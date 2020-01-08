Preheating Now

× 1 of 2 Expand (From left) The owners of the forthcoming Hot for Pizza, located at 1301 W. Leigh St.: Josh Novicki, Rob Skotis, Herbie Abernethy and Al Copeland. (Photo courtesy Hot for Pizza) × 2 of 2 Expand Three of the owners of Hot for Pizza also own Cobra Cabana, a fellow Carver eatery. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Hot for Pizza: Though it sounds like the title of a Weird Al Yankovic Van Halen parody, it’s actually the new venture from the team behind Cobra Cabana expected to open at 1301 W. Leigh St., in Richmond's Carver neighborhood, in May.

“It wasn’t as easy to come up for the name with that one as it was for this one,” says Herbie Abernethy of Cobra Cabana, laughing.

Owners Rob Skotis, bassist for metal band Iron Reagan, Josh Novicki and Abernethy, lead singer for Valient Thorr, will be joined at Hot for Pizza by Al Copeland, onetime co-owner of the now shuttered Cous Cous. Although the four friends weren’t actively seeking a space, when they learned that the former Sheep Hill Bistro and Magpie spot was available, they jumped at the opportunity.

Cobra Cabana opened last fall, channeling the vibes of a neighborhood dive bar in Brooklyn, a place where regulars reign supreme, $20 toward a bar tab goes a long way, projects are DIY, and random items abound, including delightful replicas of Yoda and wrestler figurines along with VHS tapes and a Ouija board. The vision for Hot for Pizza arose in similar fashion, from an experience in Brooklyn.

“My friend owns a shop, and they have my absolute favorite pizza in all of New York City,” explains Novicki, who owned two North Carolina restaurants, one a pizza place, before relocating to Richmond.

Archie’s Bar and Pizza in Bushwick, a late-night neighborhood parlor dishing out pan pizza in the borough, was an inspiration for the restaurateurs, who describe their future Hot for Pizza pies as a “New Haven- meets Greek-style" mashup, although thin-crust options will also be available. New Haven-style pizza is known for a char-kissed, thin, crisp yet slightly chewy crust, while Greek-style is baked in a shallow pan, resulting in a fluffier crust, sort of a less intense version of Chicago style.

"Not too thick, not too thin," Abernethy says.

Since opening, Cobra Cabana has become well known for its vegan options, even winning silver in last year’s Vegan 72 dining event (which returns Jan. 24-26), and patrons with plant-based diets can expect the same at Hot for Pizza. Novicki, who plans to use a gas oven and a 15-year-old sourdough starter, shares that he’s excited for the new venture and a return to pizza making.

“You become a lifer,” Novicki says after I ask why pizza seems to possess a certain power over chefs, many of whom begin to dabble in dough and can’t break away. “It’s totally true, though. … It’s a weird thing: I could never really get away from [pizza], and there’s so much you can do with it; it’s so versatile."

Hot for Pizza will sell quarter portions of pies dubbed “slices," and Abernethy says diners can also expect grinders and various sandwiches on the menu, along with takeout and delivery.

“We did our research of pizza we like, just like we did for [the food at Cobra Cabana], and we’ll be offering something different; there is not a pizza place like it in town,” Abernethy adds. “I know in all my past ventures, nothing has been easy, but we put a lot of work into it, and I’d say all the hard work paid off for this place, and we’ll continue to do the same thing at Hot for Pizza.”

