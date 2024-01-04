Richmond Food News: Jan. 4-10

× Expand Craving sushi? Head below for details on a new restaurant serving up everything from sashimi to specialty rolls, plus more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Over the Top

A new all-you-can-eat sushi wonderland has opened on Broad Street in Henrico. Sushi Masa marks the first Virginia outpost of a Texas-based chain with nine locations across the South. Operated by a local team, the Japanese fusion restaurant with a limitless selection of rolls exudes Las Vegas vibes from its brightly decorated interior with cloud-adorned ceilings and pops of blossoms. (Richmond magazine)

Future Food

With the start of a fresh circle around the sun, I pondered and predicted what the 2024 food forecast might include for the local restaurant scene, from helpful tips for diners to budding trends we should get used to. For good measure, and perhaps a little chuckle, also discover a handful of Onion-style headlines that are far-reaching, but not impossible. (Richmond magazine)

Hopping Around

When retirees Al Becker and Adriana de Espinola Becker decided to settle down on a farm an hour south of Richmond, the duo thought they’d embrace a laid-back lifestyle. Instead, they started raising rabbits and established Emporia Rabbitry, supplying area restaurants and local farmers markets with the lean protein. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts

Decade-old food truck River City Wood Fire and its mobile oven have planted roots in Powhatan. The sourdough pizza venture from owner Joe Lajoie is now operating its first brick-and-mortar spot at 2300 Genito Road.

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and Perry’s Steakhouse hopes to bring that spirit to the commonwealth with a new 11,000-square-foot restaurant. Hailing from Houston in the Lone Star State, Perry’s will roll out its first Virginia location at Short Pump Town Center on Feb. 5. Expect serious steaks, a massive wrap-around bar, private dining rooms, tableside carving and flaming desserts. (News release)

Call it a comeback — after shuttering its decade-old storefront in the Libbie and Grove area, Gearharts Fine Chocolates is making a sweet Richmond return. The Charlottesville-based chocolatier is aiming for a pre-Valentine’s Day premiere at 11301 W. Broad St., in a space that also features a dessert cafe. (Richmond BizSense)

Functionality is key for Roanoke’s Txtur, which plans to introduce a furniture store-restaurant hybrid concept in Manchester. Dubbed Stock Cafe and Bar, the space will operate as a showroom of Txtur’s customizable pieces and a place to score Nordic- and Scandinavian-inspired fare in swanky surroundings. (Richmond BizSense)

The long-awaited GRACE has officially launched its residency at Hatch Local food hall. Led by chef Jessica Wilson, offerings are veg-forward with local ingredients and weekly specials such as tinned fish happy hours and Tuesday supper clubs. Bonus: grab-and-go provisions.

ICYMI

Days away from shuttering their beloved Ethiopian restaurant after nearly 20 years in business, Nile’s Teklemariam family is ready to embark on a new, frozen venture. (Richmond magazine)

If you’re looking to get a little fancy and level up a Lay’s, we have all the details on caviar, including a lush recipe featuring creme fraiche. (Richmond magazine)

Local entrepreneur Beato Hernandez is on a mission to spread the delicious ancient tradition of handmade corn tortillas. (Richmond magazine)

Catch up on the top tasty clicks of the year gone by. (Richmond magazine)

Local restaurants Latitude Seafood Co. and Philly Vegan turned to social media upon receiving bills for city meals tax fees that totaled over $100,000 between them. (Axios Richmond)

Starting Jan. 27, modern Mexican eatery Conejo will kick off brunch service from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Become a member of the Alligator Char Society before time runs out. A spirited offering with just 60 spots, the Reservoir Distillery club is a whiskey-lover’s foray into fun releases, sneak peeks and more.

Pop-up Nam Prik Pao is kicking off the new year with a home base at Natalie’s restaurant. Known for his sweat-inducing Thai-inspired meals, founder Brennan Griffith says the partnership will allow him to execute “dinners more efficiently and frequently,” including an upcoming vegan dinner on Jan. 15.

Odyssey will host its pal Nectar on Jan. 29 for a multicourse soiree. The fresh venture — its first pop-up was in November — is described as an homage to Latin American flavors.

RVA Love

In 2018, my first year on the job here at Richmond magazine, not only did I get the opportunity to interview Texas Monthly’s barbecue editor, I got to feast with him at ZZQ. More than five years later, ZZQ’s brisket is still on Daniel Vaughn’s mind. He recently deemed the offerings at the Scott’s Addition smokehouse one of his favorite Texas-style trays of the year. (Texas Monthly)

