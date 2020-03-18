× 1 of 2 Expand While we can't be at Perch enjoying this cocktail, we can show our support by donating to Friday's virtual happy hour, which will benefit food service industry workers facing economic crisis after being displaced from their jobs. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 2 of 2 Expand The virtual happy hour kicks off Friday, March 20, at noon. (Photo courtesy Holli Fund) Prev Next

On a typical weekend night, Richmonders can be found eating and imbibing at bars and restaurants across the city, perhaps catching a happy hour at Can Can, sharing a bottle with a friend at Secco Wine Bar or sipping on a craft cocktail at The Jasper.

This weekend, however, marks a first for many, as those places we seek as escapes have been forced to close, and our favorite bartenders and servers are forced to stay at home in response to the spreading coronavirus.

But what if, while practicing social distancing and binge-watching the latest streaming series, beverage in hand, you could also benefit those temporarily displaced restaurant workers?

Starting at noon on Friday, March 20, Richmond will host a virtual happy hour as a way to celebrate and support the workers in the local food service industry. The fundraiser will allow people to make donations via text message to the Holli Fund, a nonprofit formed in memory of food writer and local dining industry champion Hollister Lindley that offers financial grants to food service workers facing economic crisis, a mission that has never seemed so pertinent. (Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Susan Winiecki is a member of the organization's board.)

The idea for Toast — Then Text formed when Jorge Salgado, owner of the event management firm Eventfull, began to receive call after call with cancellations amid growing coronavirus concerns.

According to Salgado's wife, Patience, a local photographer and social impact artist, “We both sort of looked at each other, a little scared, and instantly knew the impact on the industry would be significant and quick.”

The duo spent the weekend trying to figure out how they, and many of the people they care about and work with in the industry, could navigate their futures, pay rent and bills, and move forward while facing drastic changes during a time of uncertainty.

“We ate bad food, sighed a lot, and I cried a little,” Patience says. “Jorge hopped out of bed Monday morning and said, ‘We gotta do something. I have an idea, let's have a virtual fundraiser.’”

Patience connected with Robey Martin, "Eat It, Virginia!" podcast co-host and co-founder of the Holli Fund, and they added the happy hour component to the virtual fundraising vision.

For the Toast — Then Text contributions, donors are encouraged to think about how much they typically spend when going out on a Friday night, or how much they might tip the barista at their favorite coffee shop or a server at their most treasured restaurant.

As supporters virtually raise a glass, be it a latte, mocktail or beer, to the industry that has become a pillar of the community, countless others around Richmond have pledged to follow suit, including industry leaders Urban Hang Suite owner Kelli Lemon, Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery Chef and co-owner Brittanny Anderson, and The Jasper co-owner Mattias Hagglund. Joining them in the salute are NBC 12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden, "Mornings With Melissa & Jack" co-host Jack Lauterback from 103.7 Play, CBS 6 meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray, James Millner of VA Pride, RVA Hub’s Trevor Dickerson, Tiramisu for Breakfast agency founder Christina Dick, and Silent Reading Party founder Sarah Choi.

Martin says the Holli Fund is currently working on getting grants out to industry workers, as soon as today.

"I hope we raise so much money for our service community," she adds. "I’ve had big companies reach out to me to ask if the Holli Fund can be part of their match program, and we’ve had other local nonprofits offer help. It’s mind-blowing, and I am overwhelmed in a good way."

“Being there for each other in all this is our only chance to be OK, as a family and as a community,” Patience says. “We need each other now more than ever, and we have to figure out ways to carry each other, even when we are apart.”

Beginning at noon on Friday, March 20, text “DONATE” and the amount to 804-518-8333 (e.g., DONATE $5). Those who are unable to make a donation are asked to help promote the event on social media by posting a virtual happy hour photo with the hashtag #ServingOurServersRVA.