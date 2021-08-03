Fried Chicken Alliance

Approaching the anniversary of the heated debate over the title for "best fried chicken sandwich" that began two summers ago among national fast-food chains and continues to remains a hot topic of discussion, we decided to check out the local chicken sandwich scene. Here in Richmond, chefs have settled comfortably into an informal alliance to create some memorable offerings — no fights, never beef, just unwavering dedication to crafting the crunchiest, most flavor-packed take on the classic fried chicken sando. Read on for a tasty collection of current standouts.

For Classic Heat

Photo courtesy Buttermilk and Honey

Smashville Fried Chicken Sandwich at Lillie Pearl

Lillie Pearl has gained serious points for its monstrous chicken sandwich since opening downtown, in part by “taking good care of the chicken,” according to chef and co-owner Mike Lindsey. So much so that, along with wife and co-owner Kimberly Lindsey-Love, the duo are set to debut Buttermilk and Honey, a fried chicken pop-up that has now evolved to a more permanent concept, at the forthcoming food hall Hatch Local and at a forthcoming storefront at GreenGate in Short Pump. As for the chicken, Lindsey says that before being dipped into seriously seasoned flour, it is both wet and dry brined for maximum flavor infusion. After, the chicken is fried, lathered with a Nashville hot rub and topped with house-made spicy ranch, ranch slaw and shaved pickles on a brioche bun. The Smashville has become a dine-in staple, but because it comes sans the traditional Nashville oil dip, it’s ideal for carryout, too. Pro tip: Ask for the extra-spicy ranch.

For Vegans

Photo courtesy 1115 Mobile Kitchen

The Triple M at 1115 Mobile Kitchen

Hitting the road last November, food truck 1115 Mobile Kitchen has been gaining attention for its fried chicken, particularly its plant-based offering The Triple M. A best-seller and fan favorite, the sandwich is made with soy protein that's been dredged in vegan buttermilk with a bourbon kick, then tossed in a special seasoned breading and deep-fried. After, the big boy is doused in “mmm (maple, mustard, vegan mayo) sauce” and sprinkled with local green onions and “dirty pickles.” It is everything a vegan chicken sandwich should be and the reason owner Henry Fletcher believes 1115 Mobile Kitchen will eventually transition to a fully vegan menu.

For a Mini

Photo by Eileen Mellon

Fried Chicken slider at Blue Atlas

Blue Atlas’s mini-but-mighty fried chicken sandwich is a menu must. The small-bite brioche bun is the only vessel worthy of the chicken thigh that has marinated overnight in spiced buttermilk before being delicately fried and paired with refreshingly sweet pickles and smothered in a house-made spicy mayo. If mini isn’t your mantra, fear not, this delectable tiny bite is also available in hungry human size. Staff tip: Order the Tator Tots with spicy mayo on the side for the perfect meal at the Fulton Hill restaurant with a view.

For a Familiar Favorite

Photo courtesy Salt & Forge

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch at Salt & Forge

The fried chicken sandwich at Jackson Ward's Salt & Forge was inspired by an all-American classic. Taking the chicken-bacon-ranch combo up a notch, owner David Hahn says they use spices such as clove and coriander in the apple cider vinegar brine; the fried chicken is then topped with crispy, sweet brown sugar bacon and a drizzle of house-made buttermilk-dill ranch dressing. With lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles also joining the party (and optional avocado), the sandwich is sure to spark nostalgia. If lighter fare is more your speed, try the CBR with roasted-garlic-rubbed grilled chicken instead.

For a Little Flair

Photo courtesy Black Lodge

Fried Chicken Sammy at Black Lodge

From the team behind Scott's Addition's Brenner Pass, neighboring takeout cafe Black Lodge does unconventional incredibly well with its avant garde chicken sandwich. Taking a step away from the die-hard brioche bunch, the extra-crunchy fried chicken thigh is nestled between thick, golden slices of Texas toast. Topped with cool tahini yogurt and feta cheese to balance a kick of harissa and pickled pepper, this rendition is anything but ordinary. Although dinner service is currently suspended as the restaurant undergoes construction and prepares to debut a new bar and indoor dining space, lunch is calling.