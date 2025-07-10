Richmond Food News: July 10-16

× Expand Score a refreshing beverage (suggestions below) and read on for the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Opening Soon: Daisy’s

Offering the rare treat of riverfront dining downtown, Daisy’s opens this Saturday at Historic Tredegar near the recently debuted Allianz Amphitheater. The daytime cafe, complete with patio, boasts breakfast, lunch, brunch and happy hour and is helmed by Matt Kirwan, formerly of The Roosevelt and Grisette, and Rawleigh Easley, owner of Bellevue eatery Neighbor. (Richmond magazine)

Sangria Bonita

In the beverage world, certain sips have gotten a bad rap, and sangria is one of them. We’re here to report that these often defamed concoctions can be refreshing summer stunners, with local watering holes pouring everything from a spiced red riff to an herby, peach-spiked variation and a rotating lineup relying on Mexican wines. (Richmond magazine)

Smooth Sailing

A small, family-run market with a seasoned crew, Tuckahoe Seafood feels like a blast from the past, the type of place where people know your name and your standing order. We caught up with employee turned owner Drew Lucas to talk about his connection to the water, the shop’s commitment to sustainability and its massive tinned fish collection. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Dive into the briny tale of Richmond’s pickle queen. (Richmond magazine)

Cooking nonprofit Smart Soul Food brings healthy eats to 6th District residents. (Richmond magazine)

Ninja Kombucha owner Brett Nobile launches a drinking vinegar spinoff dubbed Mitchell’s Gut. (Richmond magazine)

Catch the latest compilation of dishes we can’t stop dreaming about. (Richmond magazine)

Twang Time: Tomatoes and mayo are a match made in heaven, and the classic combo is ready to have its moment. Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer returns July 17-27, with a huge list of participants — we’re talking over 120 local businesses to date, from bakeries to food trucks and the city’s top restaurants, all planning to bring together ’maters and mayo for the annual event. Think traditional (sandwiches) alongside the more obscure (tomato ice cream, tomato coffee). New spots including Brave Captain, Julio’s Bagels, Susie’s and Sweet P’s will be plating specials along with returning participants Acacia Midtown, Cobra Burger, The Roosevelt and more. Pro tip: Take a peek at the menus online before plotting your juicy moves.

RVADine Adieu (for Now): West African-inspired, dairy-free and vegan-leaning restaurant Elegant Cuizines has announced it will close. Liberia native Theresa Headen and her husband, Charles, opened the Monroe Ward eatery in early 2023 after operating the business as a catering service. The duo will host a multicourse closing celebration on July 25 and will have their final day of service Aug. 6, though they emphasize, “Elegant Cuizines is very much alive! We’re simply stepping into a new season,” still to be announced.

’Cue Curtains: After three-plus decades in business, Richmond mainstay Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue is up for sale. In 2022, owner Buz Grossberg shuttered the original location on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and this week, he listed the 8,000-square-foot Broad Street location for sale. The price tag for the building and business: $4 million. (Richmond BizSense)

Lounge Lizards: Tropical booze den The Emerald Lounge is luring guests in with a freshly minted menu. The boatload of new bevs includes the Trade de Charro, described as a tequila ’tini; the creamy, summery, sans-booze (also available spiked) Watermelon Dream; the crushable Bermuda Triangle; and a couple bring-the-crew-and-share selections such as Admiral Vernon’s Grog.

Make Room: A nonalcoholic bar and cafe hailing from Lawrence, Kansas, Nostalgia Room is making its way to good ol’ Virginia. On July 14, Carytown meat purveyor The Mayor is hosting the zero-proof cocktail party pop-up from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu is a blend of riffs on the classics (hello, margaritas and martinis) and striking signature sips (hi, gin-inspired pea and cucumber tipple Bend & Snap). On the food front, chef Harrison Soelter is whipping up chilaquiles, Salvadoran enchiladas and more.

Cool Cats: Retro threads, flash tattoos and a Rockabilly Revival theme — we have officially hit peak pop-up. Paix, the Museum District coffee shop, is partnering with vintage clothing store (and Cleveland Street roomie) Rexco for a multifaceted party featuring appearances from Mexican eatery TBT El Gallo, cocktail pop-up Nightcrawler and live music.

RVA Love

Shout out to Union Hill’s Pizza Bones for being included in Garden & Gun magazine’s list of pizzerias offering a taste of the South. Owner and baker Ashley Patino leans on local purveyors including Tomten Farm and Shine Farms, sources meat from The Mayor, and relies on Virginia grains. P.S.: The current white pizza special, studded with sweet squash, creamy ricotta and pungent garlic scapes, is summer in a slice.

