Richmond Food News: Jan. 9-15

Dreaming of soup (and soup dumplings)? See how local restaurants are coping with the boil water advisory and find more of the week's Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The start to the new year has proven to be concerning and chaotic for restaurant owners and operators of other local food businesses. Originally, many were navigating the aftermath of a snowstorm, but events shifted Monday evening when Mayor Danny Avula issued a boil water advisory for the city of Richmond that has since extended to Henrico County and beyond. Restaurants, bars, breweries and cafes have been forced to close their doors until further notice. For many, the public health crisis feels eerily familiar to the early days of the pandemic, and it has again revealed the quick and far-reaching impact such situations have on the dining ecosystem. (Richmond magazine)

A familiar face on the local beer scene for the past decade, Tasha Dixon recently scored her favorite gig to date: head brewer at Ardent Craft Ales. Dixon’s first stint in the field was in college, pouring pints. Since then, the lager lover has climbed the ranks to become one of the few women in the state to achieve head brewer status. In our interview, she chats about inclusion in the industry, preferred suds and more. (Richmond magazine)

If you’re looking for morning bites that lean toward the wholesome during this resolution-focused time of year, we have five must-try local options for healthy(-ish) breakfasts, from an Ethiopian combo at Buna Kurs cafe to an Avo-Smash sandwich at Baltik’s Bagel and grab-and-go winners from the deli bar at a Bon Air grocer. (Richmond magazine)

After creating a buzz inside a Scott’s Addition market and attracting lines with the sultry aromas of shawarma — then branching out and securing his own eatery — Mahmoud Farah is back at it. In the coming months, he will be taking over the shuttered Sincero space in Jackson Ward to introduce another location of Scott’s Shawarma. Farah plans to close his Gayton Road counter location. (Richmond BizSense)

The brainchild of UVA grads looking for quick, healthy options, Roots Natural Kitchen has continued to expand since opening in 2015. The mid-Atlantic mini-chain will open its third outpost Jan. 11 at 14207 Winterview Parkway. (News release)

The owner of Patterson Avenue’s Superstars Pizza, Taylor Antonelli, plans to introduce a new concept nearby, converting a former dry cleaner’s into a deli and catering hub. Antonelli worked at the dry cleaning business as a teenager and would score slices of pie from Superstars; talk about full circle. Stay tuned for Antonelli’s Deli. (Richmond BizSense)

In the latest of our Remember That Place? features, we head to Jamaica House, where owner Carena Ives and her team are celebrating 30 years of perfectly spiced curries. (Richmond magazine)

Find a savory sampler of memorable meals in our most recent roundup of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

Chef’s Choice: Japanese restaurant Nami Sushi at 218 E Main St., aka the former Third Street Diner space, has rolled out an omakase menu. A set fee of $85 grants diners the chef’s tasting menu experience with 13 dishes.

Bagels on Lock: Sunday Bagel is kicking off a residency at Pamplemousse Gallery in the Fan during January and February. Prepare for three days of sourdough rounds each week; Fridays are preorder pickups only, and on Saturday and Sunday there will be loosies and coffee, along with sandwiches available at 11 a.m. I tried The Greenpoint a few weeks ago and have been yearning for it since.

A Refood Reboot: In March 2020, Refood, an international nonprofit focused on eliminating food waste, was preparing to launch its first U.S. chapter right here in Richmond. Unable to truly take off and then put on pause as the pandemic took hold, the effort is building steam again. On Jan. 10, the group is hosting a meeting at First Unitarian Universalist Church at 6 p.m.

Winter Breaks: Blue Atlas restaurant in Fulton Hill is on staff break until Jan. 15. Upon their return, the crew will be prepping for a weeklong series of meat-free meals for the annual vegan takeover event V72, which runs from Jan. 22-26. On Jan.16, the staff of Edo’s Squid will walk up the familiar staircase and return to peeling endless cloves of garlic following a winter pause.

New Year, New JewFro: Shockoe Bottom restaurant JewFro has switched up its style of service and reduced its opening hours to Thursday, Friday and Saturday, offering four-course prix fixe menus that change monthly. Not ready to commit? Snag a seat at the bar for a la carte service.

