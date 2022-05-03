For the Love of Mom

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Mother’s Day is just a few days away, and the annual celebration of our No. 1 fans calls for nothing less than a festive feast. Whether your mother figure is the queen of carbs, a fan of al fresco dining or more of a decadent brunch kind of gal, we've got a wide — and delicious — variety of ways to honor Mom.

Pick Up

Freelance baker Olivia Wilson pops up at Boketto Wellness on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. with a menu of dreamy, airy creations. Find everything from mini cakes to fresh fruit and treat tins on the menu. Bonus: Mom can also pick a gift from Boketto or a bouquet from Secret Flowers.

Arley Cakes tricks the eye with handheld confections that resemble peonies, ranunculus and anemones. The Champagne-laced cupcakes are available by the half- or whole dozen, in addition to Champagne tarts adorned with real flowers from Hummingbird Company. Proceeds from sales will be donated to Women Rise, a local child care scholarship program for single mothers pursuing secondary education or career training in greater Richmond.

Sub Rosa Bakery has curated an adorable gift bag for all the moms who appreciate the finer grains in life — a signature tote is stocked with house-made peach jam, seeded flatbread, Boxcarr cheese and a bottle of bubbles. Pro tip: Stop at a nearby park of your choice such as Chimborazo or Libby Hill for immediate indulgence and to encourage sharing.

Justin Ross of JC Desserts — whom you may recognize from the most recent season of Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship” — makes mini edible works of art that are almost too beautiful to eat. Choose from an assortment of small dessert bites to a signature box of orb-shaped chocolates. Preorder online and pick up at Hatch Cafe.

For Mother's Day, the Scandinavian-inspired microbakery Axelsdotter is offering a vanilla-rhubarb kaffebröd, or Swedish coffee bread, made with rhubarb from owner Ingrid Schatz’s parents’ garden. Orders can be placed via email and picked up Saturday, May 7, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Cookie Crew at Tablespoons Bakery — a nonprofit that offers job training and employment to individuals with diverse abilities — presents a box of four handmade chocolate treats that resemble flowers, from a Nutella-stuffed variety to an Oreo “dirt” crumble for $14.

Sit Down

Perch, with its island-tinged menu and atmosphere, is a prime spot for brightening Mom’s morning with a multicourse brunch — dessert included. Dishes range from roasted oysters to a pimento-studded Chesapeake omelet and seared mahi salad. Choose from a chocolate torte, mascarpone cheesecake or spiced banana cake for the finale.

Rise and shine, because Mother’s Day is the only time of year diners can get their brunch on at Brenner Pass, Scott’s Addition’s Alpine-inspired restaurant, and resos are going quick.

From 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mother’s Day, Libbie and Grove’s latest addition, Cocodrilo, presents a menu of Latin-inspired, wood-fired items with a number of dishes on special dedicated to Mom. At this eatery helmed by Lemaire alumni, everything from the service to the cocktails is thoughtful. If reservations are booked, attempt to hit the bar.

Head to Fulton Hill and show Mom the city view from Blue Atlas during its afternoon tea service on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Sip on loose-leaf options from Carytown Teas, and snack on accompaniments from a cucumber sandwich to brie and apple butter toast and chocolate bonbons. Tickets are $29 per person, and reservations are required. If brunch is more your style, that’s an option, too.

Busy on Sunday? Schedule a fashionably late date with Ma on Wednesday, May 11, for Pasta Cultura's Amalfi Dreams dinner. Held at Pizza Bones, the collaboration between carb-centric concepts Slutti Spaghetti and Sprezza Cucina presents four-courses and wine pairings inspired by Positano. Tickets are $110.

More Ideas