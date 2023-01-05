Richmond Food News: Jan. 5-11

× Expand Head below for debuts, adieus and all the latest RVADine news. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘Out of the Box’

Offering a passport to global fare, two pals, former co-workers and chefs are hosting a plant-powered series of dinners later this month. Rachel Best of Blue Atlas and Xavier Beverly of Ellwood Thompson’s are teaming up for two nights of vegan dinners — think thoughtfully prepared small plates, worldly influences and plenty of culinary collaboration. (Richmond magazine)

Bloody Heaven

The new year is coming in strong, and with it, a push for more health-forward thinking and perhaps a little less boozing. In this month’s Open Tab, writer and imbiber Bird Cox aims to find a happy — and healthy(ish) — medium: bloody marys. We solemnly declare January an ideal time to embrace the cocktail in its many forms, from a pickled delight to a classic version. (Richmond magazine)

Lucky Legume

A staple of soul food, black-eyed peas are also believed to bring wealth and prosperity in the new year. In the spirit of superstition, former chef and current food writer Stephanie Ganz shares the deets on the protein-packed legume, including a cheap and cheerful recipe. We also hear from The Roosevelt’s Leah Branch on her family’s annual New Year’s tradition. (Richmond magazine)

8 Legs

Octopus can leave some a bit squeamish in the kitchen, but don’t let that hold you back. Get acquainted with the versatile protein, find it on the menu at local eateries and try a low-and-slow recipe from an industry pro. (Richmond Magazine)

Hot and Fresh

As we enter 2023, it may be time to revisit that RVADine wish list. Our cast of voracious writers came, ate, drank and narrowed down our picks to a collection of 25 must-try local food and beverage experiences. From “Cheers” vibes in South Side to oysters and martinis on Broad Street and an arepa spot serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, there’s a bounty of options for edible adventures. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Latkes, knishes and brisket are on the horizon as one of the city’s most cherished edible events, the Richmond Jewish Food Festival (check out our preview of the 2022 event), prepares for a return on Jan. 15-16. The 15th annual celebration will offer a more condensed menu of fan favorites as take-home heat-and-eat meals during a drive-thru event. (News release)

Just when you thought pop-ups might be slowing down, Cambodian concept Royal Pig rekindles the excitement by announcing the Battle of Five Fish on Jan. 15.

Vegan 72, the annual celebration of vegan fare (learn more in this 2022 rundown), is making a comeback at the end of the month. From Jan. 24-29, plant-powered participants from Carver dive bar Cobra Cabana to food truck Devil’s Lettuce and North Side neighbors Ruby Scoops and The Smoky Mug will offer vegan specials on their menus.

RVADine Farewells (and See You Laters)

After two years of smoked meat and brisket burgers, The Feed Store in Goochland County is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife duo Sara Kerfoot and Adam Hall, best known for their time at Saison, say that after two decades in the industry, it’s time for a change.

Known for offering a rustic menu and seasonal provisions, cozy Carytown eatery The Broken Tulip has officially shuttered. Open since 2018, the venture was helmed by couple David Crabtree-Logan and Sariann Lehrer, the duo announcing plans to relocate to rural Scotland.

Cocodrilo is entering the new year by hitting the refresh button. The space is closing temporarily to develop a “new dining experience” and reopening Jan. 20; more information on the changes at the Libbie-Grove restaurant to come.

Richmond’s EAT Restaurant Partners is making headlines after a pair of closures. Fan favorite Foo Dog closed last weekend after almost a decade with plans to reopen in the restaurant group’s forthcoming food hall in Scott’s Addition. Taking over the space beginning Jan. 6 is Main St. Dragon, a concept from the former executive chef of Foo Dog with a menu very similar to Foo Dog’s. In Shockoe Slip, EAT closed Hot Chick, its 3-year-old fried chicken concept, also planning to reopen the eatery in its food hall. Stay tuned for more details. (WRIC)

ICYMI

Our most popular food stories of 2022 include 50 restaurants we love, a nostalgic sandwich pop-up, the Food & Drink categories of our annual Best & Worst survey, a sneak peek at a recently debuted burger concept and a profile of one of the city’s most exciting chefs. (Richmond magazine)

Find authentic Afghan cuisine at Ariana Kabob in Carytown. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond’s first Black-owned brewery, Capsoul Brewing Collective, has its eyes set on local distribution and a taproom. (Richmond magazine)

For the month of January, Hatch Local food hall is inviting in a few friends for weeklong residencies. Kicking off the pop-ups is Auntie Ning’s, followed by 1115 Mobile Kitchen, Horne Dogs and SmashedRVA.

Texas chain Torchy’s Tacos is entering the Richmond market with new locations at 11120 W. Broad St. on Jan. 11 and at Carytown Exchange Feb. 1.

RVA Love

Shout-out to Trapezium Brewing Co. and its sudsy sister outpost Beale’s Beer — both owned by onetime Richmond magazine contributor Dave McCormack — for gracing Hop Culture’s list of 11 Best Breweries to Watch in 2023. In the sudsy forecast: expansion of its farm brewery, Camp Trapezium, and the launch of the forthcoming Church Hill taproom.

