and balanced small plates paired with European vintages or beer.
Snack board ravioli. You read that correctly; Oro’s soon-to-hit-the-market creation joins nine different fillings all in one giant rav with totally trademarkable potential.
Two friends who first met at James River High School, Vincent Ho and Zach Mahfouz, recently opened fast-casual shawarma concept Basically Halal at 316 N. Arch Road in Chesterfield. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Upcoming Events
- Crushable Summertime Cocktails Class, The Kitchen Classroom (July 21): Beth Dixon of Salt & Acid leads the lesson on sessionable summer cocktails.
- Life With Pig Pop-up, Minglewood Bake Shop (July 22): Farm Animal Sanctuary makes an appearance at the vegan bakery with an oinking friend.
- Summer Cheese Board Workshop, Truckle Cheesemongers (July 22): Get schooled on which cheeses are ideal for warm-weather hangs.
- Legend Brewing Co. 29th Anniversary, Legend Brewing (July 22): A party to celebrate the pioneering Richmond brewery with a knack for brown ale
- Summer Supper Somm, Yellow Umbrella Provisions (July 22): The Patterson Avenue seafood shop hosts a meal of five tomato-focused courses including aspic and pie.
- RVA Yoga Hang, Mise en Place (July 23): Kick off Sunday with all-levels yoga followed by a brunch cooking class.
- Martinis and Bikinis, The Slips (July 23): Looking for a mini adventure? Richmond-based drink pop-up Garden Party and Church Hill boutique Dear Neighbor are teaming up for a day of cocktails and clothes in Kinsale.
- Day Trip to Troddenvale Cider, Troddenvale Cider (July 23): RVA’s InWine takes a day trip to the Warm Springs cidery at Oakley Farm.
- RVA Black Farmers Market, 701 N. Second St. (July 23): The bimonthly market highlighting Black growers and purveyors returns.
- Thot Tomato Summer, Zorch Pizza (July 24): Dinner and drink pairings dedicated to Duke’s and tomatoes — Tater Salad ’Tini, anyone?
- Summer Grigliata, Sprezza Cucina (July 27): An Italian grill-a-palooza featuring everything from shrimp skewers to sausage and steak