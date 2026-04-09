Stay a While

× Expand Jardin will soon open at 8 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

If there’s one key difference between European and American dining culture, it’s the pace. While Americans tend to rush, often ordering food to go, across the pond there is an appreciation for slowing down. Coffee and pastries at the bakery, lunch at the corner cafe, an afternoon espresso or predinner aperitivo — all translate into time well spent.

Soon, Jardin, the European-inspired wine lair at 1520 W. Main St. from proprietor Donnie Glass, will embrace a similar philosophy. In the coming weeks, the business will extend its hours to open during the day, offering pastries from sibling bakery Petit Four, a lunch menu, grab-and-go Parisian-style picnic fare, and espresso alongside glasses of vino.

Glass, who also co-owns Fan oyster bar Beaucoup and Church Hill’s Grisette, says they’re simply waiting on a new espresso machine. Once it arrives, “We’re a go for an all-day launch.”

It’s common to see the patio at Jardin buzzing with patrons, glasses of bubbles or Chablis in hand, and soon that affair will begin much earlier in the day, at 8 a.m.

While turning tables is an unavoidable reality of the restaurant business, Glass says, “Jardin truly operates on the European plaza model — show up, sit wherever you want, and stay as long as you’d like. You don’t even need to be eating or drinking wine — come in, buy a mineral water or, soon, an espresso, and the place is just as much yours as anyone else’s.”

Since opening in 2021, Jardin has steadily evolved from a wine shop, built on the site of former college bar Baja Bean Co., into a energetic gathering place for oenophiles. What began with selling bottles, tinned fish and charcuterie has grown into a more dynamic venture, with seasonal food specials, events and tastings showcasing movers and shakers in the wine world, and a deeper sense of community — much of it driven by a long-serving staff encouraged to settle into their careers synchronously with the concept.

Expand Petit Four head baker Kendra Noel (Photo by Ash Daniel)

That growth broadened last year with Petit Four, opened in April of 2025 and led by baker Kendra Noel, which supplies Glass’ portfolio of restaurants. Originally operating on weekends from a walk-up window on the Lombardy Street side of the Jardin building, the bakery has been broadening its hours since then, offering sourdough breads and baguettes, jambon beurre sandwiches, croissants, canelés, rye cookies, and pretzel twists.

In recent months, Jardin introduced indoor seating with The Salon, a rustic, brick-lined living room of sorts filled with couches, two-top tables and about 50 seats.

“The Salon, formerly [vintage shop] Boho To Go, was the final piece of the puzzle,” Glass says. “[Jardin] has changed so much since we originally conceptualized it. I always knew the location would be ideal for all-day service, but until the additional rooms in the basement became available to us, it remained in ‘if only’ daydream-type territory. We now had enough room for people to sit and enjoy the space comfortably no matter the weather, and that’s when we put the long-awaited plan of being open all day into motion.”

Expand Jambon beurre sandwiches from Petit Four (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Coffee and espresso will be sourced from Afterglow Coffee Cooperative, and wine will “be available anytime we’re open,” Glass says reassuringly. While the full menu is still taking shape, he says to expect “the full array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, buoyed by some healthier, heartier, French-style picnic fare. Everything will remain counter service, with a quasi grab-and-go briskness to the whole interaction.”

With spring settling in, and the first signs of ramps, strawberries and soft-shells making their way onto menus, Glass says they expect to do as much carryout as dine-in as “we try to thread the needle of being accessible, delicious and quick all at the same time.”

Much like Glass’ previous endeavors, this piece builds on the last and is designed to support the others. And, much like the European spirit guiding it, Jardin’s evolution is unfolding slowly, intentionally and right on time.

Jardin will be open at 8 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the coming weeks; stay tuned to Instagram for updates.