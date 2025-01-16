Richmond Food News: Jan. 16-22

× Expand Nearly a full week of vegan delights (like these meat-free pierogies from Blue Atlas) awaits with Richmond’s annual Vegan72x2, which runs from Jan. 21-26. Find details and more of the week’s Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Opening Soon: Ripple Ray’s

Deadheads, bust out those tie-dyed T-shirts and follow the tunes to Ripple Ray’s in Carytown. Taking over the former Town Hall space and helmed by big-time music fan and tenured bartender Katie Jarvis, the Grateful Dead-inspired neighborhood bar and restaurant opens Jan. 17. Patrons can expect to enter a psychedelic dining room, spot nods to the jam band all around and nosh on a blend of veg-friendly and smoked bites. (Richmond magazine)

Deep-dish Deliverance

Save yourself the airfare to the Windy City; Chicago-style deep-dish pizza is piping hot and available in RVA in a somewhat unlikely place: a barbecue joint. Pastor turned pitmaster turned pizzaiolo John Vest is serving up the cheesy, thick rounds as a weekend-only item at his shop, Redemption BBQ and Market. (Richmond magazine)

Laid-back

Whether you’re observing dry January, abstain from alcohol year-round or simply love trying fun, new bevvies, KavaClub and its coconut-shell cups are calling. Writer Bird Cox gives the deets on kava, the calming, earthy ceremonial drink from the Pacific Islands, and how the sober bar is working to create an all-are-welcome space. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh Beginnings

A pair of like-minded, community-oriented go-getters have teamed up to bring a farmers market to Manchester. Starting May 3, Marie D’Angelo and Mo Karnage will launch the Richmond Grower’s Market, to be held every Saturday at Legend Brewing Co. P.S.: They’re also behind the forthcoming Highland Park cafe and book shop By Any Beans Necessary. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Last week, restaurant owners and operators of other local food businesses navigated a public health crisis following a boil water advisory that revealed the quick and far-reaching impact such situations have on the dining ecosystem. (Richmond magazine)

Seize the day with these healthy(-ish) breakfast options. (Richmond magazine)

Only about 11% of brewers in the United States are women, and one of them recently took over the barrels at Ardent Craft Ales. (Richmond magazine)

In Memoriam: Tokyo Market owner and longtime local fixture Chong Akiba died suddenly at the end of December. A dedicated proprietor and welcoming presence, Akiba had recently opened an expanded location of her popular market in Carytown.

From the Source: Did you know that Richmond is home to a dozen natural springs? Following the water crisis last week, Fonticello Food Forest — a green space, food distribution center and educational ecosystem — has launched a petition for the reopening of Richmond’s historic springs.

Lunch Date: After opening last month, Jewish-Moroccan-inspired deli Susie’s has introduced lunch service. Pop by the stylish, retro all-day cafe for a pick-me-up in the form of everything-seasoning-breaded schnitzel or midday matzo ball soup.

Industry Perks: For food and beverage folks looking to have a low-key, sans-booze day off at the spa, Celeste Farms is extending an invite. Every Monday from 3 to 8 p.m., pop by the Varina farm operated by Goatocado Owner Ian Newell for a complimentary nonalcoholic drink from Point 5, paired with saunas, a hot tub and cold plunges.

Sister Spot: We recently featured Carytown Indian Cuisine in our Best New Restaurants list, and it turns out its owners have a sibling concept tucked into the Lombardy Street Kroger shopping center near VCU, Bajra Indian Bistro.

Vegan Vibes: A supersized, plant-based dining tour de force, Vegan 72x2 returns Jan. 21-26. For nearly a week, dozens of area restaurants from Cobra Cabana and Soul N’ Vinegar to Ruby Scoops and Zorch Pizza (a reigning V72x2 people’s choice champ) will offer vegan food and drink specials.

Level Up: The next time you’re in Jardin, raise a glass to Jake Skayhan. After four years as owner Donnie Glass’ right-hand man and aiding in bringing the grape-centric gathering place to life, Skayhan is officially a partner in the biz.

Special Sips: This week, Carytown bar The Jasper rolled out Malt Mondays, a weekly bottle popping of more exclusive or rare whiskies, featuring $5 pours that are perfect for the curious drinker.

Upcoming Events