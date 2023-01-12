Richmond Food News: Jan 12-18

× Expand Slices, stacks and slabs of Food News await below — dig in. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Take 2

After less than a year in business, the ownership team behind Cocodrilo is hitting the refresh button. Ditching its finer-dining reputation and Latin-tinged concept, the crew is ringing in the new year with a more casual attitude and menu. Look for Bar West, a back-to-basics venture with approachable price points and bites from confit chicken wings to steak frites, to open in the Grove Avenue space Jan. 20. (Richmond magazine)

A Smashing Good Time

For those unfamiliar with patacones, the crispy staple food of the Caribbean coast of Colombia is not only delicious and nutritious, but it can also serve as a substitute for bread. Forgoing the gluten and drawing on their heritage, family-run food truck Latin Quarter is serving a lineup of Latin-inspired pressed-plantain sandwiches including a riff on a Cuban and a slow-roasted pork creation. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Michelle Parrish

For this month’s Spotlight feature, we caught up with Soul N’ Vinegar owner Michelle Parrish, who is on the cusp of reopening her East End eatery in a new location. From the reasoning behind the move to edible essentials that always occupy a spot in her fridge, get to know the community-oriented chef with a love for Leon Bridges. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond Resolutions

Rather than rolling out a new-year, new-you list, we’re welcoming 2023 with a serving of approachable advice from local experts. Prepare to bust out those fruits and veggies and step up your smoothie game as Ashley Lewis, owner of wellness cafe and juice bar The Beet Box, shares the blending basics. (Richmond magazine)

Ch-ch-ch-changes

After a pandemic hiatus, the owners of Frontier are back home on the range. Chris Davis and partner Juliette Highland — also behind the smoky sister concept Alamo BBQ — have reopened their full-service eatery, home to a 1-ton wood-fired rotisserie. The menu draws on barbecue influences from across the globe, with the kitchen helmed by Thomas Owens, formerly of Saison.

Last week, Broad Street cafe The Lab by Alchemy Coffee announced plans to shut its doors after a decade. But in a feel-good turn of events, less than 24 hours after bidding the city farewell via Instagram, the post had been updated to read “Something is brewing.” Pending approval from leaseholder VCU, Brambly Park owner Bobby Krueger plans to step in and take over the business.

Mark Those Calendars

Common House is introducing its first-ever Temperance Tournament. On Jan. 22, local bartenders will whip up alcohol-free sips during a friendly cocktail competition. P.S.: Yours truly will be one of the judges.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the resident chefs at Hatch Local food hall are calling on their culinary pals for a night of local talent. The bill includes Danny Mena of Conejo, Stephen DeRaffele of Pinky’s, Hans Doxzen of Jardin and Grisette, freelance baker Olivia Wilson, and Ellyn Hopper of Fat Rabbit bakery, with a bar takeover by The Verdant Lady and The Jasper.

ICYMI

Offering a passport to global fare, two pals, former co-workers and chefs are hosting a plant-powered series of dinners later this month. (Richmond magazine)

Full of umami and boasting health benefits, bloody marys are meant for more than just brunch. (Richmond magazine)

A staple of soul food and the pantry, black-eyed peas may make an auspicious start to the new year, but we’re rooting for year-round enjoyment. (Richmond magazine)

We’ve got octopus tips and tricks, in addition to a tender low-and-slow recipe. (Richmond magazine)

The Veil Brewing Co. recently offered a sneak peek of its forthcoming new location in Scott’s Addition, three times bigger than its current space, which will also feature Nokoribi, an in-house, yakitori-inspired food concept from the team behind Longoven.

For the next couple weeks, imbibers at The Jasper can look forward to a limited run of throwback sips making an appearance on the menu.

Marking the end of an era, the old Arby’s building at 5900 W. Broad St. was torn down earlier this week to make way for a Wawa. Head this way to learn a little more about the franchise dating back to the 1960s from journalist Rolando Pujol, who tells stories from the American roadside.

Dayum This Is My Jam has debuted a new local business/grower/maker collab program where folks can order the company’s jam and pickle products, in addition to other local items.

RVA Love

Ever wondered how the flaky, rustic offerings at Sub Rosa Bakery evolve from flour to wood-fired goodness? Siblings and co-owners Evin and Evrim Dogu invited the Eater crew into their Church Hill bakery for a look at how the magic unfolds in a video chronicling the making of their breads and croissants.

An annual competition in search of the nation’s top bartenders, USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by Diageo has rolled out its Top 100 list, featuring local bartenders Cody Dunavan of The Jasper and Steve Yang of Brenner Pass and Black Lodge.

Upcoming Events