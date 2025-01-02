Richmond Food News: Jan. 2-8

× Expand Kick off 2025 with a big bowl of brothy beans (or lucky black-eyed peas), then scroll below for the latest in RVA dining news. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Remember That Place? Jamaica House

In the latest edition of Remember That Place — our monthly pop-in to a longstanding Richmond-area restaurant — we pull up to Broad Street’s Jamaica House. Helmed by Jamaica-born Carena Ives and backed by a tenured crew, the eatery has been serving tender oxtails and perfectly spiced curries for 30 years. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

Offering a triple dose of RVADine inspiration, our team shares the deets about a few recent front-runners on local menus. From a taste of the UK downtown to a spicy shawarma sandwich in Henrico and perfectly stackable fried zucchini in Midlo, here are a few savory suggestions for your next dining excursion. (Richmond magazine)

Click Back

Last week, we shared the most popular stories of the year; this week, we revisit a few 2024 pieces worthy of another look.

An American Classic: Sally Bell’s Kitchen has been packing its boxed lunches with Southern delicacies including pecan-topped cheese wafers and waxed-paper-wrapped deviled eggs for 100 years. Not much has changed over the decades, and that’s part of the Richmond institution’s lasting charm. (Richmond magazine)

Sally Bell’s Kitchen has been packing its boxed lunches with Southern delicacies including pecan-topped cheese wafers and waxed-paper-wrapped deviled eggs for 100 years. Not much has changed over the decades, and that’s part of the Richmond institution’s lasting charm. (Richmond magazine) The Time Is Right: If you’re a fan of fresh-made pasta, or have been keeping up with the dining scene in the city for the past decade, it’s likely you know chef Laine Myer of Oro. After five years as a pop-up and market vendor, Oro will become a restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

If you’re a fan of fresh-made pasta, or have been keeping up with the dining scene in the city for the past decade, it’s likely you know chef Laine Myer of Oro. After five years as a pop-up and market vendor, Oro will become a restaurant. (Richmond magazine) Waves of Grains: Writer Stephanie Ganz pulls back the layers on a surging agricultural sector that supports bakers, brewers and distillers, and farmers — Virginia grains. (Richmond magazine)

Writer Stephanie Ganz pulls back the layers on a surging agricultural sector that supports bakers, brewers and distillers, and farmers — Virginia grains. (Richmond magazine) Apples to Apples: Cider in the commonwealth is experiencing a modern-day renaissance. We dive into the sweet, dry, traditional, innovative — and, above all, juicy — story of hard cider in the state, exploring the bounty Virginia has to offer. (Richmond magazine)

Cider in the commonwealth is experiencing a modern-day renaissance. We dive into the sweet, dry, traditional, innovative — and, above all, juicy — story of hard cider in the state, exploring the bounty Virginia has to offer. (Richmond magazine) A Legend Lost: In June, Richmond lost one of its most legendary, humble and kind culinary icons: Stella Dikos, the namesake of the Greek restaurant dynasty, died at 82. Having immigrated to Richmond as a young girl, it was through feeding others that she found her purpose, nourishing the community for more than 50 years. (Richmond magazine)

In June, Richmond lost one of its most legendary, humble and kind culinary icons: Stella Dikos, the namesake of the Greek restaurant dynasty, died at 82. Having immigrated to Richmond as a young girl, it was through feeding others that she found her purpose, nourishing the community for more than 50 years. (Richmond magazine) A Pho Force: A friendly, reliable presence and welcome accompaniment to any meal at Pho Tay Do, co-owner and host Denzel Lewis shares his perspective on the family business. (Richmond magazine)

2024, Wrapped

Restaurants are finding spaces that fit their needs: TBT El Gallo, Tokyo Market, Ruby Scoops, Sugar & Twine, and Blue Bee Cider all relocated to newer digs this year, while The Smoky Mug secured a building it plans to take over in 2025.

Many owners expanded their empires: Patrick Phelan and Megan Fitzroy Phelan of Lost Letter introduced Lillian; chef and restaurateur Brittanny Anderson, despite some hangups with the city, debuted Pink Room in Union Hill; Cafe & Sabor opened a second location; a team from Grisette introduced Beaucoup in the former Commercial Taphouse space; Rob Zorch started slinging pies at a new South Side pizza shop; and the Benavides brothers — behind Y Tu Mama and Hibachi House — opened Scott’s Addition taqueria Cochiloco.

Forthcoming new ventures: Vasen Brewing Co. with Kobop on Forest Hill Avenue, Julio Bagel’s from Pizza Bones owner Ashley Patino, Whisk Cafe at The Library of Virginia, The Granite in Bon Air from Big Kitchen Hospitality and a fresh concept from the Giavos family.

Home goods and food-and-beverage retail on the upswing: Delightfully whimsical Odd Bird set up shop in Jackson Ward, disco-ball-adorned Dinner Party planted roots in Carytown, and specialty store Richmond Olive Oil Co. opened near Kroger.

Crystal Ball

Pop-ups, mobile coffee bars, wine dinners, and fun and/or vibe-heavy experiences — in stunning spaces and with playful menus — will continue to draw crowds in 2025.

The popularity of beer drinking and breweries will taper, while established names such as Vasen, The Veil and Triple Crossing will keep a steady footing.

Local culinarians and mixologists will salute savory ingredients, from olive-heavy cocktails to corn-studded pastries and chicory-spiked coffee.

Folks love a fun little bevvie, and drinks will remain at center stage. Expect appearances from vintage sodas, refreshing spritzes, and a level up on thoughtful nonalcoholic options and specialty coffee drinks.

Look forward to plenty of restaurant openings, a continuing flow of new chain concepts (2024 saw Dave’s Hot Chicken, Perry’s, Fogo De Chao and more debut in Richmond) and, unfortunately, more closures.

ICYMI

Our picks for best new restaurants are coming in hot. Forge ahead for the 22 most exciting debuts between August 2023 and 2024. (Richmond magazine)

Is it time to rethink the “gift” of alcohol? (Richmond magazine)

An ideal companion for eggs, noodles and pizza, locally made Sijang Chili Crunch is a pantry must-have. (Richmond magazine)

After five years, North End Juice Co. has closed its Jefferson Avenue outpost in Union Hill. Fuego shots, Blue Suede Shoes smoothies and avo toast live on at its OG Museum District walk-up window.

Upcoming Events