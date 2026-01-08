Richmond Food News: Jan. 8-14

× Expand Grab a snack and sit back, because this first Food News of the year is hot and heavy with fresh content. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Restaurant List

One of the biggest feats of the past year: narrowing down the top 25 tables in the city. My voracious fellow food writers Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Genevelyn Steele and I tackled the task, trying newly opened restaurants and revisiting established favorites. The result is a collection of places ranging from casual and cash-only to boundary-pushing and bold: a modern Jewish deli, a whimsical fine-dining den, an authentic Mexican taqueria, a fine-tuned love letter to Italy, a Cantonese institution and many more that represent the expansive scope of the Richmond dining scene. And, as a companion to our Best Restaurants feature, we spotlighted the lesser-known forces who make the magic happen, speaking with hospitality pros who engage in a daily dance of precision and dedication at these acclaimed eateries. (Richmond magazine)

Sweet Dreams

Now open in Old Towne Petersburg, Alter Ice Cream is a fun new scoop shop from culinary couple Lori and Corey Bullock. Drawing on Corey’s background as a chef and his fondness for local and foraged ingredients, Alter churns out inventive small-batch flavors from rosemary-fig shortbread to limoncello cannoli, along with espresso drinks and Italian cream soda. (Richmond magazine)

Mic Drop

Two of life’s greatest joys? Crispy, crunchy Korean fried chicken wings and karaoke. Luckily for us, they coexist harmoniously at Lakeside Tavern. Discover how a mother’s touch quietly changed the course of the food program at the little bar that could, resulting in a sleeper-hit menu of homestyle Korean favorites. P.S.: Before you visit, plot that karaoke debut wisely. (Richmond magazine)

Bons Temps

Carnival season is coming our way, and to help you ease into a Big Easy state of mind, we’ve tracked down Richmond spots offering New Orleans-style flavors. Celebrate properly from Epiphany to Fat Tuesday with a twist on Sazerac, unmissable shrimp and grits, a hefty stack of pancakes and more. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

In our latest ode to local restaurants with longevity, we take diners to Bacchus, open since 1999 at the corner of Meadow and Main in the Fan. Its owners may be shy on social media, and their quaint Italian haunt may fly under the radar, but the chicken picatta and unpretentious energy keep patrons coming back. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

A stellar veggie burger from The Veil Brewing Co.’s new in-house concept, a snacky shareable that screams nostalgia and an eggs Benedict from a recently debuted Shockoe Slip eatery fill out our latest roundup of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

Yummvees, a 100% vegan takeout restaurant from owner Tracy Flitcraft, opened at the end of December on Cary Street. Fun fact: Everything here, from the cheese to the meat substitute seitan, is made from scratch. (Richmond magazine)

Last month, Vasen Brewing Company debuted its second taproom — complete with Korean-inspired concept Kobop — expanding the brand south of the river to 5047 Forest Hill Ave. (Richmond magazine)

Top 5 in Food: In addition to our 2024 Best New Restaurants feature, the 2025 Best & Worst Food & Drink categories, and the previous Restaurant List from 2023, our top stories of the year gone by included:

The staff of North End Juice Co. collectively decided to resign, citing concerns about new ownership and the undisclosed criminal history of an employee. (Richmond magazine)

Following years of food truck endeavors, Fred Enriquez partnered with friends to bring Auntie Ning’s Filipino Food to a brick-and-mortar space in North Side. (Richmond magazine)

Party in a Pot: Stay focused, grab a spoon and prepare for all the warm and cozy feels. On Jan. 24, Carytown bottle and food shop Dinner Party serves up the ultimate pairing with Soup Mode, an in-store class partnering three soups with three cold-weather wine selections. The event is limited to 12 seats, so think fast.

Shawarma Shuffle: Earlier this week, family-owned Shawarma Bistro closed the doors of its Gayton Crossing eatery. Via email, owner Said Dabich says they plan to reopen at 1511 N. Parham Road, aiming for a debut at the end of the month.

Upcoming Events