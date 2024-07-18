Richmond Food News: July 18-24

× Expand Scroll below for a succulent pile of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Family Style

After cooking Filipino fare on the weekends from her Hopewell market and gaining a faithful following of diners, owner and chef Emily Muscat has expanded to the space next door. Along with husband and Army veteran Ricky, Muscat serves a taste of her native Philippines at EJ’s Bistro Manila, a recently opened gem 30 minutes outside the city. (Richmond magazine)

Vice Vice, Baby

There’s a new water ice (or “wooder” ice, if you’re talking to a friend from Philly) purveyor in town, and they’re whipping up small batches of the frozen, dairy-free dessert just in time for the dog days of summer. Find husband-and-wife duo Omar and Emma Ansari scooping the refreshing treat aboard their food truck, Good Vices. (Richmond magazine)

Local Catch

Golden-fried fish sandwiches are readily found in waterside towns across Virginia, but in our latest 5 Faves feature, writer Genevelyn Steele tracks down a collection of locally made seafood sizzlers — including a vegetarian-friendly doppelgänger, a beach shack favorite and more — that are right at our fingertips, no road trip required. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

A Southern classic with a fervent following, Duke’s mayo is on a mission to smear the competition. On a related note, from July 18-28, dozens of local food and beverage businesses will participate in Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer. Back for year three with its largest class of condiment-crazed participants to date, the event promises specials from food truck 1115 Mobile Kitchen and pop-ups BeBow and Nam Prik Pao, along with The Roosevelt, Ruby Scoops (mayo ice cream!) and dozens more local eateries, bringing together the twangy spread and the juicy summer fruit. (Richmond magazine)

Curious about the inner workings of the humble concession stand? Local sports stadiums field a deep squad of snack and beverage options. (Richmond magazine)

A limited seasonal offering, creamy, fruity, swirled Dole Whips are having their moment at South Side soft serve den Study Hall. P.S.: July 18 marks the 40th anniversary of the popular frozen treat. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know the dynamic farming duo behind Village Garden, producers of Hanover tomatoes and a wide array of chile peppers. Their Summer Supper Somm tour continues through Aug. 18. (Richmond magazine)

Two months after its debut, Pink Room has been forced to shut its doors until September following a zoning issue with the city. Chef-owner Brittanny Anderson says she will have to apply for a special-use permit before resuming service at the 18-seat cocktail bar and restaurant in Union Hill. A GoFund Me campaign has been launched to assist employees.

Fan hoagie palace Stanley’s is bringing the South Jersey breakfast vibes we desperately needed. Find Taylor Pork roll eggs Benedict coming in hot during the restaurant’s inaugural brunch service this weekend.

It’s a po’boy party in Petersburg at Oyster Society. The Back’Do Po’Boys project at the gothic-revival restaurant is introducing a punny, sandwich-themed lunch service dubbed Edgar Allan’s Po Boys every Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A year after reentering the waters following its COVID-19 pandemic pause, Rappahannock restaurant has a new chef at its helm. Ian Boothman, a former corporate chef for Richmond Restaurant Group (East Coast Provisions, West Coast Provisions, The Hard Shell) who also had a stint at Morimoto under Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, has taken over the kitchen at the Grace Street seafood spot. (News release)

Accoutre, the Manchester home goods shop and purveyor of the culinary finer things, will be closing its brick-and-mortar space Aug. 31 to focus on online sales.

The VPM docuseries “Finding Edna Lewis,” exploring the life of the Virginia native and grand dame of Southern cooking, premieres July 19, with new seven-minute episodes released monthly through February of next year.

Last weekend, Stony Point Fashion Park welcomed Bite by Bite & Co., a charcuterie hangout and shop from owner Teyoshe Smith.

Who doesn’t love a good theme (and, bonus, an opportunity to support a good cause)? Tablespoons Bakery is going down the pop culture rabbit hole July 20 to Sept. 28, whipping up treats inspired by fan favorites including Harry Potter, Sponge Bob and Taylor Swift during Themed Saturdays.

RVA Love

’Tis the season for hydrating, and Forbes pinged top bartenders across the country, including Richmond’s own Steve Yang, to share their picks for the best gins.

Upcoming Events