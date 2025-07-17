Richmond Food News: July 17-23

× Expand National Ice Cream Day returns this Sunday, sprinkles optional. Find details and more of the week’s Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Freshly Crushed

A telltale sign of the season: the supper sippable Orange Crush cocktail. The East Coast-born beverage has become a favorite for bartenders when it’s sweltering, and we caught up with bar pros at The Lilly Pad and Little Nickel to chat about local riffs, fresh-squeezed juice versus bottled and tips for creating your own cup of sunshine at home. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Layne Montgomery

After living abroad for nearly a decade, Layne Montgomery has taken her culinary experiences and churned them into a lineup of internationally inspired flavors at her pint-sized frozen treat shop, Davvero Gelato, in Lakeside. Learn more about the VCU grad with Richmond roots and her knack for crafting vegan treats in our latest Spotlight. (Richmond magazine)

Unhinged

Clams always make me think of days at the beach, enjoying the sweet and briny seafood staple that hits just right during the warm-weather months. In our latest edition of 5 Faves, writer Genevelyn Steele presents some standout clam dishes across town, from fried strips with seafood shack vibes to an off-menu item at one of the city’s oldest Chinese restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Waterfront dining experience Daisy’s opened last weekend near the new Allianz Amphitheater. (Richmond magazine)

Sangria is a fruity and fun, but often misconceived, sipper. (Richmond magazine)

Tuckahoe Seafood owner Drew Lucas steers the ship at the West End shop. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Additions

Rutba Indian Kitchen is now open in Midlothian at 13822 Village Place Drive with a focus on the flavors of North India.

Part cafe, part cat lounge, The Purrfect Bean is prepping to open in the Fan in the former Westray’s Finest Ice Cream space. Its debut is slated for Aug. 15, and patrons can expect plenty of purrs, vegan bites and local coffee.

Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey are back at it again. The restaurant power couple has announced plans to revive the shuttered Dogtown Brewing Co. in Manchester, which has been sitting dormant since 2020. Joining them in the project is Brainstorm Brewhouse, the craft beer venture helmed by Daryl Puller and CM Bryant that has been operating out of Black Heath Meadery. Enter Bolo’s Eatery, a soon-to-open brewpub featuring fried chicken, oysters and a rooftop deck. (Richmond BizSense)

’Mater/Mayo Mania: The most juicy, chin-dripping and twangy time of the year is back as Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer kicks off today, July 17. Promising a mashup of the delicious duo, the event encourages food and beverage businesses to get creative with pairings. While there are plenty of tomato pies and BLTs in the mix, expect some less traditional offerings, like a tomato bagel with vodka cream sauce, speck, basil and balsamic; cold-brew coffee infused with Duke’s mayo cold foam and tomato-strawberry syrup; or tomato-watermelon sorbet.

40 Years on Wheels: The little lunch cart that could, Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay celebrated four decades of chicken salad and cold pastas this week. A downtown lunch staple known for drawing lines, the mobile venture has grown to three outposts and has solidified its status as a Richmond institution.

Scoop, There It Is: Normally I may not hype up a food holiday, but when it’s National Ice Cream Day, let’s go! In the wee hours of Sunday, July 20, just after the clock strikes midnight, family-owned Gelati Celesti will offer free scoops until 1 a.m. Strawberry Street’s Scoop is opening at 8 a.m. on Sunday, with special cereal sundaes and free hot coffee until noon. And Ruby Scoops and Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. have specials TBA, although the latter has introduced watermelon shakes that are calling my name.

Get Geeky: The local Richmond chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild is ready to start schooling people on the ins and outs of spirits. On July 22, the organization will launch the first class of an intimate three-part series led by local beverage pros, focusing on vermouth and fortified wines.

No Stamp Required: I’ve always had a thing for postcards. When I was younger, I collected them for scrapbooks, and as I’ve gotten older, I always enjoy receiving and sending them. It seems the simple practice lives on in the food world. Check out this piece from Taste that explores how restaurant postcards are still a thing. Locally, Birdie’s, Garnett’s and Stella’s all come to mind as places that bring them with the check.

RVA Love

For snack hounds, the twice-a-year Fancy Food Show is the ultimate, Disney World-style destination for sampling the latest consumer packaged goods — think treats, sauces and drinks — from across the country. The latest edition just wrapped up in New York City, and out of thousands of hopeful vendors, a handful of local companies left an impression. Shoutout to Mother Shrub: The Richmond-made drinking vinegars were dubbed a team favorite by the magazine Culture Cheese. Bon Appetit says it will be keeping an eye on Absurd Snacks, the startup founded by students during an entrepreneurship class at the University of Richmond, as well as the Indian-spiced Bombay chips from Keya’s Snacks.

