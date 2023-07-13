Richmond Food News: July 13-19

× Expand Scroll below for tomatoey celebrations, farm tours, brews for the squad and a jam-packed weekend of tasty events. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

On the Wing

To perhaps no one’s surprise, voracious restaurateur duo Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey of Lindsey Food Group — already with a multitude of Richmond restaurants in their portfolio in just a few short years — are leveling up yet again. Following an uptick in their catering business and requests for private events, the couple have secured a large downtown space that will allow them to tackle both. Red Bird Social will debut in the coming weeks in the former Crown Room space on North Sixth Street. (Richmond magazine)

Eat With Your Eyes

It all started with a DM over beans. After connecting with James Beard Award-winning chef and author Samin Nosrat via Instagram (and directing her toward this print of Rancho Gordo heirloom beans), Richmond illustrator Molly Reeder formed a bond with the force behind the bestselling cookbook turned Netflix series “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.” Now working to illustrate Nosrat’s follow-up cookbook, Reeder discusses the parallels between art and baking, where she finds inspiration, and more. (Richmond magazine)

Book the Trip

Traveling can be stressful and expensive. It can also be rewarding and refreshing, reminding you of the simple beauty in life. Follow me to Costa Rica, where a pineapple serves as a portal to lasting memories. Side note: not responsible for flights booked after reading. (Richmond magazine)

Golden Girl Summer

Keeping our favorite sarcastic foursome — The Golden Girls — in mind, writer Bird Cox rounds up a collection of local canned beverages the OG friend squad might enjoy. From a sophisticated local lager Dorothy would endorse to a pineapple-spiked sip outta Ashland that has Blanche’s name written all over it, come thirsty, and ice up that cooler. (Richmond magazine)

A Matter of ’Maters

It’s official: Tomatoes are everywhere. The juicy fruit has even made its way into a hand-poured candle for a summer-scented collab between Richmond boutique Na Nin and Duke’s mayo. Speaking of the condiment maker, Duke’s is bringing back its Hot Tomato Summer Tour from July 24-30. Initially starting with 10 local participants, the event this year is sizzling, with a whopping 75-strong lineup that spans sandwich shops, pop-ups and even a meadery.

Now in full swing, Summer Supper Somm, the annual showcase of Village Garden heirloom tomatoes and Barboursville Vineyards wine, continues through Aug. 13. Forthcoming events include a dinner at Penny’s Wine Shop and a steak- and seafood-centric finale in Virginia Beach. (Richmond magazine)

The annual celebration of the county’s famous crop, the Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, kicks off July 14, a two-day affair featuring vendors, local music and plenty of ’maters.

Mark Those Calendars

Field trip! Richmond’s InWine is gathering a crew to trek to Troddenvale Cider at Oakley Farm in Warm Springs on July 23. The bus takes off at 9 a.m. for a cider-filled day of tastings and a tour of the farm.

Hosted by Happily Natural Day — a festival founded by local food justice advocate Duron Chavis — Feast de Resistance: Black Food Matters returns on July 28. The multicourse vegan dinner and garden tour aims to connect attendees with urban spaces and reveal the potential of building community through farming.

Feed More’s new market bus, which delivers healthy produce to kids and teens across the region — needs a name. The nonprofit is calling on the community for suggestions, and in my opinion, the punnier the better. (News release)

ICYMI

With a new chef at its helm and a dining room face-lift, Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon is reintroducing itself with a menu heavy on shareable small plates. (Richmond magazine)

Offering a tart-sweet burst of tropical flavor, passion fruit is a star ingredient among area bartenders. (Richmond magazine)

Just in time for all of the thirsty imbibers who aim to beat the heat via Miami Vices and other island-inspired cocktails, The Emerald Lounge in Union Hill is now open every day.

Following a slow and steady opening, Alewife’s spunky sibling, Odyssey, has introduced brunch on Sunday and is operating seven days a week.

Stella’s Grocery is racking ’em up. The Giavos family-operated market plans to roll out its latest location — that’s No. 7, but who's counting? — at 5001 Huguenot Road in the River Road Shopping Center II later this year. (Richmond BizSense)

After two months of service, Buskey Cider’s parked food truck concept, Urban Myth Street Food, is temporarily shuttered. The owners say, “It’s clear we need to rework things to make it more sustainable.”

Making its debut in 2019, the plant-powered Soul Vegan Block Party has announced that it will not host an event this year but has plans to return in 2024.

Embracing the mantra that bigger is better, Powhatan burger and shake spot Mabel’s is regaled for its top-heavy milkshakes. Starting this weekend, they’re also embracing the boozier-is-better mindset, introducing a lineup of 14 spiked shakes.

Last call for tickets to Positively Delicious. The inaugural tasting event fundraiser from The Positive Vibe Foundation is getting the gang together on July 15 with an evening of bites from area restaurants such as Lehja and Stanley’s and cocktails by Beth Dixon, plus visiting chefs and selections from a top wine guru.

In the coming days, Greek on Cary will make its Hatch Local premiere. The Mediterranean mainstay will hold a yearlong residency at the Manchester food hall.

RVA Love

One of several Virginia purveyors to make the list, Strawberry Street’s Scoop recently graced Yelp’s 100 Best Ice Cream Shops. P.S.: Stay tuned for a piece on what it takes to carry the title of “flavor artist” at the ice cream shop

Upcoming Events