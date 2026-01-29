Richmond Food News: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

× Expand Think warm thoughts, keep the soups coming, and enjoy a hot and fresh edition of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Birds of a Feather

After years of racking up the miles aboard his food truck, 1115 Mobile Kitchen, Henry Fletcher is rolling out a dine-in spinoff dubbed Hank’s Fried Chicken. Set to open this fall on Robinson Street in the Fan, Hank’s will serve comfort food including classic fried chicken, jalapeno hushpuppies, corn pie and plenty of vegan options in a welcoming atmosphere with country-style gas station/dive bar/skate shop vibes. (Richmond magazine)

Party of 3

Are restaurant meals better in pairs, or dare you invite that “third wheel”? I’m urging everyone to make a reservation on the wild side: Dining out as a trio unlocks a whole new experience, one that feels less like a compromise and more like a culinary sweet spot. I also think chefs have been quietly waiting for us to figure this out all along. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Christophile Konstas

A longtime presence on the RVA coffee circuit, Christophile Konstas is the star of our latest Spotlight. We caught up with the owner of Bon Air neighborhood cafe Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox to chat about extracurriculars, her family’s olive oil company and her standing coffee order. (Richmond magazine)

Snow, Ice, Go Away

If you’re experiencing déjà vu, it’s because this snow-sleet-ice fiasco has us stuck in a loop of couch rot, sweatpants and endless coffee. These local spots were among those that stayed open over the weekend, even if only for limited hours: 8 1/2, Alewife (to-go service only), Bamboo Cafe, Beaucoup, Buddy’s, Cahoots, Chiocca’s, Cobra Cabana, Get Tight Lounge, Hot for Pizza, Jardin (where the porron made an appearance), Julio’s Bagels, Mama J’s Market, Morty’s Market & Deli, Paix Coffee, Rostov’s, Susie’s, The Smoky Mug, and Little House Green Grocery.

Pro tip: Check neighborhood spots first — and as soon as you can do so safely, support your favorite local businesses that have had to close. Rstaurants are already in their slow season during this time of year, and being closed for storms means employees miss paychecks, reservations get canceled, and revenue plummets. If you’re looking to reconnect with the neighborhood market that’s open 365 days a year, check out this piece from RVA Mag on Lombardy Market.

Super Bowl (of Snacks)

If you like football — or, let’s be honest, the snacks served during the game — the Super Bowl (and all the dips and nibbles that come with it) is a welcome treat, especially on a Sunday. More deals should pop up next week before the Feb. 8 festivities, but here’s a head start.

The Mayor: Pigs in a blanket by the dozen, racks of ribs and smoked wings

Yellow Umbrella Provisions: Dips by the pound, sliders and Buffalo chicken bites

Stella’s Grocery: Swedish meatballs and loaded potato skins by the dozen, plus other game-day favorites

Black Culinary Icons

Did you know the Hail-Storm Mint Julep, that crushed-ice, mint-forward classic, was created right here in Virginia by John Dabney? Dabney wasn’t just a gifted bartender, he had a knack for crafting both drinks and food, leaving an imprint on American hospitality. On Feb. 11, the Virginia Distillers Association, Virago Spirits, and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will continue their Defiant Spirits series with an evening dedicated to Dabney’s life and legacy. Expect thoughtful conversation, snacks from chef and restaurateur Mike Lindsey, and, of course, freely flowing juleps.

Food-focused theatre harking back to one of the country’s earliest culinary icons? Count me in. On Feb. 21, the Journey Program at Pine Camp Arts & Community Center presents “Creme de la Creme,” a chronicle of James Hemings, America’s first Paris-trained chef — enslaved by Thomas Jefferson, responsible for preparing meals at Monticello and widely believed to be the inventor of macaroni and cheese.

ICYMI

Hospitality pros navigate sobriety in the service industry. (Richmond magazine)

The founder of cooking accessibility initiative CHEW, chef Jason Muckle is a grounding force in the local food community. (Richmond magazine)

Travel back in our restaurant time machine to 1991, when The Sidewalk Cafe opened its doors in the Fan. (Richmond magazine)

Leah Branch, executive chef of Church Hill restaurant The Roosevelt, has been named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.

Catch Counter: The teams at Yellow Umbrella Provisions and Slack Tide Fish Co. are soft-launching their latest venture, Fish Camp. The casual walk-up window is part of the Ballast hub in Scott’s Addition and will serve seafood baskets, handhelds and breakfast, too (think taquitos, tacos and coffee). This Saturday and Sunday, guests at neighboring Cirrus Vodka can get a sneak peek and place an order for Fish Camp food via QR code. Fish Camp is aiming to fully open in early February.

Round and Round: Like a mesmerizing, futuristic food scene from a land far, far away, conveyer-belt sushi is making its way to Richmond. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is slated to open in the Trader Joe’s-anchored Short Pump Station shopping center, serving an endless stream of plates topped with everything from nigiri salmon and sea bream to spicy tuna and hand rolls. (Richmond BizSense)

What Would Jardin Do? For dinner, that is. During the month of February, the Jardin Does Dinner series is back. The Lombardy Street wine lair is channeling its inner Parisian charm for dinner service in its “little cave à manger.” Three nights a week (Tuesday through Thursday), diners can experience a multicourse meal of Euro-inspired classics for $45 per person.

NOLA Essentials: Not many local places lean into the green, purple and gold, but Mardi Gras is in full force at Get Tight Lounge. Through Feb. 17, find creole gumbo, beignets, hurricanes on draft, Sazeracs and Pimm’s Cups aplenty. If you’re looking for further N’awlins delights, we’ve got a few suggestions that give Big Easy energy. (Richmond magazine)

Spreading Sobriety: Local nonalcoholic bottle shop Point 5 is extending its footprint. Led by owner Jody Sidle, Point 5 opened its first location in Carytown in 2022 and has secured a location for its first franchise in Williamsburg.

Upcoming Events

Confirm with establishments in the event of inclement weather.