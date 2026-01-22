Richmond Food News: Jan. 22-28

× Expand Head below for a comforting helping of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Let’s Go, Leah!

Big news: After a multiyear drought, Richmond is back in the running for a prestigious dining honor. Leah Branch, executive chef of Church Hill restaurant The Roosevelt, has been named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic. A Richmond-area native, Branch joined The Roosevelt in February 2022 and has made an impression with her thoughtful, creative nods to Appalachian, Southern and African foodways. Of the nomination, she says, “I am stunned by the news today. Receiving this sort of recognition is so far beyond the scope of what I ever thought could be possible for me as a chef. I will forever be grateful for this moment and will do my best to push our work forward and live up to this incredible honor.” Following this semifinalist announcement, award nominees will be revealed March 31. (Richmond magazine)

One Shift at a Time

Sobriety isn’t linear — it’s a layered, deeply personal and increasingly common choice, especially for those in the hospitality industry. In our latest issue, I spoke with five individuals in the local food and beverage community about their decision to stop drinking and what that recovery journey has been like. Spanning a range of ages, backgrounds and establishments, they were candid in their storytelling, sharing both the struggles and successes that have accompanied abstaining from alcohol. (Richmond magazine)

A Clear Path

With a resume that includes Shalom Farms and Tricycle Gardens, Jason Muckle has been bridging community activism and culinary exploration for years. We sat down with the chef to talk about his connection to food, the goals of his initiative CHEW and his longtime snack of choice. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

With piled-high Greek nachos, late hours and a lived-in energy that’s hard to find these days, The Sidewalk Cafe remains a city staple 35 years in. In our latest nod to local eateries with staying power, we highlight the Fan institution that marked an early foray into restaurant ownership for Katrina and Johnny Giavos. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Truckle Cheesemongers is taking us to the Alps with a Cheese Journeys Swiss fondue party on Feb. 9. Leading the soiree is Anna Juhl, who plans to chat creameries, cheesemakers and tastings.

The Winter Olympics are approaching, and Morty’s Market and Deli in North Side is getting into the spirit. From Feb. 6-22, the bar crew will be crafting themed drinks and projecting some of the events.

On the Horizon

Benny Ventano’s, the Virginia-born chain serving jumbo-sized slices, is opening an outpost in Scott’s Addition.

Led by a local franchisee, an outpost of the brunch-based chain Vicious Biscuit is taking over the former Southbound space in Bon Air. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Channeling timeless big-city chophouses, Lafayette Tavern is now open in Malvern Gardens, the newest venture for the Giavos family of restaurateurs. (Richmond magazine)

Jonno’s Worcestershire Sauce is packed with bold flavor and Virginia apples. (Richmond magazine)

The founders of cocktail company Storybar use milestone moments as inspiration for their sips. (Richmond magazine)

Gallery Glow Up: The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is about to get a huge makeover — cafe and bar included. The expansion project is expected to be completed in 2029, marking a new era for the institution. (News release)

Plant Power: A supersized, meat-free-dining tour de force, Vegan 72x2 kicked off earlier this week and continues through Jan. 25. Dozens of area restaurants are serving up vegan food and drink specials for the nearly decade-old annual event. Find vegan crabcakes at Brave Captain, breakfast sandwiches and pizza bagels at Julio’s Bagels, mushroom Wellington at Sweet P’s, and everything from riffs on Reubens and fried ravioli to dairy-free desserts.

Big Cheers: Virginia’s own Barboursville Vineyards has received one of the biggest honors in the wine world, being chosen as one of the best in the country out of 4,000 bottles tasted. Longtime Barboursville winemaker Luca Paschina says, “Our Octagon 2017 has been named among the Top 50 US Wines of 2025 by Britain’s preeminent oenophile periodical, Decanter. It is the first Virginia wine to gain that distinction.”

Bagels on Demand: Nate’s Bagels’ Scott’s Addition location is now offering delivery.

One to 75 inches: I’m no Andrew Freiden, and the weather undoubtedly has a will and a way, but it’s pretty likely that some form of sleet/snow/ice will be coming to Richmond this weekend, which means that restaurants may be closed for a day or so. Here’s a friendly reminder to support your favorite places, always, and perhaps snag an extra loaf from your preferred bakery; buy a carton of local eggs, some soup, and a bottle or two from the neighborhood market; and make a reservation or purchase a gift card to use down the road.

Snow-Day Stomping Grounds: On a different note, there are plenty of area spots (many tucked into neighborhoods and walkable) that power through despite the forecast. If you’re feeling frisky and want to get out of the house (and can do so safely), some reliable options include Fan stalwart Joe’s Inn, Patterson Avenue’s Tiki Tiki, Riverside Tavern in South Side, diner classic McLean’s and German brewpub Cask Cafe. Susie’s in the Fan is also rolling out a deal to buy one wine bottle get one 15% off, while local distillery Virago Spirits is packaging cocktails to go.

