Richmond Food News: July 20-26

Sweet and Spooky

Helmed by an owner born on Halloween, with a ghostly mascot named Gary and a menu that includes half-pound cookies, Honey Baked Bee is bringing a dose of sweetness to Church Hill. Taking over the onetime Anthony’s on the Hill space, the gothic-themed bakery from a new Richmond resident is aiming for a September debut. (Richmond magazine)

Chill Pills

It’s freakin’ hot out there. Is there a better way to curb the dog days of summer than by sipping a slushy-style something through a straw? In this month’s 5 Faves, we take a polar plunge into cool pools of frozen beverages. From a frosty Painkiller to an Arnold Palmer prime for slurping, prepare yourself for a brain freeze. (Richmond magazine)

Inside Scoop

Blood Orange Creamsicle, Vegan Chocolate Sesame, Tahini and Halva — these creative ice cream flavors are inspired by the childhood memories and grown-up travels of Scoop flavor artist Jody Spraker-Pozen. We caught up with the amateur turned connoisseur, who concocts signature favorites for the Strawberry Street ice parlor along with dozens of seasonal creations each year. (Richmond magazine)

Life of Pie

After the Fan’s Hop Craft Pizza & Beer was unable to source vegan cheese from its usual source, owner Evan Byrne began to make his own. Now, he’s taken his handmade, plant-based Udderless pies to the freezer sections of local grocers. (Richmond magazine)

Round and Ripe

People may overlook cantaloupe, but the underdog of fruit is actually a mutable melon deserving swaddles of prosciutto and a starring role in desserts. In this month’s Ingredient column, Stephanie Ganz explores the fibrous fruit in all its glory. Bonus: a cantaloupe beer, seasonal recipe and more. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey are back at it again — stay tuned for the husband-and-wife team to debut Red Bird Social, a multifaceted event space downtown, in the coming weeks. (Richmond magazine)

Impress the pals by stocking the cooler with this lineup of local canned options. (Richmond magazine)

Known for her art that showcases the beauty of flora and fauna, Richmond illustrator Molly Reeder tells us about her collaboration with James Beard Award-winning author Samin Nosrat. (Richmond magazine)

Last month, “Setting the Table” podcast host Deb Freeman joined Roosevelt Executive Chef Leah Branch to host a sold-out multicourse Juneteenth event honoring prominent Black Virginia culinarians of the past. Weeks later, the two were invited to donate a copy of the menu from the Juneteenth dinner to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Lombardy Street wine lair Celladora is launching lunch. On Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m., the cozy cafe will host Olivia Wilson — baker and former owner/pastry chef at Brenner Pass — with nosh that leans “very vegetarian/pescatarian/gluten-free friendly.” Fun fact: Wilson is also an incredible painter; peep the psychedelic wall-sized mural inside the dining room at Celladora.

If you’re sick of hearing about tomatoes, I suggest you keep scrolling, and maybe speak softly. For those inhaling heirlooms and averaging a tomato sandwich a day, we’re coming in hot — Hot Tomato Summer, that is. The weeklong ode to ’maters and Duke’s mayo is back from July 24-30. Nearly 80 restaurants, pop-ups and boozy establishments are getting in the spirit, offering specials that showcase the delectable duo.

I spy with my little eye some bottles of spirits behind the pint-sized bar at Zorch Pizza. The Carytown pie shop promises a new cocktail menu dropping soon.

Closed since last spring, the Max’s on Broad building is being converted for a new concept. While the details are minimal at the moment, RVA Hospitality Group has plans to debut And Dim Sum at 305 Brook Road. (Richmond BizSense)

The Jewish-Mediterranean pop-up Susie’s is holding a weekly residency at Pizza Bones; swing by on Tuesdays for bright and balanced small plates paired with European vintages or beer.

Snack board ravioli. You read that correctly; Oro’s soon-to-hit-the-market creation joins nine different fillings all in one giant rav with totally trademarkable potential.

Two friends who first met at James River High School, Vincent Ho and Zach Mahfouz, recently opened fast-casual shawarma concept Basically Halal at 316 N. Arch Road in Chesterfield. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

