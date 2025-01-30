Richmond Food News: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

× Expand A documentary on Virginia culinary legend Edna Lewis (celebrated last year during a special dinner at The Roosevelt, pictured above) is hitting the national circuit, including another showing in Richmond. Find details and more of the week’s Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Stella Forever

Stella Dikos, the late matriarch and namesake of Richmond’s Stella’s restaurant and chain of markets, was recently honored by the Virginia General Assembly. Del. Betsy Carr and state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi were among the sponsors of HR 533, a joint resolution celebrating Dikos’ life and accomplishments. “My grandmother Stella’s cooking was never just about the food — it was about bringing people together, keeping traditions alive and making everyone feel at home,” Dikos’ grandson Constantine Giavos says. “This resolution is a reminder that chefs do more than just cook; they help shape communities and create connections that last a lifetime. I hope it helps solidify Stella’s legacy by keeping her story alive in Virginia’s culinary and cultural history.”

Remember That Place?

Respect to the OG, always. While a few more local players have entered the round arena in recent years, Cupertino’s NY Bagels and Deli carries the distinction of being Richmond’s oldest bagel shop, offering classic Big Apple-style bagels in Henrico since 2007. (Fun fact: When I applied for my position here at the magazine, I had to submit a sample food review, and my write-up was about Cupertino’s.) (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Scared Cowboy

There is a dedicated hot sauce shelf in my fridge, and if you vibe with the piquant life, too, there’s a new contender eager to earn a spot in your condiment lineup. Based out of Richmond, Scared Cowboy boasts a colorful collection of habanero-based “not-too-hot” sauces. (Richmond magazine)

Good Times Rolling

We are a few weeks into king cake season, but people may still be craving the New Orleans treat. Looking to secure the purple-, green- and yellow-frosted cake synonymous with Mardi Gras and hiding a baby (don’t worry, it’s plastic) baked inside? There’s a handful of local options, including The Mixing Bowl, Sugar & Crumb (helmed by a NOLA transplant), and Montana Gold Bread Co. On the more savory side, Get Tight Lounge has introduced a Big Easy-inspired Mardi Gras menu complete with the NOLA essentials from Hurricanes and Sazeracs to jambalaya and beignets.

ICYMI

Call it a comeback: Surrounding Counties is reopening with a similar concept but a new set of owners. (Richmond magazine)

Take a trip to Lotte Plaza Market as we roam the aisles with five industry pros. (Richmond magazine)

The owner of TBT El Gallo shares a few of his favorite things. (Richmond magazine)

Tune In: No stranger to cooking on screen, Brittanny Anderson, chef-owner of Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Pink Room, will make a Food Network appearance Feb. 16 in the qualifying round of Guy Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions.”

Sustainability and Suds: Vasen Brewing Co. will host its first-ever AuroraFest, an all-day gathering Feb. 1 of breweries, cideries and organizations that share a similar environmentally friendly mission. Expect appearances by Fine Creek Brewing Co., Crooked Run Fermentation, Sage Bird Ciderworks and more.

On Tour: The story of the grand dame of Virginia cooking, Edna Lewis, lives on. Local food historian Deb Freeman will hit the road to share “Finding Edna Lewis,” a documentary chronicling Lewis’ life. Stops include Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, and another Richmond showing has been added on April 17.

Sweats and Scoops: Combining two of life’s greatest joys, being cozy and eating sweets, National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is back Feb. 1. Pull up to North Side’s Ruby Scoops for flavors from Tres Leches French Toast to the savory Everything Cream Cheese (curiosity piqued!). At area Gelati Celesti locations, the popular Cereal Milk makes a return, while over at Scoop it’s Eggo Waffle ice cream sundaes and affogatos.

Morning Motivation: The familial collab we didn’t know we needed is upon us: Indian-influenced catering company and pop-up Khushbu is holding a brunchy weekend residency at The Mayor in Carytown from Feb. 1-2. On Sunday, Pi’s Coffee (whose owner is the son of Khushbu’s founder) will join the fun with a menu of Indian drip coffee and specialty drinks including the Desi Mocha.

Prepare to Bop: Catch a sneak peek of Kobop, the Korean-inspired concept unfolding in the forthcoming Vasen Brewing Co. taproom on Forest Hill Avenue. Kasama Collective and Kobop chef Jason Song are hosting a seated Lunar New Year dinner at Mise en Place cooking school Feb. 20, and tickets are on sale now.

Golden Ticket: Channeling the wonder of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” our Center of the Universe neighbors are hosting The Golden Taste of Ashland. Purchase special chocolate bars at local shops in Ashland, five of which contain hidden golden tickets that score the lucky winners perks including meals and experiences at area businesses.

Stony Point Fashion Park’s Verseau Bistro and Say Cheesecake are closing Feb. 15. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

The battle to change the booze-to-bites ratio in Virginia restaurants continues. The recently introduced Senate Bill 1163 aims to lower Virginia’s current food-to-liquor sales ratios. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events