Free for All

“I miss French bread, and some pastries,” says Joanna Chaves, baker and owner of 7 Muffins a Day. Both gluten- and lactose-intolerant, Chaves has been modifying her eating habits, reading labels and fine-tuning recipes for more than 20 years.

“And chocolate eclairs,” she says with a smile. “Hopefully in time, I can make a lot of those.”

A few weeks ago, Chaves debuted her bakery in Ashland at 10364 Leadbetter Road, a palace of handmade gluten- and dairy-free treats that evolved from an online and farmers market operation. The former carb fan is excited to continue squashing the misconception that just because something is gluten- or dairy-free, it lacks flavor and taste.

Chaves’ baking journey began when she became pregnant with her now 17-year-old son. Whipping out her apron, she hit the kitchen and began to bake, testing new flours and ingredients.

In 2015, Chaves lost her job but found a new calling. “I decided to take on baking full time,” she says. Within a year she made her debut at the Manakin Farmers Market and relocated to Richmond in 2017.

Explaining the origin of the bakery's name, Chaves says, “When I started, I didn’t know how much I would sell but said if I sell seven muffins a day, that will go into [my son’s] college fund." Her blueberry, coffee and chocolate-chip muffins quickly became a hit.

As 7 Muffins a Day continued to expand its offerings, Chaves' customers kept telling her one thing: “You should open a store because you have so many products.”

Having witnessed the growth and development of the gluten-free food world for years, Chaves says, “There used to just be a small area [at grocery stores], and people would be like, ‘What’s gluten-free?’ ”

Now entire store aisles are dedicated to gluten-free bites and “GF” has found a home on countless restaurant menus, denoting gluten-free dishes. Despite the increased availability of such foods, Chaves believes her products have a healthier edge.

For a food item to be deemed gluten-free by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, it must have no more than 20 parts per million of gluten. Chaves tests her products and says, “I do mine at 2.5 parts per million, so if [customers have] celiac [disease], they can have it.” She adds that store-bought gluten-free items often contain high levels of starch.

Chaves turns to grain substitutes such as teff flour — often used in Ethiopian cuisine to make the flatbread injera — flax seeds; and quinoa, rice, tapioca and millet flours to achieve a texture similar to that of wheat flour. Sugar-free and vegan items are also available for preorder from the bakery.

While a number of eateries in the area offer gluten-free options or are 100% gluten-free, including Shockoe Bottom taqueria Tio Pablo, downtown's 521 Biscuits and Waffles, and Anna B’s Gluten Free in Mechanicsville, Chaves says, “I believe I’m the only one that is also dedicated dairy-free.”

Two years ago, the hunt for a brick-and-mortar space began. After searching in the Short Pump and Stony Point areas, Chaves settled on the cozy Ashland space. “Even here, I can’t make it all,” she says with a laugh, referring to her ever-growing selection of baked goods.

Vegan shortbread tea cookies with apricot or strawberry jam, challah bread, rosemary-olive flatbread chips, croutons, chewy brownies, decadent vanilla and mocha cupcakes, and a trio of muffins fill the cases and shelves inside 7 Muffins a Day. Selections will rotate daily and have also included tomato-basil cornbread, breadcrumbs and cookies.

“People seem to really enjoy the bread and the brownies,” Chaves says, “and the croutons, my croutons are very crunchy, and that’s something that is difficult to find. Hopefully customers will find out where we are and come visit.”

7 Muffins a Day is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Sundays and Mondays.