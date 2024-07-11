Richmond Food News: July 11-17

× Expand A bounty of Food News awaits below, featuring national praise for local wine programs, the seasonal debut of Dole Whip, a return for the Secco Wine Bar crew and much more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Spreading the Love

A Southern classic with a fervent following, including fans who can’t get enough of that “twang” and even have the ink to prove it, Duke’s Mayonnaise has some serious die-hard devotees. Whether you’re knife-deep in a jar ready to make a ’mater sandwich right now or your grandma always had a yellow-topped jar in the fridge, many of us have a memory of the condiment. In recent years, Richmond-based creative teams have catapulted the brand to new heights, and writer Rich Griset explores their strategy to smear the competition. Don’t forget: Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer event is back July 18-28. (Richmond magazine)

For the Fans

With everything from Dilly Dogs to slow-smoked barbecue, RVA craft suds and Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches up for grabs, stadium concessions have seriously leveled up in recent seasons. We caught up with those making magic behind the scenes and get the dish on what to eat when watching the Kickers, Richmond Flying Squirrels and Tri-City Chili Peppers. (Richmond magazine)

‘First Hot Spell’

When the temps start sweltering, Study Hall founders Alex Zavaleta and Meryl Hillerson declare it Dole Whip time. Find the Disney-born treat, a limited offering only making appearances in peak summer, swirled into cups and cones at the Forest Hill Avenue soft serve shop. Hot tip: Stay tuned for some never-before-seen flavors to drop soon. (Richmond magazine)

Cultivating Joy

Purveyors of Hanover-grown heirloom tomatoes and a rainbow of chile peppers, dynamic farming duo Barbara and David Hunsaker of Village Garden are the stars of our latest Spotlight. We chat essentials including fridge staples, restaurants where they’re regulars and off-the-farm pastimes. P.S.: Their traveling tomato-palooza, Summer Supper Somm, continues through Aug. 18. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts

Big Kitchen Hospitality, the team behind Tazza Kitchen and Conejo, is set to add a new concept to its portfolio. Stay tuned for The Granite Grill & Bar , a whopping 5,300-square-foot local spin on a casual steakhouse boasting hearty salads, grilled seafood and smashburgers, coming to Bon Air in early 2025. (News release)

The fast-casual, create-your-own-bowl mini chain that started at the University of Virginia, Roots Natural Kitchen, has announced another outpost is on the way. Midlothian will anchor the area’s third location at 14207 Winterview Parkway. (Richmond BizSense)

Cantonese Kitchen opened its doors at 9047 W. Broad St. last week, and, rumor has it, dim sum is on the horizon.

ICYMI

The local dining scene is mourning the loss of the iconic Stella Dikos of Stella’s restaurants and the namesake market chain. A public memorial service is scheduled for July 21 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. (Richmond magazine)

Raise a glass to Oregon Hill mainstay L’Opossum, celebrating a decade of Swank Banks and Jock Snifter cocktails this month. (Richmond magazine)

’Tis the season for educational field trips, culinary camaraderie and summertime pauses for our friends in the local dining industry. (Richmond magazine)

Gain some RVADine inspiration in our latest roundup of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

Activist turned farmer Kendall King offers a sliding-scale CSA through September Sun Produce. (Richmond magazine)

The squad behind Secco Wine Bar — the bygone Fan restaurant beloved for its Old World vintages, addictive fried olives and knack for steering oenophiles toward the right bottle — is making a comeback. Julia Battaglini and Dave Martin are introducing a skewer-driven pop-up called Stick & Move. Inspired by their travels since ditching their brick-and-mortar business, Stick & Move’s pintxo-themed debut is Aug. 18 at The Kitchen Classroom.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. After a year of fab and fun lunches at Celladora Wines, chef and baker Olivia Wilson is stepping back from service.

Endless is a word you don’t see too often in the food realm anymore, but Jackson Ward dumpling den And Dim Sum is bringing it back, introducing a Sunday-only, all-you-can-eat affair for $24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dumplings including lemongrass chicken, xiao long bao, mushroom-tofu and more.

Brandi Brown, owner of Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar, has relocated her North Side wellness shop under the same roof as her Jackson Ward restaurant, The Hive Bar & Grill.

Vegan-friendly joint Devil’s Lettuce is getting closer to moving into its fresh new digs. After two years of plant-based bites at 4028 Cox Road, the biz plans to reopen at 9050 W. Broad St. in the coming weeks.

Identify as fashion-forward Carrie, model Miranda’s work ethic, think Samantha is the boldest and baddest of the bunch? Bon Air dessert parlor Coco + Hazel has been getting creative with its coffee flights and is crafting sips inspired by the “Sex and the City” gals until July 14.

RVA Love

The Food Section, covering dining in the American South under the lead of James Beard Award-winning Hanna Raskin, recently visited Richmond distillery Virago Spirits.

Richmond restaurants Lemaire, Old Original Bookbinders Seafood & Steakhouse, Lost Letter, Shagbark, Lehja, and Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille were all winners in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards, a prestigious program that recognizes the world’s best restaurants for wine.

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, Forbes tracked down 38 unique flavors, including an offering from Ben & Jerry’s “Clash of the Cones” champ Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops: mayo ice cream, created for Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer event (more info above).

Upcoming Events