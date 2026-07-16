Richmond Food News: July 16-22

× Expand Prepare to dig in to another edition of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Pizza Alliance

Peak summer produce, funky cheeses, potato chips and chili crisp; a balance of salt, fat, acid, heat — all these elements make up the pizza of Nick Walthall. Under the moniker Danger Pie, the Richmond native and longtime brewer is launching a two-days-a-week residency for his creative bakes at Blanchard’s Coffee on Morris Street. (Richmond magazine)

Freshly Spiked

With a foundation of fresh fruit and water, aguas frescas are hyper-refreshing bursts of sunshine, ideal during these hot and humid summer days. At Abuelita’s in South Side, owner Karina Benavides has taken these staples of her Mexican heritage and transformed them into must-try adult beverages dubbed aguas locos. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Old Way Farm

Ever wondered how a farmer finds their path? We caught up with the family behind Old Way Farm to learn about their journey from day jobs to sustainable agriculture. (Richmond magazine)

Forever Sipping

Whether you’re a dedicated craft beer fan, tapping into the local drink scene or just love a sample-style event, The Veil Brewing Co.’s Forever Summer Fest is a try-’em-all-palooza featuring over 60-plus beverage producers from around the world. The annual event — considered the cream of the crop of craft beverage festivals, returns July 25 to Main Street Station. Producers on the itinerary include world-class brewers Brasserie Cantillon, Trillium, Jester King Brewery and others, as well as Blue Bee and Potter’s cideries, Lightwell Survey Wines, Mosto Tequila, Virago Spirits and more. On the food front: ZZQ, TBT El Gallo and Yellow Umbrella Provisions will be on-site.

I Dip, You Dip, We Dip

National Ice Cream Day is back July 19. Ruby Scoops is dropping specials including Christmas in July; Petersburg’s Alter Ice Cream will be popping up at Little House Green Grocery, and co-owner Andrew Manning, formerly of Japanese concept Nokoribi, is stoking the grill to offer some throwback specials; Gelati Celesti is celebrating with free scoops from midnight to 1 a.m.; and Scoop will offer breakfast-inspired specials and affogatos.

ICYMI

Scandinavian-inspired candy store Trolley Car Sweet and Treats is now open on Strawberry Street in the Fan. (Richmond magazine)

Learn about Recluse Roasting Project, the farmer-focused coffee venture supplying cafes and food businesses around the city. (Richmond magazine)

Mint is a bright, leafy must in cooling summer sips. (Richmond magazine)

Hot Tomato Remix: After a five-year run, Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer pulled the plug on the event (catch up via our 2021 preview), but in true scrappy Richmond fashion, business owners are taking matters into their own hands. Introducing Not D*ke’s Hot Tomato Summer, a six-day event July 20-26 featuring tomato-themed specials from Smashed RVA, Fat Rabbit bakery and 1115 Mobile Kitchen. followed by a culminating collab pop-up at Fat Rabbit.

49 and Feeling Fine: The Tobacco Company is celebrating its 49th anniversary with a night dedicated to the music of its early days. At the ’70s and ’80s-themed evening, expect disco hits and an extended power hour of drink discounts. Jerry Cable opened the doors of the Shockoe Slip institution blending dining and nightlife in 1977.

Oh, Honey Honey: Following two successful sellout events, Oh Honey on the Bay is back on July 19, with its massive, hanging-off-the-Hawaiian-sweet-bun fried fish sandwiches swizzled with a signature honey sauce. Based in Baltimore, the truck has been putting it in park at 404 N. First St. with pop-ups and even caught the attention of viral influencer Keith Lee.

Little Bites

Lafayette Tavern and The Veil Brewing Co. have combined forces to collaborate on an easy-sipping house beer. Lafayette Lager is available by the bottle and on tap starting this week.

Blanchard’s Coffee has just dropped a summer stunner available every Thursday through Sunday at the Broad Street cafe: a frozen, swirled, jam-coated strawberries and cream concoction.

Nostalgic drive-thru dreams are unfolding at Trouvaille during the Fast Food — Our Way pop-up Aug. 9. Tickets are on sale now for the five-course dinner.

A meetup with the common goal of finding the best wings in town, Tuesday Night Wing Club returns Aug. 11 at Parlay. Tickets to the next drum-and-flat party go live July 21.

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