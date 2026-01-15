Richmond Food News: Jan. 15-21

× Expand Find a fresh stack of Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Legacy Continued

Lafayette Tavern has arrived, channeling the golden age of chophouses and neighborhood taverns with classic dishes and unmistakable Scorsese energy, from the art on the walls to the music in the dining room. The latest project from the Giavos family opened this week across the street from sister restaurant Stella’s in Malvern Gardens. The family’s first new venture since the 2024 loss of matriarch Stella Dikos, it marks a bittersweet milestone and a poignant new chapter. (Richmond magazine)

Stirring up Memories

A Richmond-based duo believe cocktails can be one of the most expressive and interactive canvases. Focused on crafting high-end drinks infused with narrative, Storybar transforms life’s moments — from a grandmother’s 90th birthday to a divorce celebration and everything in between — into imaginative, one-of-a-kind libations. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Jonno’s Worcestershire Sauce

Certain condiment staples should always be within reach. A version of the zesty favorite made right here in the commonwealth, Jonno’s Worcestershire Sauce is packed with bold flavor and Virginia apples. You can spot the jars on store shelves around the city, including a helpful pronunciation guide on the label (wu-ster-sher, for anyone still struggling). (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Discover the 25 top tables in the city with our annual Restaurant List, a carefully chosen sampling of the best Richmond dining has to offer, and meet the area hospitality pros who make the magic happen. (Richmond magazine)

Find artisanal flavors featuring locally sourced ingredients at the newly opened Alter Ice Cream in Petersburg. (Richmond magazine)

Lakeside Tavern serves up karaoke and a lesser-known hit: Korean comfort fare. (Richmond magazine)

Celebrate from Epiphany to Mardi Gras with Big Easy-inspired local eats. (Richmond magazine)

In our latest ode to Richmond restaurants with staying power, we visit Fan favorite Bacchus. (Richmond magazine)

Beer Break: With a resume that includes Anytime Beer Company, Ardent Craft Ales and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Rob Quicke has partnered with Black Heath Meadery owner Bill Cavender to introduce a new project, SetBreak Brewing Company. Snag a sneak peek of the forthcoming brewery on Jan. 17 at the Festival of Wood & Fire, a celebration of craft beverages aged on wood featuring guest sips and suds.

Sweet Convenience: Ever get a hankering for a late-night slice? (No, we’re not talking pizza.) Baked goods purveyor Shyndigz is addressing those all-hours cravings (and showing how technology should really be used) with a refrigerated vending machine accessible 24/7. Located in the parking lot, it’s stocked with everything from cake and oatmeal cream pies to savory bites, plus offerings from sister business The Fancy Biscuit, flowers and branded merch.

No Glow: In the spirit of community, employee-owned Afterglow Coffee Cooperative in Scott’s Addition is ending public wifi on weekends. The cafe wants to encourage a more present client base on the weekend, noting that “Over time, we’ve noticed that heavy device use can draw the cafe’s energy away from that intention.”

Flip It and Reverse It: Lindsey Food Group is wasting no time making moves in the new year. Owners Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey announced that they will be relocating flagship restaurant Lillie Pearl into the former And Dim Sum space at 305 Brook Road — with a prime view of the nearby Maggie L. Walker statue — enabling two levels of dining and a fresh upgrade for the Southern eatery. The former Lillie Pearl space on Grace Street will be the site for the forthcoming Love’s Public Kitchen, an all-day cafe serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Culinary Club: Chefs, restaurant workers, industry-aligned folks and food enthusiasts looking for a place to network and mingle, mark those calendars: The Richmond Baillage of the Chaine des Rotisseurs is hosting a casual member interest meeting at Chez Nous on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. Founded in 1950, the organization is considered the world’s largest and oldest gastronomic society. Locally, the chapter was launched by late chef Paul Elbling (inspiration for Richmond magazine’s restaurant awards, The Elbys) of La Petit France. Restaurateur Jake Crocker, of bygone concepts Lady N’awlins, F.W. Sullivan’s, Uptown Market & Deli, and more, is reviving the group. Prospective members will have the opportunity to meet current members and learn more about the organization.

Penny’s Abroad: Jackson Ward wine bar Penny’s is going global. This summer, owners Lance Lemon and Kristen Gardner Beal will host an immersive, slow-travel food and wine journey to Lyon, France. Oenophiles are encouraged to reach out to the restaurant by Jan. 20 to get more details on the small-group excursion.

Stretch and Sip: If you’re looking to integrate a fresh third space into your life, Second Arrow in Church Hill should be on your radar. Offering physical therapy and yoga sessions, the hub is also equipped with a self-serve coffee bar including French press options and tea, with Richmond-made pastry options.

